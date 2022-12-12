Home
Jamie Lee Curtis Opens Up About Addiction and Body Image Insecurities

You may know Jamie Lee Curtis best for her breakout role in John Carpenter’s Halloween, a horror classic about a babysitter who is relentlessly pursued by a psychotic killer on Halloween night. Her portrayal of the doomed babysitter catapulted her to fame and crowned her “The Scream Queen”. A fitting tribute to her mother, Janet Leigh, who starred in the original Psycho movie in 1960 and was somewhat of a scream queen herself!

Curtis went on to star in some notable films, including the comedy classic Trading Places and James Cameron’s True Lies, alongside superstar Arnold Schwarzenegger. Despite some questionable duds in the late 90s and early 2000s, Jamie Lee Curtis received props for her comeback role as Laurie Strode in 2018’s reboot, Halloween.  This isn’t the only praise she has received recently, either. She is currently generating huge Oscar buzz for her role as Deirdre Beaubeirdre in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Credit: Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)

Curtis sat down with Colin Farrell for Variety’s prestigious Actors on Actors to talk all things movies and life, and things got deep and emotional!

A 10-Year Struggle with Opioids

As well as being there to promote his new movie, The Banshees of Inisherin, Farrell proved to be an excellent listener too. Curtis teared up when she opened up about her 10-year struggle with opioids and alcohol addiction.

While the outstanding limited series, Dopesick, shines some much-needed light on the opioid crisis, it is still a controversial subject that many people don’t talk about. However, as of late, well-known figures are slowly building a conversation that needs to be had. Matthew Perry has recently opened up about his problems with addiction in his new book, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, and Curtis is following suit and discussing her past turmoil as well.

Curtis had this to say when chatting on Actors on Actors with Colin Farrell:

“Being sober is going to be a legacy for sure because you’re stopping what has been a generational issue in my biological family. So, for me, sobriety is the greatest, it will be the single greatest thing I do if I can stay sober. I mean, without question, because generations of people have had their lives ruled and ruined by alcoholism and drug addiction. So, for me, sobriety first, always.”

It is refreshing to see a star at her level open up about such matters. Curtis also recently discussed the body image insecurities she has had throughout her whole life.

Credit: True Lies (1994)

You may remember her topless scene in Trading Places or her famous dance in True Lies, and while talking with People about her latest role, Curtis said she instructed everyone on set that “I want there to be no concealing of anything.” She expressed how the whole process was liberating and also talked about how embarrassed she was going nude in Trading Places. Saying this:

“I wouldn’t do it today; it’s the last thing in the world I would do now. I also am married for 37 years, I wasn’t married then. I’m a mother of children. Absolutely not.”

Halloween Ends, But Jamie Lee Curtis Lives On

Now 22 years sober and 64 years of age, the scream queen has no plans of slowing down. She is incredibly proud of herself for staying on the straight and narrow and not falling from the wagon. She is trending online for her presence on screen this past year with Halloween Ends and her critically acclaimed performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Many have argued that the Halloween franchise has ended with a sour taste in its mouth. It strayed from its original format and went down a few paths that felt a little too disconnected. While the final fight between Strode and Michael Myers was pretty intense, it has left fans wanting more. So, will there be another Halloween movie? Possibly. But we doubt we will see Curtis again. Knowing Hollywood, it will likely be picked up for a mini-series origin story or something along those lines.

As for Curtis, the odds are on for her to bag a Best Supporting Actress nomination come the 2023 Academy Awards, and who knows what this will do for her career! Because, as we all know, the Oscars love a comeback performance!

Curtis is set to star alongside Danny DeVito, Jared Leto, Owen Wilson, and Winona Ryder in Disney’s Haunted Mansion next year. She is also set to star in a live-action adaption of the popular video game Borderlands alongside Jack Black and Cate Blanchett.

You can check out the full interview with Variety below:

 

