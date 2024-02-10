Anthony Elle is a growing name and brand in the world of fashion and design. Elle has shown that persistence and determination can take anyone as far as they dream. Anthony Elle has had a flair and passion for fashion from a young age. HGTV audiences will recognize him as the host/co-host of Rock The Block, Luxe For Less, and Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge.
As a super-talented designer, Elle is one of HGTV’s glamorous hosts. While he might not be a construction guru like Home Town’s Ben Napier, Anthony Elle brings a unique style to renovations and decor that has left audiences coming for more. For more on the popular HGTV host, here are 7 things you probably didn’t know about Anthony Elle.
Anthony Elle Was Born In Alabama
The HGTV host might have etched his mark and brand in Atlanta, but Alabama is where the television personality was born. Anthony Elle was born on April 9, 1981. Although often associated with Atlanta, Elle grew up in Alabama and attended and graduated from the University of Alabama with a Bachelor of Science in Fashion Design & Retail. However, Elle has spent most of his adult life in Atlanta. Moving from his hometown of Birmingham, Alabama, to Atlanta allowed him to expand his career as a fashion and creative designer.
He Had Fashion Influences Early In Life
Anthony Elle’s love for fashion and style wasn’t something he picked up along the way. His early fashion influences were the women at his local Alabama church. Elle’s mother was religious and took Elle to church every week. One of the things that caught Elle’s attention was how fabulously dressed the women always were. “Growing up, there was nothing more sophisticated than a black woman dressed up for church.” However, it wasn’t only the women in church that inspired him. Watching his mother closely, Elle remarked, “I watched my mother go through a lot of situations with men and finances, but she never stopped being a lady. I learned at an early age that being a lady never goes out of style.”
His Real Name Isn’t Anthony Elle
Longtime reality television fans and audiences would recognize Anthony Elle from his early television appearances. Elle was born Anthony Williams and used the name for most of his life. He changed his name after winning season 6 of Project Runway spin-off series Project Runway All Stars in 2018. The name change was done to reflect the fashion brand he wanted to build. More than half a decade later, the name Anthony Elle has become one of Atlanta’s leading style and fashion brands.
Anthony Elle Lost His Mother In 2021
Anthony Elle had a very close relationship with his mother. She was his biggest supporter, encouraging and pushing him to succeed in his chosen career. Although Elle keeps most of his personal life private, he shared his mother’s demise with his growing followers on social media. Anthony Elle’s mother, Stephanie Dubose Williams, died on September 20, 2021.
Anthony Elle Had A Successful Pageant Career
At the University, Anthony Elle admits he was a true pageant girl. He participated in several pageant shows as a female impersonator. For Elle, it was a win-win. It brought him closer to his passion and helped him pay the university fees. Although he loved fashion, he only wore what was available. However, after a fashion mishap in a pageant show, Elle was forced to fix it with a needle and thread. This singular act motivated Elle to begin making gowns and dresses. However, Elle ended his pageant career in 2006.
He Contested Three Times On Project Runway
The first time Anthony Elle appeared on reality television was in Project Runway season 7. Elle was one of the 16 contestants for the season. He was initially eliminated in episode 10 (“Hey, That’s My Fabric”), which had contestants creating their own print fabric as the basis for their looks. However, one of the season’s biggest highlights came when another contestant, Amy Sarabi, withdrew from the competition. This allowed Elle to remain in the competition and eventually won the task for episode 11 (“Sew Much Pressure”), alongside Emilio Sosa.
However, Anthony Elle finished fifth place and was eliminated from Project Runway season 7 in episode 12 (“The Big, Top Designers”). Although he didn’t win, Anthony Elle was a fan favorite. So, when a spin-off series, Project Runway All Stars, was announced, Elle was one of the show’s first 13 contestants. Project Runway All Stars season 1 aired from January 5 to March 22, 2012. However, Elle was eliminated in episode 5 (“Clothes Off Your Back”), finishing the season in ninth place.
Not one to give up easily, Anthony Elle returned for Project Runway All Stars season 6 in 2018. This time, he beat the other 15 contestants to win season 6. As one of the three finalists in the finale (“Making Fashion History”), Anthony Elle faced off against Fabio Costa and Stanley Hudson. The challenge had the contestants create a seven-piece collection that would make their mark in American fashion history. Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones and fashion designer Zac Posen were the guest judges for the finale.
Anthony Elle Has Dressed Several A-list Celebrities
Anthony Elle has always stood out, not just for his resilience but for the talent and creativity he exudes. Despite finishing in fifth place in Project Runway season 7 (Elle’s first competition show), the show’s host, Heidi Klum, wore Elle’s blue one-shoulder dress for a cover of Marie Claire. Although relatively unknown at this time, Anthony Elle’s designs had already captivated one of Hollywood’s fashion goddesses. Unsurprisingly, with a known brand and name, Elle soon became the go-to fashion stylist for some Hollywood A-listers. Anthony Elle has dressed Queen Latifah, Letoya Luckett, LaLa Anthony, Billy Porter, and Paula Patton. If you liked reading about HGTV host Anthony Elle, read 6 fun facts you didn’t know about Orlando Soria.
