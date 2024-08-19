Fan Favorite Actors Make a Comeback on ‘General Hospital’

Over the years, General Hospital has seen many characters depart and later make dramatic comebacks, much to fans’ delight. This year continues the trend, with beloved stars like Bryan Craig and Jonathan Jackson returning to reignite excitement among viewers. These comebacks have thrilled fans and revived some of the show’s most iconic storylines.
These comebacks highlight the deep connection between the characters and their devoted fan base, reminding everyone why General Hospital remains a staple in daytime television. Let’s take a closer look at the most notable returns that have graced the show this year, bringing back familiar faces and beloved story arcs.
Bryan Craig’s Brief Yet Impactful Return
Bryan Craig made a surprise return to General Hospital as Morgan Corinthos in early August 2024. Although his character was killed off in 2016 in a car bomb explosion, Craig reprised his role as Morgan’s ghost. His latest appearance on August 6, 2024, was short-lived but managed to create a significant buzz among fans.
Reflecting on his brief comeback, Craig expressed his gratitude, saying:
“It was so fun to be asked back and to be able to come back to further the storyline a little bit years later.”
Even though his return was temporary, fans were excited to see Morgan Corinthos back on their screens, keeping his memory alive in the General Hospital universe.
Jonathan Jackson’s Return as Lucky Spencer
I’m returning to @generalhospital this summer! Excited for the journey to continue…
Read about the announcement @Deadline: https://t.co/7KTPRmMZb9
.#GeneralHospital #JonathanJackson #LuckySpencer #Drama #GH pic.twitter.com/HxRrahx8Qg
— Jonathan Jackson (@JonathanJackson) June 25, 2024
Fans of Jonathan Jackson were thrilled when the actor announced his return as Lucky Spencer. Jackson, who first took on the role in 1993, shared the exciting news on June 25, 2024, via X, expressing his enthusiasm about returning to Port Charles. His portrayal of Lucky has been pivotal in many of the show’s most unforgettable storylines.
General Hospital confirmed Jackson’s return on August 5, 2024, through their Instagram, leading to an outpouring of excitement from fans. One fan exclaimed, “This is INCREDIBLE news! I can’t wait to see you back in Port Charles.” Jackson’s return has reignited interest in Lucky Spencer’s story, making it one of the most anticipated events of the year.
John J. York’s Emotional Return as Mac Scorpio
Veteran actor John J. York is returning to “General Hospital” after taking a hiatus to undergo treatment for two blood and bone marrow disorders, and is opening up about the ordeal. https://t.co/VI01AM41UM
— NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) June 20, 2024
John J. York made an emotional return to General Hospital this year, resuming his role as Mac Scorpio. York, who has played Mac since 1991, had taken a break from the show after being diagnosed with blood and bone marrow cancer in 2022. His return on June 19, 2024, was met with an outpouring of support from fans.
Viewers were thrilled to see York back on their screens, with one fan commenting, “I cried happy tears when he appeared on my screen.” York’s resilience and dedication to his role have made him a beloved figure on the show, and his return brought a renewed sense of joy to General Hospital fans.
Rick Hearst’s Return as Ric Lansing
Rick Hearst also made a notable return to General Hospital this year, reprising his role as Ric Lansing. Hearst, who originally joined the show in 2002, had last appeared in 2016. On July 25, 2024, the soap announced that Hearst would be making his comeback, much to the delight of fans.
Hearst shared the news on Instagram, saying, “Very excited to announce my return to GH in the role of Ric Lansing. Stay tuned. You never know what you’re gonna get with this guy.” His return, scheduled for August 19, 2024, has fans eagerly anticipating what’s next for his character and how Ric Lansing will shake up the storylines.
