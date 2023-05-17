Casting Avatar’s Zoe Saldana in the DCU

Zoe Saldana, known for her breakout role as the Na’vi warrior Neytiri in James Cameron’s blockbuster hit Avatar, has been the topic of much speculation among fans of the DC Universe. With her proven talent and success in the film industry, many have wondered which character she could potentially portray in future DCU projects. In Avatar, Saldana brought her character to life with incredible depth and authenticity. Neytiri was a fierce and powerful warrior, yet also had a tender side and deep connection to her people and the planet of Pandora.
Saldana’s performance was so compelling that it helped to elevate the film and make it the cultural phenomenon that it became. Given Saldana’s proven talent and success in Avatar, it’s no surprise that there have been discussions about casting her in future projects within the DC Universe. While nothing has been confirmed and regardless of which character she may end up playing, there’s no doubt that Saldana would bring her unique style and powerful presence to any role. With her experience in action-packed films like Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy, as well as her ability to portray complex and nuanced characters, Saldana would be a strong addition to the DCU.
1. Bleez
In the pages of Green Lantern comics, the enigmatic character Bleez was brought to life by the creative duo of writer Geoff Johns and artist Shane Davis. Bleez first appeared in Green Lantern #25 in 2007 and is known for her brutal fighting skills and energy projection abilities. She is a member of the Red Lantern Corps, a group of superpowered beings who harness the power of rage. Bleez was once a princess on her homeworld, but after being betrayed and left for dead, she was transformed into a Red Lantern and now seeks revenge against those who wronged her. Saldana’s ability to portray complex and conflicted characters would make her a great choice for Bleez’s character. Saldana could portray Bleez as a tough, no-nonsense character who has a tragic past that she must come to terms with. With her impressive range and acting ability, Saldana could give Bleez a nuanced personality that would make her stand out as a member of the Green Lantern Corps. She could also bring a new level of depth to the character, highlighting the emotional turmoil that Bleez experiences as she struggles to overcome her traumatic past.
2. Zatanna Zatara
In the DC Universe, a remarkable sorceress can be found in Zatanna Zatara. As a member of the Justice League, she uses her unmatched magical powers to take on some of the most formidable foes in the galaxy. Zatanna first appeared in Hawkman #4 in 1964 and has since become one of the most popular female characters in the DC Universe. With her extensive knowledge of magic and ability to cast spells by speaking backwards, Zatanna is a formidable opponent for any villain. Saldana’s ability to portray strong and complex female characters would be a perfect match for Zatanna’s character and relationships with other Justice League members. With her extensive acting experience, Saldana could bring a level of nuance and emotional depth to the role that would make Zatanna a standout character within the DC Universe. She could also bring a fresh perspective to the character’s signature spellcasting abilities, making them feel more grounded and real on-screen. Saldana could portray Zatanna as a strong and confident character who is not afraid to take charge in any situation. She could also explore the character’s vulnerabilities and insecurities, making her more relatable to audiences.
3. Zinda Blake
Zinda Blake, a skilled pilot and member of the Birds of Prey. Zinda first appeared in Military Comics #1 in 1941 and has since become a popular character in the DC Universe. She is known for her incredible flying skills and sharp wit. Saldana’s physicality and range as an actress make her an excellent choice for the role of Zinda. With her talent for portraying complex and dynamic characters, Saldana could bring out Zinda’s fearless and determined personality, making her a memorable and engaging character within the DC Universe. Saldana could also bring a new level of depth to Zinda’s character, exploring her past and relationships with other members of the Birds of Prey. She could portray Zinda as a strong and capable pilot who is not afraid to take risks and stand up for what she believes in.
4. Dee Tyler
Dee Tyler, also known as Looker, is a DC Comics superhero who first appeared in Batman and the Outsiders #25 in 1985. Looker possesses the power of telepathy, which allows her to read minds and manipulate people’s thoughts. With her striking features and commanding screen presence, Saldana could easily bring Looker to life on the big screen. Her ability to portray characters with a strong moral compass and her range as an actress would make her a perfect fit for Looker’s character. In addition to her telepathic powers, Looker is also a skilled hand-to-hand combatant, making her a formidable opponent. Saldana’s experience in action films such as Guardians of the Galaxy and Colombiana would come in handy for the character’s action-packed scenes. With Saldana’s talent and dedication to her craft, she could bring out the nuances of Looker’s character and explore her relationships with other members of the DC Universe. She could portray Looker as a strong and capable hero who is not afraid to use her powers to fight for justice.
5. Cheshire
Cheshire is a DC Comics character who first appeared in New Teen Titans #16 in 1982. She is a skilled assassin and martial artist who has worked as both a hero and a villain. Cheshire has the ability to produce and control a deadly poison, which she uses to incapacitate her enemies. Zoe Saldana’s versatility as an actress and her experience in action films would make her a great fit for Cheshire’s character. Cheshire is a complex character who has worked for both good and evil causes throughout her comic book history. Saldana’s ability to convey emotional depth and subtlety would allow her to explore the different sides of Cheshire’s character and convey her inner conflicts. She could portray Cheshire as a fierce and cunning assassin, but also as a character with a strong moral compass who is willing to fight for what she believes is right. With Saldana’s talent and range, she could bring Cheshire’s character to life in a way that is both compelling and true to the source material.
