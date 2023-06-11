Why The Flash Movie Has Been Delayed So Many Times

The upcoming superhero movie The Flash is based on the DC comics with the same name. It will be the 13th installment of the DC Extended Universe. The movie is directed by Andy Muschietti, and its script is written by Christina Hodson. The film will be about superhero Barry Allen (played by Ezra Miller), who travels back in time to prevent his mother’s death. Naturally, that action spurs unforeseen consequences.
The cinematic film feature was announced as early as 2014, however, the film is only hitting the big screens in the summer of 2023. This is due to many unpredicted delays. But why exactly was the movie delayed so many times? The reasons for The Flash‘s late release will be explained below.
The Writers And Directors Changed In The Flash
In 2015, directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller were set to take on the project after the success of their Lego movie. However, both decided to direct Solo: A Star Wars Story, which they unfortunately also stopped developing. As such, another director was chosen by Warner Bros in October 2015, as the studios enlisted author Seth Grahame-Smith to take over. Yet still, he didn’t end up directing The Flash due to creative differences.
In 2016, Dope director Rick Famuyiwa signed on to take over and forwarded the casting process. Kiersey Clemons and Billy Crudup played Iris West and Henry Allen, respectively. Nevertheless, Famuyiwa also decided to leave. Then Goldstein and Daley were hired, but their ideas were thrown out of the window quickly as the movie star Ezra Miller was not happy with their approach. Finally, Warner Bros hired Andy Muschietti in 2019 to take on the final version as the director (he was the fourth director hired).
The Pandemic Slowed Down The Process
Pre-production finally commenced in January 2020. However, when it ultimately looked like the stars aligned for The Flash, the global Covid-19 pandemic made the filming process hit the fan. The film was scheduled for June 2022. However, it had to get postponed because of the pandemic, which slowed down filming.
Ezra Miller Was Involved in Multiple Controversies
Unfortunately, the film star Ezra Miller was making headlines for all the wrong reasons. In April 2020, a video surfaced of the actor choking a woman in Iceland. This was one of the first of many instances in which the actor was involved with law enforcement. In 2022, they made headlines by threatening members of the Ku Klux Klan in a since-deleted Instagram video.
On March 28, 2022, Miller was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment. This was due to two separate incidents at a karaoke bar in Hawai’i. They were also arrested in April 2022 and charged with second-degree assault following an incident in Pahoa. Other claims of harassment and assault have since surfaced. Despite all the negative headlines, Miller remains attached to The Flash and will be seen in movie theaters on June 16, 2023.