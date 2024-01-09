In cinema, the Best Actor or Actress in a Leading Role Oscar continues to be the ultimate marker of critical approval. It is the apex of an actor’s career, exhibiting their extraordinary talent and dedication to their work. However, let’s not forget about the equally attractive Best Supporting Actor and Actress categories. As the 2024 Academy Awards approach, Hollywood is buzzing with conjecture about the possible nominees for each category.
Based on the many dazzling renditions that were showcased across the year, the Best Supporting Actress category is looking hard to judge. Yet, there are some clear picks of actresses that are most likely in contention. So, here’s our predictions of the top contenders for Best Supporting Actress in 2024.
Julianne Moore – May December
Across her storied career, Julianne Moore has worked with some of the most renowned filmmakers in Hollywood. She has received widespread acclaim for her dynamic performances across a wide range of genres, consistently delivering enthralling renditions. As a result, she has been nominated for five Academy Awards. After four prior nominations, she eventually took home the gold for her leading role in Still Alice in 2015. Since then, she has not been nominated for another Oscar. However, her nuanced portrayal in May December is putting her in strong contention for the Best Supporting Actress Oscar in 2024.
In the movie, Moore stars as Gracie, a woman whose life is ruptured when an actress enters her home to study her for a film role. As the actress tries to unravel the inner workings of Gracie, the once tabloid famous woman begins to question her existence, past and present. If Moore is to be nominated in 2024 and win, this would make her the eighth actress to win across both acting categories.
Penélope Cruz – Ferrari
Although Ferrari isn’t looking to be a major contender at the 2024 Academy Awards, Penélope Cruz is striding forward in the potential nominees for the Best Supporting Actress category. Michael Mann‘s biopic opened to mostly positive reviews, however, it has so far failed to impress at the box office. Adam Driver shines in his leading role, however, there are many stronger performances that knock him out of contention for the Best Actor Oscar.
In Cruz’s case, her performance stands out as the most commanding in the film, easily placing her in the running for Best Supporting Actress. She effortlessly carries a pain behind her eyes as a woman who is grappling with many hardships, including grief, infidelity and the pressure of running a massive corporation. If Cruz is nominated in 2024, this would mark her fifth nomination. She previously took home the coveted Best Supporting Actress Oscar in 2009 for her immersive role in Vicky Cristina Barcelona.
America Ferrera – Barbie
America Ferrera is a Primetime Emmy-winning actress who first gained widespread recognition for her role as the lovable and relatable Betty Suarez in the hit series Ugly Betty. Her portrayal of the titular character not only endeared her to audiences all over the world but also earned her critical acclaim and numerous awards. Following her success on Ugly Betty, Ferrera continued to showcase her exceptional talents in the sitcom, Superstore.
Despite becoming a commanding force in television, it was in 2023 that Ferrera truly proved her acting prowess, delivering outstanding performances in two of the year’s most celebrated movies – Dumb Money and the groundbreaking box office hit, Barbie. While her screen time may be limited in Barbie, Ferrera’s unforgettable monologue stands out as one of the film’s most powerful moments, leaving viewers captivated and utterly moved. With this remarkable performance, Ferrera finds herself in strong contention for the Best Supporting Actress Oscar category, solidifying her status as one of Hollywood’s most versatile and talented actresses.
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Alexander Payne is no stranger to directing his actors to Oscar nominations. His movies have raked in a total of 19 Academy Award nominations, resulting in two wins. With The Holdovers, it’s looking likely that his ensemble will find themselves in the running in 2024. To that, Da’Vine Joy Randolph is looking like a strong contender in the Best Supporting Actress category. Following her hilarious and heartfelt portrayal of Helen in the the 1970s set comedy drama, Randolph has swiftly established herself as an actor to watch out for. Based on her win for Best Supporting Actress at the 2024 Golden Globes, an Oscar nomination doesn’t seem at all questionable.
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
One of the most formidable candidates for the 2024 Oscar for Best Supporting Actress is undoubtedly Emily Blunt for her role in Christopher Nolan‘s epic biopic, Oppenheimer. Her portrayal of Kitty, J. Robert Oppenheimer’s wife, places her in a crucial position for the film’s emotional plot and dramatic conclusion. Over the last few years, Blunt has starred in some of the decades biggest blockbusters like A Quiet Place and Edge of Tomorrow.
What’s more, despite garnering positive reviews, her roles in films such as The Devil Wears Prada, Mary Poppins Returns, Sicario, and The Young Victoria did not lead to an Academy Award nomination. Interestingly, if Blunt is nominated in 2024, she will be the first actress to receive an Oscar nomination for a role in a Christopher Nolan film. Given that she was nominated for a Golden Globe for her rendition in Oppenheimer, it’s looking likely that she will also receive an Oscar nomination.
