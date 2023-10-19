Complete Guide to Stranger Things Characters: From Season 1 to 4

Stranger Things burst onto the small screen in 2016. The highly acclaimed sci-fi series follows a group of friends from Hawkins who investigate the disappearance of their best friend. However, when things turn out to be more sinister than they imagined, they soon realise that their whole town is in grave danger.
As the mystery turns out to be otherworldly in nature, the kids befriend a young girl called Eleven, who could hold the key to the whereabouts of their friend. What follows is an immersive experience that quickly became one of the most successful TV shows of all time. In 2024, Stranger Things will enter its fifth and final season. So, as we prepare for its release, let’s take a dive into the cast and characters of Stranger Things from season 1 to 4.
David Harbour as Jim Hopper
David Harbour is an American actor who initially began his acting career with small roles, often playing villains in movies like The Equalizer and A Walk Among The Tombstones. Despite this lack of first billing, Harbour’s impressive acting skills still shone through. In 2016, he was cast as Jim Hopper in Stranger Things and became a global star almost overnight.
Hopper, the sheriff of Hawkins with a troubled past, is a prominent figure throughout the entire show. Starting out as a grumpy tough guy, as the seasons go on he becomes the leading hero of the series. David Harbour‘s portrayal of Hopper has been well-received by audiences and critics alike, earning him critical acclaim and two Primetime Emmy nominations. Furthermore, his performance in Stranger Things has shown his ability to transcend smaller roles, cementing him as a sought-after actor in Hollywood.
Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven
Millie Bobby Brown is a renowned actress who gained immense recognition for her breakthrough role as Eleven on Stranger Things. As the mysterious and intriguing character, Brown captivated viewers with her riveting performance. Eleven evolves throughout the series from a timid and enigmatic figure to a complex and strong young woman with otherworldly powers. Brown’s portrayal of Eleven has received critical acclaim for her ability to convey a wide range of emotions with just her facial expressions. In addition to her success on Stranger Things, Brown has become a leading actress in Hollywood with her role as the titular character in Enola Holmes.
Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler
Finn Wolfhard‘s portrayal of Mike Wheeler in Stranger Things has been nothing short of outstanding. As the best friend of Will, he serves as a central character and a pillar of support for his friends throughout the series. His performance brings multiple layers to the character as he brings to life Mike’s love for Eleven. Wolfhard’s ability to convey deep emotions of fear, love, and heartache has been truly commendable. To that, he is shining bright as a rising actor in Hollywood. Furthermore, he even wrote and directed his own short film entitled Night Shifts.
Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers
Winona Ryder‘s role as Joyce Byers in Stranger Things has been a major career revamp for the actress. After a public scandal surrounding her shoplifting in 2001, Ryder’s career took a hit with limited acting opportunities and a clouded reputation. However, her portrayal of a mother desperately searching for her missing son in Stranger Things was a game-changer. Ryder proved her acting prowess once again with an emotional and convincing performance, garnering critical acclaim and a newfound popularity among viewers.
Noah Schnapp as Will Byers
Noah Schnapp‘s portrayal of Will Byers in Stranger Things has proven to be a standout performance from the talented young actor. While his character received limited screen time in the show’s first season, Schnapp was able to make a lasting impression on audiences with his nuanced and emotional portrayal of a boy lost in the Upside Down. In later seasons, Schnapp’s performances were given more challenging story arcs to contend with, allowing him to showcase his range as an actor. His work on the show has solidified him as an emerging talent in Hollywood, and it’s clear that Hollywood can expect great things from him in the future.
Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers
Charlie Heaton portrays the pivotal role of Jonathan Byers in the hit Netflix series, Stranger Things. As the older brother of Will Byers, the boy who vanished into the Upside Down in the first season, Jonathan is an integral character throughout the show’s seasons. Heaton’s portrayal of Jonathan showcases a layered character, who is sensitive and empathetic to those around him. Jonathan’s quest to locate his brother and help his friends eventually leads him to become a key player in the fight against the supernatural forces that threaten Hawkins. With his nuanced performance, Heaton imbues Jonathan with a sense of resolve and determination that makes him an indelible part of the Stranger Things universe.
Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson
Gaten Matarazzo‘s role as Dustin Henderson in Stranger Things is undoubtedly one of the most memorable performances on the show. Despite being one of the younger cast members of the show, he stands tall amongst a host of Hollywood titans with his impeccable acting skills. Matarazzo manages to captivate the audience with his charming wit and comedic timing, bringing a perfect blend of humor and emotion to the character. What makes his performance even more impressive is his ability to tap into his real-life condition of cleidocranial dysplasia, which is also a part of his character.
Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair
Caleb McLaughlin plays the role of Lucas Sinclair in Stranger Things. Lucas is one of the main protagonists and a member of a group of friends that set out to investigate the disappearance of their friend Will. Although he can sometimes be stubborn and skeptical, Lucas is fiercely loyal to his friends and willing to do whatever it takes to keep them safe. As the seasons go on, he becomes one of the tougher members of the group, showcasing an epic fight scene in season four.
