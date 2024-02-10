Orlando Soria has made a name for himself as a renowned interior designer. His journey to success began with his appearances on HGTV’s Secrets of a Stylist, where he showcased his talent for creating beautiful and functional spaces. Soria later went on to serve as a Premier Designer for the interior design company Homepolish, where he continued to impress clients with his unique and stylish designs.
Widely renowned for his work on shows like Build Me Up and Unspouse My House, Soria has established himself as a leading figure in the world of interior design, known for his innovative approach and impeccable taste. However, outside of his presence as a TV host, he has proven to be a multi-faceted creative talent. So, here are 6 things you need to know about Orlando Soria.
Unveiling Orlando Soria’s Younger Years
Orlando Soria was born in California on July 5, 1982 and grew up in up in Yosemite National Park. His ethnicity is mixed as he was born to a European mother and a Mexican father. Growing up in a conservative community during a period when attitudes towards homosexuality were not always commonly accepted and discussed made his adolescent years difficult. As a result, he has been open about the fact that he did not have a pleasant teenage experience. However, his happiness blossomed when he relocated to the east coast to attend college, earning degrees from The University of Pennsylvania and Cornell.
Orlando Soria Is a Keen Writer
Alongside his work in TV, Orlando Soria is also a keen writer. He runs his own website where he posts regularly on his blog section. Furthermore, the site offers behind the scenes looks at Soria’s design work and also insights into his own beautiful home. Furthermore, in 2018, he published a book named Gets It Together! The book is spliced with his signature voice and is a mix funny, confessional, and totally honest. His original and endearing literature offers advice on many home-related design ideas, from hosting dinner parties with little money to hanging artwork professionally.
How He Used a Breakup as Career Inspiration
After a difficult breakup, Orlando Soria found solace in channeling his heartbreak into his creativity. He came up with the unique idea of Unspouse Your House, a show that helps individuals move on from their past relationships by revamping their living space. Speaking with Domino in 2019, Soria expressed his belief that home renovation can be the best antidote to a breakup, allowing people to start fresh and create a new chapter in their lives. In the reality show Unspouse Your House, Soria works with clients to transform their homes, infusing their spaces with personality and healing energy. Through design and renovation, the show helps individuals let go of the past and move forward with a renewed sense of self and purpose.
The TV Host Nearly Took a Completely Different Career Path
Before he decided to hone in on his skills in design, Orlando Soria initially intended on becoming an Attorney. Although he studied in the fields of Architecture, Art, and Planning, he didn’t originally see that as a viable career option. However, as his love for design kept growing, so did his confidence. As a result, he embarked upon the journey that has led him to where he is now.
Orlando Soria Is Very Active on Social Media
In today’s digital age, the majority of celebrities keep their fans and followers up to date via various social media platforms. Orlando Soria is no exception to that. As well as offering sneak peeks of the decor of his house, he also posts snapshots from his life regularly. From this, fans have learned that he has an American Staffordshire Terrier named Ms Saturday Olivia Soria. Furthermore, in 2020, Soria introduced his Instagram followers to his partner Joey Giorgianni, a freelance private chef who specializes in Italian Cuisine. The two live together in Los Angeles.
What Is Orlando Soria’s Net Worth?
It’s fair to assume that Orlando Soria started to make good money as soon as he left college. After graduating, he moved to Los Angeles and began his career in music videos and independent films. However, his salary increased substantially when he made his way over to HGTV. Although his exact net worth is not known, online estimations range between $1.5 and $3 million. Either way, he is clearly doing extremely well for himself. If you want to read more about other HGTV hosts, here are 5 facts you need to know about Brian Patrick Flynn.
