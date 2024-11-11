Netflix Drops Episode Titles and First Look Images of ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5

It’s almost time to meet the gang at Hawkins! On November 6, 2024, or “Stranger Things Day,” which marks the day Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) was sucked into the Upside Down, brought with it a goodie bag full of surprises for fans of Stranger Things.
Netflix dropped a teaser with the titles of the eight episodes of the final installment, Stranger Things Season 5. The episode titles are “The Crawl,” “The Vanishing of…,” “The Turnbow Trap,” “Sorcerer,” “Shock Jock,” “Escape From Camazotz,” “The Bridge,” and “The Rightside Up.” The title of Episode 2 has been left incomplete and glitching in the teaser. Considering the fact that the premiere episode was titled “The Vanishing of Will Byers,” there’s heavy speculation surrounding the fact that Mike’s (Finn Wolfhard) younger sister, Holly Wheeler, could be abducted — though this information needs to be taken with a grain of salt. The episode titles have been thoughtfully curated, with the Stranger Things Season 1 finale being titled “The Upside Down,” and now the series finale has been named the reverse, “The Rightside Up.”
While the teaser gave fans much to consider, the most exciting aspect was the reveal that Stranger Things Season 5 takes place in the fall of 1987. This indicates that all the events in the upcoming installment take place four years after the events in Stranger Things Season 1. The official Stranger Things account on Instagram also dropped the first look and BTS images from the upcoming installment.
David Harbour Thinks the Series Finale Is the Best Episode Yet
Stranger Things Season 5 certainly has Jim Hopper’s seal of approval! David Harbour, who’s been a pivotal figure in Stranger Things from the get-go, has teased fans with his two cents on the much-awaited Netflix sci-fi horror show’s series finale episode.
During the 10th anniversary celebration of the Happy Sad Confused podcast held in New York on October 17, 2024, Harbour revealed his thoughts after reading through the script of the final episode of Stranger Things Season 5. He confessed that the show is near and dear to his heart and that his perspective as an actor on the show might differ from that of fans. The actor further stressed how he tends to be very critical of the show before sharing his thoughts on the series finale in the following words:
“They land the plane, and it is the best episode they’ve ever done.”
David Harbour noted that the cast was swimming in a pool of tears and big emotions during the reading. The actor notes that part of the reason for the bouts of emotions is that for the primary cast, the show was their childhood, as he referred to Millie Bobby Brown, Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Schnapp. He concluded by noting how fans are sure to be satisfied.
Stranger Things Season 5 does not have a release date yet but will be available on Netflix sometime in 2025. In the meantime, you can stream the show’s previous seasons on the same platform.
