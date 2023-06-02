Casting Guardians of the Galaxy’s Pom Klementieff in the DCU

Not many are aware, but one naive and endearing Guardian of the Galaxy has had her share of both DCU and MCU projects. Pom Klementieff‘s DCU appearance was a small role as a dancer in the 2021 movie, The Suicide Squad. Klementieff’s binding performance in all three volumes of the Guardians of the Galaxy series could easily bag her a leading role in DCU — one that doesn’t go unnoticed.
The DC Universe is home to a vast array of superheroes and villains. Needless to say, each comes with a unique set of powers and abilities. In this article, we will explore some potential DC characters that Klementieff could play. They range from powerful magicians to skilled warriors and more. Let’s find out more about these DC characters and why Klementieff would be a compelling fit for them.
1. Starfire
Pom Klementieff’s otherworldly beauty and charm make her a fantastic choice for the role of Starfire. She’s the mighty extraterrestrial princess hailing from planet Tamaran. As part of the Teen Titans team, Starfire is renowned for her fierce determination and capacity to soar at remarkable speeds. Klementieff’s background in depicting a character with a distinct bond to the cosmos positions her as the perfect actress to embody Starfire on the silver screen.
2. Zatanna
If Pom Klementieff takes on the role of Zatanna in DCU, audiences will witness a mesmerizing magician famed for her exceptional command of sorcery. With Klementieff’s knack for depicting intricate emotions, she packs the potential to play this beloved DC persona. Think about a sorcerer supreme who skillfully melds her supernatural abilities with an allure that dazzles onlookers.
3. Hawkgirl
As Hawkgirl, Pom Klementieff could portray the fierce and powerful Thanagarian warrior. Hawkgirl soars through the skies with her signature wings and Nth metal mace. It’s no secret that she has experience in action-packed roles. So, she has the ability to bring depth to her characters. Klementieff would be a fitting choice to embody this strong and resilient DC heroine. It’s safe to say she’s not only a formidable fighter but also a key member of the Justice League.
4. Raven
With her ability to convey fragility and shadowy depths, Klementieff is well-matched to bring this DC protagonist to life. Raven is a key member of the Teen Titans. Altogether, she’s frequently caught in a struggle between her sinister ancestry and her devotion to keeping the world safe. While taking on the role of Raven might be challenging, Pom Klementieff is a compelling actress. She’s more than fit to portray the mysterious and formidable half-demon enchantress.
5. Vixen
Klementieff’s experience in portraying strong, statement characters would serve her well in capturing Vixen’s spirit. As Vixen, Pom Klementieff can be expected to bring to life a fierce and resourceful superheroine. The superhero herself possesses the ability to channel the powers of any animal through her mystical Tantu Totem. With her versatile acting skills and commitment to dynamic characters, Klementieff would actually be a great choice to embody this empowering DC figure. The character is not only a dedicated crimefighter but also an inspiring role model and key member of the Justice League.
5. Bumblebee
As Bumblebee, Pom Klementieff would embody the intelligent and inventive superheroine of DCU who has the ability to shrink, fly, and generate energy blasts. Drawing on her experience in portraying a complex character like Mantis in the Guardians of the Galaxy and subsequent Avengers movies, Klementieff would be an ideal choice to bring to life this trailblazing DC character. Additionally, Bumblebee is not only a skilled engineer and inventor. She’s also a valued member of the Teen Titans and a symbol of resilience and determination.
Katana
In DCU, Katana is a skilled martial artist and swordswoman who wields the mystical Soultaker sword. With Pom Klementieff’s ability to convey both strength and vulnerability, she would be a fitting choice to embody this enigmatic DC heroine. She’s not only an exceptional fighter but also a loyal member of the Outsiders and Suicide Squad. Katana needs to navigate the complexities of her tragic past while battling for justice. Needless to say, Mantis is good proof that personifying that role is Klementieff’s cup of tea.