Joe Keery as Steve Harrington
Joe Keery‘s portrayal of Steve Harrington in Stranger Things has been career defining. Starting off as a stereotypical hateable jock in the first season, Steve’s character undergoes significant development over the subsequent seasons. He quickly became a fan favorite as he transformed into a strong and caring character, who goes out of his way to protect the younger kids from the show’s various villains. Steve’s character arc is one of the most well-developed on the show, and Keery’s acting skills shine through as he seamlessly transitions from a cocky jerk to a mature and responsible hero.
Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler
Natalia Dyer‘s role as Nancy Wheeler in Stranger Things has been one of the standout characters across the show’s four season run. Her portrayal of Nancy’s journey from high school student to investigative reporter has been utterly captivating. One of Nancy’s key storylines has been her love triangle situation between Steve and Jonathan, which has provided an intriguing backstory for her character. Her choices between the two boys have haunted her throughout each season, adding layers of complexity to her character.
Brett Gelman as Murray Bauman
Brett Gelman‘s role in Stranger Things as Murray Bauman is without a doubt one of the highlights of the show. Serving as the finest comedic relief across the whole eclectic cast, Gelman brings a unique energy and charm to his character that is impossible to ignore. With his quick wit, dry humor, and impeccable comedic timing, Gelman manages to inject a much-needed levity into the oftentimes dark and intense world of Hawkins. In many ways, Murray Bauman represents a breath of fresh air in the show, providing a much-needed break from the heavier themes and plotlines.
Sean Astin as Bob Newby
Sean Astin‘s performance as Bob Newby in Stranger Things was truly memorable. Despite only being on the show for one season, his character left a lasting impact on viewers and the overall storyline. Bob was initially portrayed as a quirky, lovable character who provided light-hearted moments amidst the tense action. However, as the season progressed, viewers saw a more serious side to Bob, as he bravely sacrificed himself to save Joyce and the kids from the demodogs. His death was one of the most heartbreaking moments in the show, and continued to resonate with the characters and audience in later seasons.
Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield
Sadie Sink‘s portrayal of Max Mayfield in Stranger Things truly shot her to worldwide fame as one of the show’s most notable characters. Despite joining the series in its second season, Sink effortlessly fit into the established cast and quickly became a fan-favorite character. Her performance showcased Max’s toughness, vulnerability, and loyalty in equal measure, making her a vital addition to the show’s ensemble. Although she was relatively unknown prior to her role in Stranger Things, Sink’s talent and charisma quickly catapulted her into the spotlight. Since her breakout role, she has continued to impress audiences with her performances, most notably in the Oscar-winning drama, The Whale. Overall, Sadie Sink’s time as Max Mayfield has cemented her as a rising talent to watch in Hollywood.
Dacre Montgomery as Billy Hargrove
Dacre Montgomery‘s performance as Billy Hargrove in Stranger Things was one of the standout renditions across the show’s entire run. Though he only featured in the second season of the show, he quickly became a fan favorite as well as one of the most memorable villains in the series’ history. Montgomery’s portrayal of Hargrove was intense and magnetic, drawing viewers in with his volatile energy and razor-sharp wit. Despite only appearing in one season, Hargrove’s impact on the show was substantial, and his shadow can still be felt in later seasons.
Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley
Maya Hawke’s portrayal of Robin Buckley in Stranger Things is a true standout. As the newest member of the Scoops Troop, Robin quickly establishes herself as a capable and intelligent character who is more than capable of holding her own in the dangerous situations that the gang finds themselves in. Despite being the daughter of two Hollywood heavyweights in Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, Maya’s performance as Robin is all her own, and she imbues the character with a relatable vulnerability and grit that truly sets her apart from her famous parents. Furthermore, her chemistry with co-star Joe Keery also makes for some of the show’s most memorable scenes, showcasing her incredible range and ability as an actress.
Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson
Joseph Quinn‘s portrayal of Eddie Munson in Stranger Things season four catapulted him to become one of the biggest breakout stars of 2022. As Eddie Munson, he brought a complex and relatable character to life, captivating audiences with his impeccable acting skills. Fans were left devastated when Eddie met his demise in the final episode of the season, solidifying Quinn’s status as a beloved and unforgettable character. The overwhelming response to Joseph Quinn’s performance as Eddie Munson has quickly made him a talent to watch in the years ahead, establishing him as a rising star in Hollywood.
Matthew Modine as Dr. Martin Brenner
Matthew Modine’s portrayal of the sinister Dr. Martin Brenner across the four seasons of Stranger Things has been nothing short of chilling. As the former head of the Hawkins National Laboratory, Brenner is responsible for conducting horrific experiments on children with special abilities like Eleven. He is portrayed as a power-hungry and manipulative figure who will stop at nothing to achieve his goals. Despite only appearing sporadically throughout the series, Modine’s performance as Brenner leaves a lasting impression on viewers due to his ability to convey both the character’s cold-heartedness and underlying vulnerability. Overall, Modine’s portrayal of Brenner adds an extra layer of darkness to the already eerie world of Stranger Things.