More About “IT”

The mention of “IT” sends chills down my spine and the sight of clowns still terrifies me. Such is the effect of this horror thriller. “IT” is based on a book by Stephan King which was then made into a horror thriller by Andres Muschietti. The movie basically revolves around the terrifying clown named “Pennywise”. The history of this clown’s murder and violence dates back centuries.
All of us agree on the fact that clowns are creepy. But the effect that Pennywise’s horror has on us is deeply unsettling. It sticks with you and haunts you at night.
The Origin Of The Monstrous Clown
Pennywise, the clown is not actually a clown. It is an ancient, evil being that has haunted the universe since the earliest of time. In the novel, Pennywise, aka the titular IT has a human name, to add a touch of surrealism. The human name is Bob Gray, but Bob Gray is definitely not a human himself.
IT comes from a void that contains the entirety of existence. Pennywise arrived on earth millions of years ago, but its real home is another dimension, which is a realm that is present in the macro verse. The macro verse is a space-beyond-space. Pennywise traveled across the macro verse and entered our universe at some point to haunt our nightmares.
Is “IT” Based On A True Story?
Yes! It is true. The horrific clown “Pennywise” is inspired by an actual person. John Wayne Gacy was a notorious serial killer and a sex offender. He dressed as a clown and performed at a children’s hospital under the name of “Pogo the clown” or “Patches the clown”. He was arrested in 1978 and was convicted of 33 murders. He was executed by lethal injection in 1994.
Although there is some debate on whether the character of “Pennywise” is inspired by John Wayne Gacy or not. But the similarity between the two is uncanny. Both dress as clowns and both target children. Whether the resemblance was intentional or not, it is surely there. Fiction is nothing but a mirror to the horrific realities of the world.
Was “IT” Influenced By Ronal McDonald?
Stephan King; the author of “IT”, also revealed in some interviews that Ronald McDonald was the model of “Pennywise’s” appearance. Stephan King referred to Ronald McDonald as a trustworthy character that children know, love, and trust. Ronald McDonald was not the main source of inspiration for Pennywise but he sure was the inspiration behind Pennywise’s appearance.
Do you know the actual reason why Ronald McDonald was fired? It was also because of the horrors that the appearance of clowns was causing that Ronal McDonald lost his job, after being a significant part of the food chain for many years.
Is “IT” Making A Comeback?
Are you ready for what lurks beneath? Because “IT” might make a comeback. The horrors of Pennywise are not over yet. He was lurking on the earth for a long time and there are still a lot of stories to tell. Director Andy Muschietti has hinted at the possibility that there are more stories to tell. He is open to the possibility of directing the third film.
Although Stephan king has said that he has no intentions of writing more about Pennywise. But we all are aware that he said the same about writing a sequel to “The Shining”, yet he eventually did write it. So we might experience more chills and nightmares yet from the horrors of Pennywise.
Should “IT” Be Left Alone?
Is there a need for a new movie or should Pennywise be left alone now? The two movies have already covered the events of the novel by Stephan King. We have already jumped in terror at the horrific moments which were adapted in the movies. So making a new movie would somehow make things redundant.
In the second movie, the main characters already completed their stories and went their own ways, so bringing them back once again to face the horrors of Pennywise would spoil the emotional ending of the second part. Also, let’s face it that it does not seem fair to the characters, to make them face Pennywise again.
But fans might be tempted by the reappearance of Pennywise on the big screen. And if the story takes on an exciting turn then “IT” indeed has a great legacy of horrors to stand on.
Where Can I Watch “IT”
If you are still not spooked and can risk the peace of your night by facing the horrors of Pennywise again, or if you have been spared misery but want to experience some nightmares, then you can watch “IT” on Netflix. However, I would not guarantee you peaceful sleep anymore.