Wonder Woman 3: Gal Gadot Celebrates Anniversary and Teases Fans About Upcoming Movie

For fans and movie watchers, we are only opportune to mark anniversaries of movie release dates. However, the actors, actresses, and that privy to the behind-the-scenes world get a chance to celebrate many more unique anniversaries. Gal Gadot, one of Hollywood’s finest and sexiest actresses, took to her Instagram page to celebrate the anniversary of her casting as Wonder Woman.
Fans of the movie franchise also got a tease of an upcoming “next chapter” from the actress. To mark this anniversary, Gal Gadot took to her official Instagram page to share a picture of herself in Wonder Woman (2017). In the picture’s caption, which has garnered over 1.4 million likes and almost 8,000 comments, she wrote:
“On this day, a few years ago, was the first announcement that I was going to play Wonder Woman.
I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character, and more than anything, I’m grateful for YOU. The fans. The most amazing, warm, loving fans in the world. I’m still pinching myself to see if I will wake up. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you.”
Is there really a Wonder Woman 3?
Yes, the third movie has since been confirmed by the movie franchise director, Patty Jenkins. Patty Jenkins played the role of director for its first installment in 2017 but took on more roles in the second movie, Wonder Woman 1984 (2020). She came on as its director, as well as writer, screenplay, and producer.
Jenkins made the revelation at the DC FanDome in 2021. While conversing with actress Lynda Carter, Jenkins casually dropped the confirmation. Carter actually started the conversation by saying,
“In Wonder Woman 3 which I can’t wait for you to come out with….”
To which, Jenkins quickly replied,
“You can’t wait to hear my not talking about….”
Jenkins would later expound on it to the itching ears of fans.
“We’re super excited about Wonder Woman 3.
Gal, who is so bummed not to be here, who is the busiest person in the world with now three little kids and shooting, she’s so bummed not to be able to be here. But we are all three very excited about some exciting things coming up with Wonder Woman 3.”
When will Wonder Woman 3 be released?
So far, there has been no announcement for the movie’s release date. Other than teases and hints here and there, Warner Bros. is yet to make an official statement. However, this is what is known. The Hollywood Reporter reported that even with the changes at Warner Bros. Discovery, there were talks for the immediate submission of Wonder Woman 3 scripts.
Gal Gadot herself once confirmed to Forbes in an interview about the script. In her words when asked about WW3, she said:
“We’re talking! We’re actually in the mix of working on the script and getting the third one made, so it’s all wheels are working and turning and I’m super, super excited for the fans to come and watch Wonder Woman 3 once it’s made.”
With Gal Gadot’s most recent Instagram post, it’s safe to say production may have already secretly begun. At this point, we can only keep our fingers crossed.
While we wait in anticipation of a third movie, let’s recap what transpired in the first two movies.
Wonder Woman (2017)
In its first installment, the movie begins with Diana Prince recalling her past from present-day Paris. Diana encounters an American pilot, Steve Trevor, who unknowingly crash lands on Themyscira island.
Surprised to know the island is shielded from the world, Trevor explains the ongoing World War I to Diana. Certain the war is caused by Ares, Diana leaves the comfort of her island to wage war against Ares and stop the war. She journeys into the world of men with Trevor.
The movie was an instant success at the Box Office. It grossed $822.8 million on a $120–$150 million budget, with fans yearning and longing for a sequel.
Wonder Woman 1984 (2020)
The movie is set in 1984 and follows the life of Diana, Barbara, Maxwell Lorenzano, Steve Trevor, and Dreamstone. The storyline shows Diana’s willingness and stubbornness to hold on to her love for Trevor, even if it meant losing her powers.
Faced with a hard decision, she must let go of her wish to have Trevor alive and fight to stop Maxwell Lorenzano and Cheetah.