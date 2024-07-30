Swae Lee Sparks Controversy with Bold Anti-Kamala Harris Remarks Amid Heated 2024 Election

Rapper Swae Lee has stirred controversy after urging his social media followers not to vote for Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris in the 2024 election against Donald Trump. The Rae Sremmurd rapper took to X on Saturday, writing:
“Do not vote for Kamala !!! Do your research on that whole [campaign].”
In his post, the Sunflower emcee also criticized President Joe Biden‘s administration for sending millions in aid to Ukraine amid the ongoing war against Russia. “I pay over millions in tax dollars every year this man sent it to a whole nother country! Those lil dollars that come off your checks they gave it away! Think about that s–t,” he expressed.
Public Reaction to Swae Lee’s Comments
Lee’s remarks have sparked a wave of backlash online, with many expressing their disapproval. One user commented, “You are out of your damn mind,” while another said, “Yuck, immediately unfollowed.” A third person added, “Don’t know who Swae Lee is, but this is another reason to not know about him.”
Despite the widespread criticism, some individuals supported the rapper’s stance, finding his boldness commendable. One fan wrote, “Admirable, especially in your industry where people get canceled for not following the herd.” Another supporter agreed, emphatically stating, “FACTS!!!” and a third added their approval by commenting, “Hit the nail on the head.” These supportive voices highlight the mixed reactions to his controversial remarks.
Criticism of Harris and Biden
Lee argued that the amount of money sent to Ukraine could have been better used to help U.S. citizens, suggesting that Americans could have benefited from receiving “200 grand.” He continued:
“And y’all standing for Kamala. My black people, she don’t do nothing but sign off on things against y’all. Voting just cuz you think she’s black is not going to end in your favor.”
The rapper’s comments about Kamala Harris reference her time as the District Attorney of San Francisco from 2004 to 2011, during which she allegedly put “over 1,500 people in jail for marijuana violations” and laughed about it when asked if she had ever smoked marijuana. This critique harks back to Harris’ 2019 interview with Charlamagne tha God, where she made light of her past marijuana use.
Tulsi Gabbard’s Debate Highlight
Lee also shared a video from the 2019 Democratic presidential debate, where Republican Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard criticized Harris for her role in the “broken criminal justice system” that negatively impacts black and brown people. Gabbard accused Harris of “[blocking] evidence that would’ve freed an innocent man from death row” and keeping people in prison “beyond their sentences.”
Shortly after this debate, Kamala Harris dropped out of the presidential race and was later chosen as Joe Biden’s vice-presidential candidate. In the clip shared by Swae Lee, Tulsi Gabbard’s criticisms highlight Harris’ controversial past policies, which continue to draw scrutiny from both supporters and detractors. These past actions remain a significant point of contention in the ongoing political discourse
Political Endorsements and Future Implications
Swae Lee’s controversial comments have sparked significant debate online, highlighting deep divisions within the political landscape. As the 2024 election approaches, the rapper’s outspoken views have drawn both criticism and support, underscoring the contentious nature of this election cycle. Whether Lee’s comments will influence voters remains to be seen, but they have certainly added to the ongoing political discourse.
