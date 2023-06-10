Everything We Know About The Flash Movie

After numerous setbacks and delays, The Flash is finally on its way to grace movie theater screens this year. Although many controversies have surrounded the making and release of the comic book adaptation, the Andy Muschietti-directed movie is finally ready. The script was rewritten multiple times and the film attempts to bridge the old and new DC cinematic universe.
The film had its premiere at Warner Bros Cinemacon Panel. It was mostly received positively, but there is still a gray cloud over the movie due to the star Ezra Miller’s numerous allegations and arrests. Miller is the first non-binary actor to play the lead in a superhero movie.
What Will The Flash Movie Be About?
While traveling through time to prevent the murder of his mother, the Flash unwittingly creates a multiverse. This film is based on the DC Comics’ Flashpoint event, in which Barry Allen, who is the superhero known as the Flash, meets new versions of Batman and Superman while he prevents the collapse of the multiverse by using his superpowers.
Will The Flash Movie Retcon The DCEU?
As The Flash TV show on the CW already explored how dangerous time travel can be in the DC Universe extensively, the movie will explore that aspect on a multiversal scale. Barry Allen has already appeared in multiple DCEU films before 2023’s The Flash. However, this is his first solo-feature film. The movie is set to lay the ground work for James Gunn‘s DCU and while it wo’t wholly retcon the DCEU, it will pave the way for the new slate of movies.
The Major Stars Confirmed To Appear In The Flash
Although the actor has not graced the headline with good news, Ezra Miller will still star as Barry Allen (The Flash) in the film. However, their future in the franchise is up for debate. Actress Sasha Calle will play Supergirl while Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck are confirmed to reprise their respective roles as Batman in The Flash. Michael Shannon will show up in the movie as General Zod, due to the film’s multiverse and Ron Livingston will play the minor but still important role of Henry Allen, the Flash’s dad.
When Does The Flash Movie Release?
The Flash movie will be released in cinemas on 16 June 2023. The film will be the second DC film of the year, following Shazam: Fury of the Gods. It’ll be followed by Blue Beetle and Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom. Nobody extensively knows what will happen to the DC universe after 2023, however, it is publicly known that writer David Leslie Johnson McGoldrick (Aquaman) has already written a Flash sequel to be announced in the future.