The DCU should introduce new characters in the first phase of the rebooted DCU so they have a large impact in phase two. The plans for chapter two of the DC Universe are unknown, though James Gunn and Peter Safran gave us a strong idea on the direction of the rebooted universe thanks to the confirmed phase one slate. However, DC is filled with colorful characters who have yet to be given the spotlight and hopefully the rebooted universe explores different avenues within the comic book world.
As great as Joker, Harley Quinn, or Riddler is, it’s time that the DCU highlight new threats that adds a nice dimension and depth to the loaded DC roster. Gods and Monsters should be a building block over what’s to come in the next chapter of this long saga, and these five characters would be a great introduction into the live-action films under Gunn and Safran’s rule. It’s time that the DC Universe takes full advantage of their incredible roster outside of the known suspects that continuously make it into the live-action features for each reboot.
The Batman Who Laughs
In the Zack Synder era, Henry Cavill’s Superman almost came extremely close to being the first DC hero to turn into a full fledged villain. It would be great if that mantle was passed onto Bruce Wayne/Batman. The Batman Who Laughs is a hybrid of the dark knight and Joker, who was first introduced in the Dark Days: The Casting #1 comic. This version of Batman is an alternate within the Dark Multiverse Saga.
Bruce Wayne/Batman needs to be different if the DC Universe is going to truly stand out. With Damian Wayne being a killer himself, it’s always possible that the assassin learned his methods from his very own father. The more compelling aspect is a slow build that transforms Bruce Wayne’s character and morally challenges him and Damian. Plus, by venturing into such a dark territory with Batman, it opens up the option of doing a multiverse story with Matt Reeves’ Batman coming in and hoping to stop his villainous counterpart from destroying Gotham.
The Crime Syndicate
This one would be trickier because Gun has already announced The Authority, and introducing two super groups of heroes can make a film feel bloated and messy. Plus, The Seven from The Boys are essentially The Crime Syndicate, so the introduction of these characters could come across as a knock off even though The Crime Syndicate was introduced first in the Justice League of America #29 issue in August 1964. However, there’s unlimited possibilities in telling The Crime Syndicate story if done correctly.
The Crime Syndicate, who come across as upstanding heroes in the limelight, but criminals behind-the-scenes could be an excellent way to introduce The Authority. Both have extreme (and murderous) methods of handling their enemies, and playing off that dynamic could add an interesting wrinkle on the complexity of superheroes. Another fascinating nugget to this story is that it could organically bring Batman and Superman together to take down The Crime Syndicate. These villains should treated as The Thanos of Phase one and two, and would finally highlight why the DC Universe has such a better roster than Marvel if done correctly.
Parasite
A great foe for Superman, who has yet to make a live-action film appearance despite his incredible strength against one of the top heroes of the DC Universe. Parasite has made several television appearances in Smallville, Superman & Lois, and Supergirl, with the most popular incarnation of the character being Rudy Jones. The supervillain first made an appearance in the Action Comics #340 and is pretty much DC’s answer to X-Men’s Rogue.
Superman is a hard character to write because he’s essentially an invincible hero. That’s why it’s crucial that the villains he fights are more than the generic bad guy that wants to take over the world. Parasite draining the power of Clark Kent can take the caped crusader in directions that the live-action films have never taken the character before. There’s no clear direction on where Gunn plans on going with Superman in his universe, but like Batman, it would be wise to take a bold step with a character that been well-established as the ultra nice guy.
Lobo
Lobo has been heavily rumored for some time now with Jason Momoa possibly slipping into the role of the anti-hero/villain. That will likely depend on the box office return of Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom, though nothing has been confirmed as of yet. What’s cool about Lobo is that he can easily bounce between villain/anti-hero throughout the DC Universe. Lobo first appeared in the June 1983 issue Omega Men #3, where he’s an interstellar mercenary and bounty hunter from the planet of Czarnia.
The charismatic character could be the Black Widow/Hawkeye of DC, though Lobo does deserve a spotlight to himself as well. Had James Gunn not fired Henry Cavill, a Lobo vs. Superman film could’ve been a nice swan song for the latter with Lobo killing off a major hero. It was a mistake to simply get rid of Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck, and Henry Cavill because they’re still a valuable commodity that could’ve helped put over the new DC Universe.
Hush
A strong Batman villain that can easily play off the Damian and Bruce Wayne dynamic. Regarded as one of the best Batman villains of all time, the character first appeared in Batman #609 in January 2003. Hush is a wealthy childhood friend of Bruce. However, his resentment towards Bruce Wayne stems from his terrible upbringing. Hush’s story is better delivered as a slow-burn because it’s important to establish the friendship between the two men.
That should be a facade and it could be a great angle to have Hush train Damian Wayne on how to be a killer. The live-action series rarely touches on Bruce Wayne at such a personal level, and bringing Hush into the picture is the perfect way to explore the character’s past. Plus, the complexity on Damian Wayne only adds dimension to these characters and the world of Gotham in general.