Cameron Chapman is an upcoming English actor renowned for his performance on the Netflix series Lockwood & Co. He starred alongside fellow English performer Ruby Stokes who is more established in the industry. Chapman’s role in Lockwood & Co. propelled him to the spotlight with major media attention coming his way. He is promptly taking advantage of the opportunity to grow his legion of fans online.
The young English actor has been an ardent film lover since childhood and appearing on a television project is like a dream come true for him. Cameron Chapman has leveraged the exposure he got from Lockwood & Co. to make a mark in the movie industry and social media. Additionally, Chapman is making waves in the budding stage of his career.
Cameron Chapman Was Born In 2002
The Lockwood & Co. actor was born on December 15, 2002, in the United Kingdom and his zodiac sign is Sagittarius. Chapman is still new in the entertainment industry which means the finer details about his family background have not made it into the public space. At the moment, the identity of his parents and other family members is not public knowledge.
For his education, Cameron Chapman finished high school in his hometown before going for professional acting training to support his passion for the performing arts. Subsequently, he jetted off to Cardiff, Wales to study at the prestigious Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama. After his studies, he joined the Richard Burton Theatre Company, a subsidiary of the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama. Chapman has always enjoyed watching movies and has a few favorites such as Johnny English and Fantastic Mr. Fox.
He Made His Television Debut In 2023
Netflix’s young adult supernatural thriller series Lockwood & Co. introduced Cameron Chapman to television audiences. The English actor made his first onscreen appearance on the set of the series, rendering a stellar performance. Interestingly, his debut came with a main role. He portrayed Anthony Lockwood on the Netflix series, sharing the screen with established English actress Ruby Stokes (Lucy Carlyle) and Ali Hadji-Heshmati (George Karim).
Lockwood & Co. is based on a five-part book series of the same name written by Jonathan Stroud. Joe Cornish developed the series for Netflix which premiered on January 27, 2023. The first season of Lockwood & Co. follows the plot of the first two books of the series – The Screaming Staircase and The Whispering Skull.
Cameron Chapman appeared in all 8 episodes of the series’ first season. This exposed him to the spotlight and helped him amass an impressive online following to the tune of thousands of followers on Instagram. Sadly, the attention he was getting from Lockwood & Co. was short-lived as the series was canceled after the first season. Despite rave reviews from both critics and audiences, Netflix decided to pull the plug on the series due to declining viewing figures. Nevertheless, the cast ensemble delivered a good show for which they received acclaim.
Speaking about his role as Anthony Lockwood, Cameron Chapman said he doesn’t believe in ghosts. However, he was able to play the ghost hunter role in the series very well after watching a handful of ghost-sighting videos. He studied people’s reactions when they supposedly sense the presence of a ghost. Lockwood & Co.’s season 1 finale ended with a cliffhanger that left a lot to the imagination. Unfortunately, fans of the short-lived show will not get to see more of the plot.
Cameron Chapman’s Career Before Lockwood & Co.
Before his television debut, Cameron Chapman made a few appearances on stage. While studying at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, he played Vanya in the theater production of Uncle Vanya. Additional stage shows he performed include The Two Gentlemen of Verona, The Writer, Terroir, and Twelfth Night Remembered. Chapman has always shown interest in the performing arts right from childhood, thus, it doesn’t come as a surprise he is doing a great job at it.
Cameron Chapman found his transition from stage to television very exciting. The young actor knows he has his work cut out for him in the competitive industry but he is ready to take up the challenge. He has already stolen the show with his debut and is geared up to take the industry by storm. Although Netflix has discontinued the production of Lockwood & Co., Chapman seems to have attracted the attention of showrunners. As such, more roles are expected to come his way.