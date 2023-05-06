Who Pom Klementieff’s SECOND Character In James Gunn’s DCU Could Be

Pom Klementieff has been making waves in both the Marvel and DC universes, with her role as Mantis in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With her impressive range and ability to deliver emotionally charged performances, it’s no wonder that she’s been cast in several of James Gunn’s projects.
Pom Klementieff’s success in Hollywood did not happen overnight. The French actress, who was born in Quebec, Canada, to a French-Russian father and a Korean mother, began her acting journey in Europe, where she landed her first role in the French film “Après lui” in 2007. She then moved to Hollywood in 2011, where she had to start from scratch and audition for various small roles.
Who The MCU’s Mantis Could Play In The DCU
Klementieff has a close relationship with Gunn, who is currently working on several DC projects, it’s not far-fetched to think that she could land a major role in the DCEU. One potential role for Klementieff could be Poison Ivy, a classic Batman villain who has a complex relationship with the Caped Crusader. Klementieff has shown that she can play characters with ambiguous moralities, which would suit Ivy’s character arc. Moreover, her ability to manipulate plant life could be a unique visual element in the movie.
Another DC character that Klementieff could bring to life is Starfire, a member of the Teen Titans who has superhuman strength, energy projection, and flight abilities. Klementieff could excel at portraying the character’s innocence and curiosity about the world while also depicting her fierce combat skills. Not only that, Klementieff could also potentially play Raven, another Teen Titans member who has dark powers and a tragic backstory. With her emotional range, Klementieff could deliver a nuanced portrayal of Raven’s inner struggles and the burden of being a powerful empath.
Who Pom Klementieff Already Played In Gunn’s DC Projects
Pom Klementieff’s career got a significant boost after she joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Mantis in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and later appeared in “Peacemaker”. Klementieff had also a brief but memorable cameo in Gunn’s 2010 superhero film, “Super,” as Holly, the superheroic alter ego of Libby (Ellen Page). Klementieff also appeared in Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad ” (2012), where she played a dancer in the bar scene. While her role was small, it’s clear that Gunn enjoys working with Klementieff and that she could have a future in the DC Universe under his guidance. As Gunn continues to expand the DC Universe with upcoming projects like “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” Pom Klementieff will also be expecting to join the cast.
Given her track record of success, it’s no surprise that fans are eagerly anticipating Pom Klementieff’s next move in the DC Universe. With her talent and range as an actress, the possibilities for her next role are endless.
