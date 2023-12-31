Amie Donald: Meet the Actress Behind M3GAN the Killer Doll

Amie Donald is the young actress behind the killer doll M3GAN in the 2023 horror film M3GAN. Though animatronics and CGI played a major role in making the character appear like a real doll, Donald takes credit for bringing the titular role to life and turning it into a fan favorite. However, Donald’s role was to move M3GAN’s body but she didn’t voice the role.
Relatively new in the movie industry, Amie Donald is a New Zealand actress and dancer with unbelievable skills up her sleeves. The young entertainer applied her dancing skills when M3GAN took to the dance floor in the film. While acting pushed her further into the spotlight, Donald had been a dancer for years before gaining global recognition for her role in M3GAN. She is set to reprise the role in M3GAN 2.0 scheduled for release in 2025. As fans look forward to more performances from the young dancer and actress, get to know fun facts about the star behind M3GAN the killer doll.
How Old Is Amie Donald From M3gan and Where Is She From?
Born on January 28, 2010, Amie Donald hails from New Zealand. She currently resides in Auckland, New Zealand with her family. The multi-talented entertainer has an older brother named Campbell. Donald started performing at a young age and is already an established dancer in New Zealand. She is now making waves in her new venture as an actress, especially after going viral with her role as M3GAN. Bubblegum Talent Agency represents the talented performer.
Her Career As A Dancer
Before acting, Amie Donald made a name for herself as a dancer. She is professionally trained in different areas such as jazz, ballet, musical theatre, tap dance, acrobatics, contemporary dance, and hip-hop. A passionate and skillful dancer, Donald works with Norris Studios in Papakura, Auckland, where she receives training but her skills have taken her to numerous places. Her versatility as a dancer has seen her perform on international stages, including the Dance World Cup.
Amie Donald was nine years old when she was selected to join her country’s team – Team NZ at the 2019 Dance World Cup in Braga, Portugal. After her stellar performances during the contest, Donald won a silver medal for jazz, and a bronze medal for contemporary dance, setting a record as the first New Zealand performer to win a medal. Coached by Kylie Norris, Donald’s dancing skills have proved very handy in her venture as an actress.
Amie Donald’s Movies and TV Shows
While she has many years of experience on the dance floor, Amie Donald made her acting debut in 2021. Her first credited acting role was in Sweet Tooth season 2. Donald appeared as Maya Monkey in the Netflix TV series and played the role across 8 episodes. She was cast as the titular character in the 2022 horror film M3GAN alongside Allison Williams and Violet McGraw. Filming for the movie was done in Auckland where she worked with her dance tutor Norris to develop an outstanding choreography for the dance scene.
For her role as the doll, Amie Donald was coached by Jed Brophy and Luke Hawker on how to move her body. In addition to being a co-choreographer for the dance scene, Donald performed her stunts in the film. She also utilized her innate talent as a dancer to pull off difficult moves like rising from the ground without holding on to anything and dashing around on all fours in the woods. She didn’t just amaze directors with her talent but made the killer doll quite scary. M3GAN went viral upon its release, largely due to the human performance Donald gave the doll and her captivating dance moves.
Aside from the foregoing, Amie Donald has other projects in the works. In 2023, Donald performed as a stunt double in The Tank. She is set to reprise her titular role in M3GAN 2.0 which is expected to hit the cinemas in 2025. Donald is expected to land more roles as directors are already fascinated by her talent.
Who Voiced The Killer Doll In ‘M3GAN’?
Amie Donald may have given the doll popularity with her moves but she didn’t voice it. M3GAN the murderous doll was voiced by American actress Jenna Davis who doubles as a producer, singer, songwriter, dancer, and social media influencer. She will reprise the role in M3GAN 2.0. Donald’s role is to move M3GAN’s body and with the help of CGI, she did extremely well with her performance.
