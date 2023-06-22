Flashpoint: The Story Behind The Flash Movie Explained

DC’s The Flash was one of the most talked about films of 2023. Ahead of release, many fans were excited because they would finally get to see the Flashpoint storyline adapted on the big screen. With the success of Multiverse movies like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, it made sense for Warner Brothers to try their luck by getting inspiration from Flashpoint
The Flash encountered numerous delays like writer and director changes, and shifting release dates. Most notable of all were the controversies surrounding the film’s star, Ezra Miller. However , the movie finally made it to the big screen on June 16th, 2023. While it’s clear what the movie’s plot is based on, there are multiple changes to this beloved story that fans should know about.
The Origins of the Flashpoint Storyline in DC Comics
The Flashpoint storyline is very popular in DC comics and among fans. The Flashpoint story was published in 2011 by Geoff Johns with art by Andy Kubert. Here, Allen runs back in time to save his mother and creates a ripple effect that changes his reality as he knows it. In the new reality, the Justice League doesn’t exist, and Bruce Wayne isn’t Batman because he was killed as a child instead of his parents in a Gotham alley.
The Superman in this world is also different. Although he landed on Earth, he wasn’t saved by a loving couple in Smallville; instead, the government takes him captive and experiments on him. His weak appearance in the comics is because he didn’t get the chance to absorb the Earth’s warm sun and nurture his powers. The most surprising effect of Barry’s actions is that the world is on the brink of World War III because Aquaman and Wonder Woman are brutal enemies bent on destroying each other and everyone around them. The story was previously adapted on screen for the animated movie Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, released in 2013.
When Barry realizes he lacks connection to the speed force, he seeks the help of Thomas Wayne’s Batman. While he attempts to return the timeline to what it was, he is only slightly successful because the DC universe is never the same again. The Flashpoint storyline meant the end of New Earth and created a new universe, the New 52, rewriting the DC Universe.
How DC’s The Flash is Adapting The Flashpoint Storyline
While it was clear The Flash movie wasn’t adapting the comics page for page, it was still obvious they are getting inspiration from the Flashpoint storyline. But there are many changes which intrigued fans, for instance, Barry meeting and interacting with his younger self. This is not the only one way the Flashpoint in The Flash movie differs greatly from the comics. The two Barry Allens means that instead of altering the past, present, and future, Barry traveling back in time opens up the multiverse and creates a new timeline. He gets stuck in 2013, before the events of Man of Steel, where he finds the 18-year-old Barry, who hasn’t been struck by lightning or gotten his powers.
There are also changes to the superheroes fans know and love. There are two Batmen including Ben Affleck‘s caped crusader and Michael Keaton reprising his role as The Dark Knight, and in this new reality. the Joker is dead. In this timeline, Kara Zor-El is sent to Earth when Krypton is destroyed, but instead of being raised by loving parents in Smallville, she is captured by the government until Batman comes to her rescue. In the Flashpoint storyline, World War 3 almost happens because of the feud between Atlantis and Themiscyra; but in this timeline, with most metahumans wiped out, so the big battle is between General Zod and the Flash team, as Superman does not exist in this timeline to stop Zod.
What Flashpoint Means for the DCEU
The Flashpoint storyline drastically changed the DC universe, which means the DC’s The Flash could have the same effect on James Gunn’s DCU. With James Gunn and Peter Safran’s intentions to reboot the entire DCEU, this movie could be what the studios use to create a new timeline and introduce fans to new heroes. It is uncertain whether Miller will return for more movies as The Flash. Gunn seems to be taking a wait-and-see approach before making any final decision.