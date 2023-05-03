Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros. greenlit Dune: Part Two in October 2021 with Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve at the helm. As Villeneuve looks to expand his international resume and cement his acclaim with another masterpiece, the upcoming epic science fiction film is poised to push boundaries. Or at least equal the commercial and critical success of the first film, Dune: Part One (2021).
Contracted in 2017 for a two-part adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel, Dune, Villeneuve’s return for a sequel depended on the success of the first film. Dune: Part One was ultimately a critical and commercial success. It grossed $402 million on a $165 million budget and won six awards out of 10 nominations at the 94th Academy Awards. From its grand storytelling to its stunning visuals, Dune: Part One set great standards for Dune: Part Two to attain. Here’s everything we know about Dune: Part Two including the cast and release date.
What Will Dune: Part Two Be About?
Dune: Part One is set in the distant future and revolves around Paul Atreides. The film follows Paul and his family, the House of Atreides, as they are drawn into a war to gain control over a desert planet and its valuable resource called spice. Dune: Part Two would further dwell on that premise to cover the second half of Herbert’s famous novel.
Although Villeneuve suppressed several elements of the novel to manage its complexities, he captured salient bits at the core of the novel which makes a fascinating adaptation. He is expected to embrace the same approach for the sequel. While the director will likely stay faithful to the novel, he would, again, present a unique interpretation and perspective that continues the first story. As such, Dune: Part Two would continue to follow Paul Atreides who seeks to fend off a devastating future while gunning for those that left his family in ruins.
Will There Be A Dune: Part Three?
Dune: Part Three isn’t in the works at the moment but Villeneuve intends to make a third movie. In a piece he wrote for Vanity Fair, the director expressed that a third movie would complete Paul Atreides’s arc in the Dune story. Part Three will be adapted from Dune Messiah, the second book in the Dune novel series. The third movie would also be the final installment and Villeneuve envisaged waiting for Timothée Chalamet to get older before he starts working on the movie. With Dune: Part Two not out in theaters yet, there is currently no expected release date for Part Three.
Who Is Cast In Dune: Part Two
Most of the top cast from the first film will return to reprise their roles. This includes Timothée Chalamet (Paul Atreides) Rebecca Ferguson (Lady Jessica), Josh Brolin (Gurney Halleck), Stellan Skarsgård (Baron Vladimir Harkonnen), and Dave Bautista (Glossu Rabban). Zendaya (Chani), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Thufir Hawat), Javier Bardem (Stilgar), and Charlotte Rampling (Reverend Mother Mohiam) will also reprise their respective characters.
While Oscar Isaac and Jason Momoa are not to return, the ensemble cast for Dune: Part Two will be joined by other performers, some of whom will play prominent roles. English actress Florence Pugh has been cast to play Princess Irulan Corrino and Austin Butler, Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen. Other cast members include character actor Tim Blake Nelson, Christopher Walken, Léa Seydoux, and Swiss actress Souheila Yacoub.
When Will Dune: Part Two Release?
Dune: Part Two has set a November release date. The anticipated movie will be released in the United States on the 3rd of November 2023. That’s also the date for release in the United Kingdom, Canada, Bulgaria, Turkey, Ireland, Norway, and India. However, the film will first get to Sweden, Italy, Belgium, and France on the 1st of November. The following day, it will arrive in Argentina, Germany, Slovakia, and the Netherlands.
