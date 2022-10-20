The Release Date of Dune Part Two Has Been Changed

In the wake of Marvel Studios changing the release dates of Blade, Deadpool 3, Fantastic Four, and Avengers: Secret Wars, another studio has opted to capitalize on the massive schedule movement as Dune: Part Two has now moved to November 3, 2023. Originally, the Denis Villeneuve sequel was reportedly set for November 17, 2023. This is actually a smart move as the 17th is jam-packed with new releases: Trolls 3, Imaginary Friends, and A Simple Favor 2 are also scheduled for that same date.
The jury is still out on the latter two films, but Trolls 3 is a huge burden, even though the demographic is entirely different. The first Trolls made over $346.9 million worldwide, a number good enough for a sequel but nothing great enough to brag about. However, Trolls 2 exceeded expectations. The film managed to make over $100 million within three weeks after rental fees.
Realistically, that number isn’t much better than what Trolls made in theaters; however, at a key point in time when the coronavirus pandemic had the world locked inside, theater chains were closed around the country. With rental fees, Universal didn’t have to pay theater chains, which usually take more than 50% of the total profits. Universal retained 80% of the profits through rental sales, making Trolls World Tour more of a more lucrative film than the original. Surely, that number has expanded since its release in April 2020.
At the moment, Dune: Part Two is the biggest film to be released on November 3, 2023. The sequel stars a huge cast of A-list names such as Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Josh Brolin, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Dave Bautista, and Jason Mamoa. The producers of the sequel are Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Tanya LaPointe, and the director himself. The sequel continues on with Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel of the same name, with Paul Atreides and the Fremen joining forces to free the desert planet of Arrakis from House Harkonnen.
The first film came out in October 2021 and made a killing despite having the uphill battle of the coronavirus pandemic and HBO Max’s terrible decision to do day-and-date releases in 2021. Globally, the film made around $400 million, and it was widely praised by fans and critics. Dune also won six Oscars: Best Sound, Best Achievement in Visual Effects, Best Achievement in Production Design, Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score), Best Achievement in Film Editing, and Best Achievement in Cinematography. Villeneuve finished the script earlier this year and described the feeling surrounding the upcoming sequel:
“The first one, it was more to make sure that we will land in the world and that the movie will be accepted. Now it’s to make sure that we can close that first book, so it’s like there’s some premises that are in the first movie that I need to ignore. So yeah, I think I would say there’s more pressure with the second one in some ways.” Villeneuve told Collider.
The cast and crew started filming the sequel back in July, which was an easier solution for the filmmaker even though Dune: Part Two is more challenging than its predecessor, “The thing that helps us right now is that it’s the first time I’ve revisited a universe,” Villeneuve discussed doing the Dune sequel. “So I’m working with the same crew, everybody knows what to do, we know what it will look like. The movie will be more challenging, but we know where we are stepping. And the screenplay is written. So I feel confident. Frankly, the only big unknown for me right now is the pandemic.”
While the coronavirus still exists, unfortunately, the world is in a much better place since 2021. Villeneuve has managed to exceed expectations with every film that he’s done so far. Hopefully, that remains true for Dune: Part Two.