10 Things You Didn’t Know About Ben Falcone

If Hollywood was a university dorm, Ben Falcone would be the resident funny guy. The actor, filmmaker, and comedian is best known for his collaborations with his wife, Melissa McCarthy. The Illiois-born star has been in an array of movies and TV shows, some of them including Tammy, Superintelligence, and Thunder Force.
He has also written and produced shows such as Nobodies, The Looney Tunes Show, and God’s Favorite Idiot. With his contagious enthusiasm, a distinct sense of humor, and remarkable acting abilities, it’s no surprise he’s become a fan favorite. With that in mind, here are a few fun facts about Ben Falcone!
10. He Has Won His Share Of Awards
Although Ben Falcone isn’t as popular as his wife, he sure is talented. As a result, he has made a remarkable name in the film industry and is even critically acclaimed. Falcone’s movie, Tammy, bagged the Palm Springs International Film Festival Award in the category, Directors To Watch. The movie also won the People’s Choice Award for Favorite Comedic Movie Actress.
9. Ben Falcone Starred In Joey
After the renowned 90s comedy show Friends went off-air, Matt LeBlanc starred in a shortlived spinoff called Joey. For the most part, the show follows the titular character’s life as he sets out to pursue his acting career in Los Angeles.
Here’s a nifty piece of info: Falcone was featured on the show. He played the character Howard in a total of 17 episodes. Sadly, Joey went off the air in 2006.
8. He Met Melissa McCarthy In A Comedy Writing Class
Falcone and his wife, McCarthy, first met in a comedy writing class back in 1998 at The Groundlings improv theatre in LA. That’s right, their comedic chemistry was evident from the start as they teamed up to write an uproarious improv sketch. Since then, the two have collaborated on numerous projects together, including the film Tammy which Falcone directed and co-wrote with McCarthy.
7. Ben Falcone Has Numerous Collaborations With His Wife
As a team, Falcone and McCarthy have quite a formidable energy, and they’ve put it to good use. The husband and wife duo often collaborate on a number of projects. They’re known to inspire infectious laughter and raw humor.
One of their intellectual babies is the 2016 comedy, The Boss, which was directed by Falcone and written by both of them. They also produced Life of the Party in 2018. McCarthy starred in both of them. More recently, in 2022, Falcone created and starred in the 2022 Netflix series God’s Favorite Idiot, which equally featured McCarthy.
6. He Worked On The Looney Toons Show
In 2011/2012, Falcone voiced a handful of characters on four different episodes of the Cartoon Network show The Looney Toons. In four different episodes, Falcone brought to life the adorable yet feisty Henery Hawk and the lovable Barnyard Dawg. This added an extra layer of fun to these already beloved characters.
5. Ben Falcone Is An All-Rounder
Ben Falcone is not just an actor but also a comedian and filmmaker. He has acted in TV shows such as Gilmore Girls and made his TV debut on the show Yes, Dear. Falcone is also a producer and has worked on movies like Superintelligence, The Happytime Murders, The Boss, Life Of The Party, and Thunder Force.
4. He Does Charity Work
Falcone and McCarthy launched the “20 Days of Kindness” campaign as a way to promote Superintelligence while giving back to those in need. The campaign involved 20 days of surprise acts of kindness, which included donations to various charities and organizations. Altogether, it inspired many to spread kindness and positivity in their communities.
3. His Ethnicity Is Quite Diverse
Ben Falcone has a diverse ethnic background which goes long way to add to his all-around identity. Though he’s from Carbondale, Illinois, he’s also got a bit of Irish, German, English, and Italian in him,. This mix of different cultures and backgrounds has likely influenced his work in comedy.
2. He Is Adventurous At Heart
One look at Ben Falcone’s Instagram page and it’s evident that he’s an adventurous person. One of his favorite pastimes happens to be globetrotting. When he’s not busy on a movie or TV show, the star enjoys traveling. He also likes to go on bike trails when he gets the chance.
1. He Hosts Sunday Sessions
Falcone posts regular videos on his Instagram called the Sunday Session. For the most part, it involves him playing the guitar and throwing a few jokes out there. Altogether, it’s another wonderful way he showcases his comedic prowess.
