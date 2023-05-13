8 Roles Kristen Stewart Would Be Perfect For In The DCU

Kristen Stewart is a highly renowned actress in Hollywood, best known for her role as Bella Swan in the Twilight film series. If she were to be cast in the DCU, she could play numerous roles due to her versatility and hard-working nature. While the portrayal of Bella Swan got her a huge fan following at a young age, Stewart has continued to build an impressive acting career.
Kristen Stewart’s performance as Princess Diana in Spencer earned her an Academy Award nomination. Although she didn’t win the award, the nomination significantly recognized her talents. In 2019, she portrayed Sabrina Wilson in Charlie’s Angels, showcasing her versatility and action skills. As such, Stewart could easily represent several characters with complexity and depth.
1. Batgirl
Barbara Gordon is widely considered the original Batgirl, appearing in DC comics in 1967. She is the daughter of the esteemed Gotham commissioner, Jim Gordon, and an ally and protégée of Batman. DCU had plans to release Batgirl in 2022 but canceled the film because Warner Bros decided to go in a different direction. Now, Warner Bros has hired James Gunn, and he’s at the helm of DCU. In future Batman films, prospects of including Batgirl will always be present. Kristen Stewart might be a great fit for the character as her role in action films is reputable.
2. Zatanna Zatara
Zatanna Zatara is an acclaimed character and heroin in the DC comics. Before discovering her magical powers, Zatanna worked as a stage illusionist. She’s also known to have the nickname Mistress of Magic because of her abilities. Even with numerous reports for the potential inclusion of the character in DCU, plans didn’t seem to materialize. However, with James Gunn and Peter Safran leading the new era of DCU, there is a prospect of Zatanna Zatara’s appearance. Kristen Stewart can easily bring the required magical and mystical essence to the DCU role.
3. Killer Frost
In the DC comics, there are three different incarnations of Killer Frost: Caitlin Snow, Crystal Frost, and Louis Lincoln. Killer Frost can absorb thermal energy from heat sources and turn it into ice. A character with frost-related abilities always provides eye-pleasing visuals for the audience. In the DC animated series, Killer Frost was also a part of the Suicide Squad. She also appeared in CW’s The Flash. Kristen Stewart has proven that portraying a character with superhuman capabilities isn’t a problem for her in the Twilight films. So Kristen Stewart taking on the role of Killer Frost in the DCU would certainly be a visual treat.
4. Poison Ivy
Pamela Lilian Isley, better known as Poison Ivy, is one of the most infamous supervillains in Gotham City. Therefore, she appeared as the main foe of Batman in many comic books. In 1997, Uma Thurman played the role of Poison Ivy in Batman & Robin. Poison Ivy is depicted as a botanist with special powers to control plants and greenery. There has been speculation about Poison Ivy’s inclusion in the DCU. Poison Ivy had a close relationship with Harley Quinn in comic books and animated series, and the pair might appear on the big screen. Kristen Stewart could bring the complex and alluring character to life with her dazzling performance if given the opportunity.
5. Artemis of Bana-Mighdall
Artemis is an Amazonian from the city of Bana-Mighdall. She even temporarily succeeded Diana Prince in DC comic books as Wonder Woman. Artemis of Bana-Mighdall has extraordinary physical strength, enhanced agility, and speed. She is often depicted as an ally and sometimes rival of Wonder Woman. Her equipment includes the Gauntlet of Atlas, Armor of Shim’tar, and Sandal of Hermes, among other valuable and divine pieces.
In Charlie’s Angels, Kristen Stewart had extensive training for hand-to-hand combat scenes. Her skills would come in handy if she wants to portray the role of Artemis of Bana-Mighdall. It is possible that the character could get a pathway to DCU in the Wonder Woman films. However, as seen in the comic books, her addition could also be through Red Hood and the Outlaws.
6. Phantom Lady
Over the years, several actors have taken the mantle of the Phantom Lady. The most well-known is Sandra Knight, who was prominent in the 1940s. Phantom Lady wields the power of invisibility. She is a skilled fighter with unique acrobatic techniques. In some comics, Phantom Lady can move through solid objects and avoid attacks. DCU could introduce a new version of Phantom Lady, such as Jennifer Knight, or completely revamp the character. This opens up the possibility of adding Phantom Lady to the DCU. The introduction depends on the direction that DCU takes. Nonetheless, the character has much potential to be a DCU mainstay and given Kristen Stewart’s previous track record, there’s no doubt that she’s a compelling fit for the role.
7. Lady Blackhawk
Three characters have had the alias of Lady Blackhawk in the DC comics, spanning over multiple generations. The second one out of these was Natalie Reed, while the most recent iteration remains unnamed, with only a few details available about the character. Lady Blackhawk is a remarkable aviator with exceptional marksman skills and superb close-quarter combat techniques. She was part of the “Birds of Prey” squad in DC comic books as a pilot. She operated under the direct orders of Barbara Gordon, aka Oracle, in that edition of the comic book. As for the introduction of Lady Blackhawk in the DCU, she might appear in future Harley Quinn films as part of her squad. Kristen Stewart could play Lady Blackhawk’s character in an all-women’s team, which will be somewhat similar to her role as Sabina in Charlie’s Angels.
8. Silver Banshee
There are two incarnations of Silver Banshee are in DC comics – Siobhan McDougal and Siobhan Smythe. As a supervillain, the signature ability of Silver Banshee is her sonic screams. The character appeared in Smallville season 9, episode 16. Although she is mainly an antagonist of Superman, she had a recurring role in the Supergirl TV series. In addition to her sonic screams, she has excellent superhuman strength and resilience, allowing her to absorb blows from the most powerful superheroes.
A newly rebooted Superman film, directed by James Gunn, is in production. It remains to be seen who plays the role of Superman and who might be the villain. Silver Banshee is one of the most high-profile Superman villains, along with Lex Luthor, Zod, and Lobo. The possible addition of Silver Banshee in the film will make Kristen Stewart one of the leading candidates. Stewart will nail the role if presented with the chance.
