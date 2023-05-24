7 Roles Bob Odenkirk Would Be Perfect For In The DCU

Bob Odenkirk has a track record of delivering outstanding performances in his projects, and it is no secret that he would do the same if given an opportunity for a DCU role. After the conclusion of his successful show Better Call Saul on August 15, 2022, he’s getting recognized as one of the finest actors in Hollywood. His performances in Nobody and Lucky Hank have solidified his reputation as a magnetic screen presence.
Odenkirk played Saul Goodman — a lawyer who appeared in Breaking Bad and his spin-off show, Better Call Saul. As Hutch Mansel in Nobody, he convinced viewers that he’s a remarkable action star. Under James Gunn’s leadership, the DCU is heading in a new direction, and new characters will potentially the cinematic enterprise. Odenkirk is a versatile actor who could play multiple new characters in the DCU that haven’t been introduced. Let’s take a look at some of the DCU roles that would be a perfect fit for Bob Odenkirk.
1. The Shade
Richard Swift, better known as The Shade, is a member of Lex Luthor’s Injustice League. In the DC comic books, The Shade has appeared as an antagonist of The Flash. Additionally, he made a notable appearance in the live-action Stargirl series. Should the DCU introduce The Shade, Bob Odenkirk would be a great fit for the role as we’ve seen his calmness and strategic thinking in Better Call Saul, which aligns with the character in comic books.
2. Felix Faust
Felix Faust is a master sorcerer and a member of Cheetah’s Secret Society of Super-Villains who has worked with Talia al Ghul as well. Through pursuing other magical entities and objects, Felix Faust seeks to boost his power and abilities, making them the primary objective of his continuous endeavors. He also had a major appearance in the 2014 live-action Constantine series. Felix Faust is one of the few characters in the DCU whose profile and nature match Odenkirk’s body of work. If the DCU incorporates Felix Faust in its plans, Bob Odenkirk may take on the role in the coming years.
3. Mad Hatter
A supervillain, Jarvis Tetch, known mostly as Mad Hatter, is a foe of Batman and has appeared in the Arkham games, DC Comics, and several animated series. Mad Hatter is often written as a delusional character who sees himself more as a child and fights by manipulating his opponent. The quirkiness and quick wit Odenkirk has shown in his roles make him a great choice to bring the unpredictable and enigmatic personality of Mad Hatter to life on the big screen.
4. The Ventriloquist
Arnold Wesker is a Batman supervillain. Born in a crime-organized family, The Ventriloquist uses his dummy, Scarface, to attack his foes. He appeared in DC Batman comics as a nemesis of Batman. As a minor character, he also appeared in the Arkham games. The Ventriloquist brings creepy vibes to the table. In Better Call Saul season 6, Odenkirk showed he could play a timid character exceptionally. This, coupled with Bob Odenkirk’s to play complex characters, would make him a great fit to take on the role of The Ventriloquist in DCU projects.
5. Hugo Strange
Hugo Strange is known for his extraordinary intellectual powers. He’s an adversary of Batman and one of the few to know the actual identity of the cape crusader. Being Batman: Arkham City‘s main antagonist, Hugo Strange experiments on patients as a psychiatrist to make them his henchmen. Considering the ability of Saul Goodman to manipulate people for his own gain and that of his clients, Bob Odenkirk is considered the ideal actor to take on the role of Hugo Strange, should the character get included in future DCU projects.
6. The Question
Like Superman, The Question is a journalist turned superhero. His real name is Victor Szasz. Despite lacking superhuman powers, he employs his razor-sharp detective skills to get answers from criminals and conceal his face by wearing a featureless mask. Bob Odenkirk has previously played a lawyer who uses detective skills and unorthodox methods to get what he wants. As such, acing the role of The Question would be a walk in the park for him.
7. Doctor Alchemy
Albert Desmond is a skilled chemist who suffers from dissociative identity disorder and adopts the alias of Doctor Alchemy. Having obtained the Philosopher’s Stone, he gains the profound capability to transmute matter and substances. In The Flash TV series, the role was played by Tom Felton. It would be intriguing to see if the The Flash movies feature an older version of the character – a role Bob Odenkirk could step into effortlessly.
