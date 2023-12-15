Top 7 Bollywood Nepo Babies

As with Hollywood, Bollywood nepo babies are often bashed for attaining stardom without the hard work and talent it takes to break into the entertainment industry. Even when they are glaringly talented and suited for fame, their efforts and accomplishments are often dismissed as the direct result of coming from a family with deep-rooted connections in show business. It’s perhaps unfair to assume nepo babies are undeserving of their success. After all, they face peculiar challenges ranging from the pressure to carry on their family’s legacy to the endless requirement to validate their flair as entertainers.
For an industry that has been around since the 1930s, Bollywood has seen a decent amount of nepo babies over the years. While some are easily exhausted by the exacting nature of the profession and eventually opt for another career, others have persevered, adding value to their family legacy. These Bollywood performers may have had their breakthrough handed to them, but they have proven it takes more than having a popular surname to thrive in the cut-throat industry.
1. Salman Khan
Salman Khan has put up incredible performances in a career that has spanned over three decades. He debuted in J.K. Bihari’s 1988 Biwi Ho To Aisi, starring alongside Rekha, Farooq Shaikh, Kader Khan, and Bindu. Since then, he has portrayed numerous characters in dozens of movies, including Ek Tha Tiger, Bodyguard, Dabangg, Dus Ka Dum, and Wanted. Having won many coveted awards, Khan’s success is often attributed to his father, Salim Khan, a veteran actor, screenwriter, and producer. The younger Khan has insisted he’s not a Bollywood nepo baby; he believes he’s self-made, as his father didn’t help him get started in the profession.
2. Alia Bhatt
Born into one of Bollywood’s notable families—the Bhatt family, Alia Bhatt is the daughter of a prominent filmmaker, Mahesh Batt, and a renowned actress, Soni Razdan. Alia Bhatt began her career at age six in 1999 as the younger version of Preity Zinta’s character in Tanuja Chandra’s psychological horror thriller Sangharsh. She ended up becoming one of India’s most accomplished and highest-paid actresses, a feat often attributed to her family background.
3. Govinda
As Govinda was born to former Indian actor Aroon and actress Nirmala Devi, it’s no brainer he’s counted among the most successful Bollywood nepo babies. A versatile entertainer, Govinda Arun Ahuja isn’t only an actor; he’s also a dancer and comedian. His father nudged him towards acting after he graduated from college with a Bachelor of Commerce degree. Govinda kicked off his career in 1986 and landed his first film role that same year as Ravi Pratap in Tan-Badan, directed and produced by his maternal uncle Anand Singh. With so many successful projects and awards to his name, Govinda is easily one of Bollywood’s finest and seasoned performers.
4. Kareena Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor belongs to the great Kapoor family, a famous Bollywood family that has dominated the industry for four generations. She is the daughter of former Indian actors Randhir and Babita Kapoor. Alongside her older sister Karisma Kapoor, members of the prominent Kapoor family in show business are considered Bollywood nepo babies. These include the likes of Anil Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Shahid Kapoor.
Their dominance in Hindi cinema began with Prithviraj Kapoor, the first member of the family to pursue an acting career. He was active as an actor and filmmaker from 1927 to 1972. Interestingly, Kareena Kapoor is married to Saif Ali Khan, another Bollywood nepo child. Khan’s mother, Sharmila Tagore, is a veteran actress, one of Bollywood’s and Tollywood’s august performers.
5. Tabu
Tabu and her older sister, Farah Naaz, are counted among Bollywood’s top nepo babies through their connection to the Akhtar family, another leading family in the Hindi film industry. Screenwriter Javed Akhtar is one of the most prominent members of the renowned family. Tabu and her sister are nieces to his second wife, Shabana Azmi, who’s also an actress. Tabu began her career as a child in 1982; she was only 11 when she appeared in Sagar Sarhadi’s Bazaar. Although it was an uncredited role, it paved the way for her to penetrate the industry and become one of Bollywood’s most celebrated actresses.
6 Sanjay Dutt
Sanjay Dutt hails from another notable Hindi cinema family with several members widely acknowledged as part of Bollywood’s nepo babies. The son of Sunil and Nargis Dutt, his father was an actor and filmmaker, while his mother is revered as one of the greatest actresses in Bollywood’s history. Best known for portraying the titular character in the Munna Bhai film series, Sanjay Dutt has starred in many blockbusters and has been rewarded with multiple coveted awards. He is undeniably a talented actor, but his famous family might have helped him up the ladder.
7. Rekha
Known for portraying tough female characters, Rekha has sustained her relevance in Bollywood and the Indian cinema at large for over six decades and a half. She began her career as a child actor in Inti Guttu, a 1958 Telugu drama film. Her Bollywood film debut came in 1970 when she starred alongside Navin Nischol in Mohan Segal’s Sawan Bhadon. Rekha has since cemented her legacy with fantastic performances in scores of successful productions. She is often ranked among the greatest Indian actress of all time, and her parents—Pushpavalli and Gemini Ganesan—are sometimes credited for laying the groundwork for her accomplishment. Rekha’s parents were prominent Indian actors.
