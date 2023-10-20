Tenet: Ultimate Guide to Stream The Hit Film

The year 2020 brought us some thrilling movies and after a long bout with the Coronavirus, producer and director Christopher Nolan didn’t fail to live up to the task with his movie, Tenet. This science-fiction action thriller film was produced by Christopher Nolan and his wife Emma Thomas. Nolan who is known for his mind-bending films developed the movie’s concept from his fascination with time inversion. An interesting fact about the movie is that the word tenet is a palindrome, which reflects the movie’s exploration of time reversal.
Tenet is no short of both the United Kingdom and the United States A-list actors including the son of veteran American actor, Denzel Washington, John David Washington and The Twilight Saga star himself, Robert Pattinson. The movie stars other well-known actors and actresses such as Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh. The movie was also a huge commercial success earning the fifth position for the highest-grossing film of 2020. It grossed over $360 million worldwide on a $200 million budget.
What Is Tenet About?
Tenet is as complex as they come, which is no surprise considering the legacy of the man behind the film. Tenet explored the concept of time inversion meaning that certain events occurred backward. In the making of the movie, some actors had to actually do things reversely. Branagh who portrayed Andrei Sator had to learn to speak his lines backwards in a Russian accent. The film combines elements of time travel and science fiction but with a bit of class.
The film follows a former CIA agent who learns to manipulate the flow of time to prevent an attack from the future that threatens to annihilate the present world. Tenet delves into the idea of manipulating time. The movie’s narrative requires viewers to pay close attention to plot details and in some cases requires the viewers to replay some scenes in order to really understand what’s going on in the movie.
Where Can Fans Watch Tenet?
Upon the movie’s release in 2020, Tenet wasn’t made available on streaming platforms till the following year. However, currently, the movie is available to stream on various streaming platforms across different regions. Although, the availability will differ from one country to another. Tenet is available to stream on HBO Max. It was added to the platform on May 1, 2021.
The movie is also available to stream on other platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Roku, and DIRECTV. Tenet is also available on Netflix, but only in very limited countries. For viewers who wish to buy or rent the movie to watch at a later time, there are other platforms where the movie can be purchased or rented. Such platforms include Apple TV, Google Play Movies, YouTube, Vudu, and Microsoft Store.
How To Subscribe To Watch Tenet?
To a certain extent in recent times it is the norm for most streaming platforms to be subscription-based. Viewers who wish to watch Tenet on HBO Max will have to subscribe to the platform. HBO Max currently has two subscription tiers, the one with Ads starts at $10 per month, and the Ad-Free at $16 monthly. Both plans stream in HD with some 4K content, and you can stream on up to three devices simultaneously.
To stream Tenet on DIRECTV viewers similar to HBO would also have to subscribe to the platform. The subscription packages start from $64.99 per month. Other platforms offer viewers the option to buy or rent the movie. On Amazon Prime Tenet is available to rent for $3.79. Those who wish to have full custody of the movie can also purchase the movie on Amazon Prime for $14.99.
Tenet Is Not Available To Stream In All Regions
Tenet was delayed a couple of times before its official release on September 3, 2020. This was mostly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On June 12, 2021, the film was released on the HBO Go streaming platform, in the Philippines.
It is available to stream on Netflix but in very few countries, such as the United Kingdom, France, and Switzerland. In the United Kingdom, the movie is also available on Sky Store and Rakuten TV online. In Australia Tenet is available for streaming on BINGE. Fans in Germany can also stream Tenet online on Joyn Plus.
Reviews Of Tenet
Tenet generally received positive reviews from critics. Veteran critic at The Guardian, Peter Bradshaw stated that he felt it was both “madly preposterous” and “amazing cinema”. On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie earned an average rating of 6.9/10. The film also received other accolades including nominations at the 93rd Academy Awards for Best Production Design and Best Visual Effects and winning the category for Best Visual Effects.