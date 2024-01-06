Jules Latimer: Who Is the ‘Fire Country’ Actress?

Jules Latimer is an actress with a fast-growing career in stage and television productions. She began her television career on a high note, appearing in major roles in shows like Guilty Party and Fire Country. Before making her screen debut, Latimer performed in school productions and off-Broadway plays such as The Tempest and Romeo and Juliet. The Fire Country star is inspired by a few celebrities, including Viola Davis, and Joaquina Kalukango.
Beyond acting, Jules Latimer is a singer-songwriter. According to her Juilliard profile, she can pull a nice freestyle as a rapper on request and sings mezzo-soprano. She also plays the guitar, piano, and percussion. Represented by Suskin Management and The Gersh Agency, Latimer is multi-talented and has a lot to offer to the entertainment industry. Get the latest details about Jules Latimer below.
How Old Is Jules Latimer?
Of American nationality, Jules Latimer was born in the United States on September 16, 1993. She is originally from Tulsa, Oklahoma, but her career pursuits have taken her to different places. However, she primarily resides in New York City with her partner. Latimer is still in her formative years as a screen actress and the finer details about her early life and background are yet to be made public. As such, her parents and any possible siblings are yet to be identified. Nevertheless, she has an African-American heritage and loves to connect with her community.
Jules Latimer Is A Juilliard Graduate
Jules Latimer graduated from The Juilliard School Drama Division. She joined the institution in August 2016 and graduated in 2020. Her graduating class named Group 49 boasts other young talents like Michael Braugher, Tom Blyth, Hayward Leach, and Emma Pfitzer Price. While studying at Juilliard, Latimer engaged in stage performances in school productions and off-Broadway. Off-Broadway, she performed with Atlantic Theater Company in the Knud Adams-directed stage production of Paris as Emmie. She also played Benvolio in Chautauqua Theatre Company’s Romeo and Juliet.
Some of Jules Latimer’s Juilliard performances are Black Snow as Likospastov/Sophocles/Romanus, Paradise Blue as Pumpkin, The Tempest as Prospero, The Cherry Orchard as Charlotta, Twelfth Night as Olivia, and Anthony and Cleopatra as Cleopatra. Aside from Juilliard, Latimer also honed her skills at Chautauqua Theatre Company. As a student, Latimer scored several awards, including the Stephen E. Sommers Scholarship Award and the Stephanie P. McClelland Scholarship Award.
Jules Latimer’s Movies and TV Shows
Fresh out of Juilliard, Jules Latimer landed her first television credit, portraying Toni Plimpton on Guilty Party. The American dark comedy television series featured her in all 10 episodes of season 1 in 2021. However, Paramount+ pulled the plug on the series in January 2023. For her role on Guilty Party, Latimer shared the screen with Kate Beckinsale, Geoff Stults, Tiya Sircar, Alanna Ubach, and Laurie Davidson.
Jules Latimer got her second television credit in 2022 when she scored a series regular spot on the cast of Fire Country. She portrays Eve Edwards in the CBS original drama which premiered on October 7, 2022. She played the character in all 22 episodes of the first season and will reprise the role in the second season which has been greenlit and scheduled to be released on February 16, 2024. The big screen is not left out of Latimer’s burgeoning acting career. She made her film debut in the 2023 drama documentary Rustin (based on a true story). Latimer is yet to explore her talent as a musician.
She Identifies as Queer
In an interview following the premiere of Guilty Party, the 5 feet 9 inches tall actress described herself as a Black queer woman. Jules Latimer also made it known that one of the things that inspired her to become an actress was to meet other people like her, especially in the Black community. The Fire Country star has been open about her sexuality and wants to see frequent representation of her kind on the screen. As such, she is actively looking for queer or LGBTQ+ roles.
Meanwhile, Jules Latimer is in a relationship with fellow actress Sarin Monae West. The lovebirds are already engaged. Originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico, West is an alumna of New York University Graduate Acting and earned a BFA in Acting from Oklahoma City University. She also sharpened her skills at The British American Drama Academy and The National Theatre Institute. West is known for her television credits on shows like And Just Like That…, The Equalizer, and The Other Two.