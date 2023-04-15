10 Things You Didn’t Know About Stranger Things’ David Harbour

His portrayal of the Stranger Things character Jim Hopper has undoubtedly made David Harbour a sought-out actor. However, before that, he had quite a decorated career featuring in movies like Hellboy, Suicide Squad, and The Equalizer. Altogether, the star is quite a versatile actor who has graced both small and big screens.
Harbour has managed to keep his personal life under the radar. But there are still a few interesting facts about him floating about. With that in mind, here are 10 things you didn’t know about David Harbour.
1. He Majored In Drama And Italian
David Harbour was determined to make it in show business from the onset. After graduating high school in Byram Hills in New York, the Stranger Things star went to Dartmouth College. There he majored in drama and Italian and went on to graduate in 1997. Two years down the line, Harbour started trying out Broadway productions, marking his first step into stardom in The Rainmaker.
2. The Ocean Terrifies Him
The truth of the matter is that practically everyone has rational and irrational fears. In the case of the Stranger Things actor, he’s afraid of the ocean. While some may find large bodies of water calming, he stated that he’s not a fan. In fact, the star says he could never jump into the water for fear of the unknown.
3. David Harbour Was Once Institutionalized For Alcoholism
Harbour’s life hasn’t been a bed of roses, he’s had his own fair of ups and downs along the way. He once had to check himself into rehab due to a case of alcoholism. He considers this period a shameful patch in his life and admits that it could have spiraled in the wrong direction.
He sees this period as a shameful patch that could’ve spiraled his life in the wrong direction. While he was in recovery, doctors diagnosed him with bipolar disorder, and he has been managing his condition. Altogether, he’s committed to his sobriety.
4. He Once Won A Twitter Challenge
In 2018, Harbour teasingly challenged Greenpeace to a wager of sorts. They promised a trip to Antarctica if the star could rack up to 200,000 retweets. Luckily for David Harbour, his fans came through for him.
They practically broke the record, earning him a spot on a Greenpeace vessel for sixteen days. There he enjoyed magnificent views and even danced with the penguins. Though he had a few bouts of seasickness, it was a memorable experience.
5. He Tore His Achilles While Shooting Achilles
Harbour has made over eight theater appearances since The Rainmaker. These include his role as Bassanio in The Marchant of Venice and John Williamson in Glengarry Glen Ross. However, his role as Achilles in a Shakespeare in the Park production practically tore his Achilles tendon. Altogether, the actor could not play the role, and the producers offered it to Louis Cancelmi.
6. David Harbour Is Trained In Martial Arts
Despite his age, Harbor often wows people with his martial art skill. In an interview with Total Film, he disclosed that he’s trained in jiu-jitsu and wrestling. The actor further revealed that Liam Neeson marveled at his flexibility while filming stunts for Taken. While he’s quite talented, Harbour doesn’t go around flaunting his skills.
7. He’s Garnered Awards And Nominations In His Day
Hands down, Harbour’s career has been quite successful over the two decades he’s been in the limelight. He has earned his celebrity status and bagged several awards in the process. Some awards include the Ensemble’s outstanding performance in 2017 by Screen Actors Guild and best-supporting Actor by Critics’ Choice. Additionally, in 2018, he won Best Drama Supporting Actor at Gold Derby Awards. Harbour has also received numerous nominations for his performance in Stranger Things.
8. Some Of His Most Successful Roles Are On Tv
While Harbour hasn’t done badly when it comes to movies, it’s his TV roles that have really done it for his career. Besides his role in Stranger Things, the star has also featured in a handful of great TV shows. Some of them include Drunk History, Law & Order, and The Newsroom.
9. David Harbour Has Shared The Screen With His Longtime Crush
Apparently, even celebrities have celebrity crushes; in Harbour’s case, it’s Winona Ryder. While he was playing Stranger Things, Jim Hopper, his character was none other than Ryder’s love interest. That doesn’t happen for everyone, so Harbour is pretty much a lucky guy.
10. He Once Officiated A Fan’s Wedding
One thing is clear, Harbour is not one to back down from a good wager. A fan once asked him what it would take for him to officiate their wedding. The star asked for over 100,000 retweets, and it was done in a record 24 hours. True to his words, Harbor officiated the wedding.
