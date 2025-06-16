Who is Jade Whipkey, Anna Camp’s Girlfriend?

Jade Whipkey flew under the radar until her relationship with Pitch Perfect star Anna Camp became Instagram official in May 2025. Like Camp, Whipkey works in the entertainment industry, but her jobs are strictly behind the cameras. Whipkey’s only claim to fame may be her relationship with the Hollywood actress, but she seems passionate about her job as a creative expert.
Whipkey has worked with high-profile entertainers such as Keke Palmer and Coco Jones. Her job as a stylist has also seen her collaborate with major brands. Camp’s confirmation of her relationship with Whipkey didn’t come as a shock due to recent hints. The actress said she is dating a woman during a joint TikTok interview with Whipkey in February 2025, but she didn’t say who. Though she keeps a low profile on social media, Whipkey’s romance with the You TV series star has propelled her into the spotlight. Here’s what you need to know about Camp’s girlfriend.
Background Information – How Old is Jade Whipkey?
Considering she works behind the scenes and loves to keep her personal life private, most of Jade Whipkey’s early life details are not public knowledge. She has not shared what her family background looks like. However, her LinkedIn profile reveals she has spent most of her life in California, United States. While Whipkey’s age is not specified, there seems to be a significant age gap between her and Camp, who is a millennial.
Whipkey graduated from Liberty High School in 2019 when Camp was in her mid-30s. As such, Whipkey was probably in middle school the year Pitch Perfect premiered, making her a Gen Z. After graduating from high school, Whipkey enrolled in California State University, Northridge, and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications and Media Studies in 2023. She was active in the CSUN Investing Club and Writer Society in college.
Jade Whipkey is a Celebrity Stylist and Content Writer
Anna Camp’s girlfriend holds down numerous jobs behind the scenes in the entertainment industry. Jade Whipkey began her career in high school under the International Modeling & Talent Association (IMTA), where she still works as a marketing director. At IMTA, Whipkey works with aspiring talents such as models, singers, and actors. In 2021, she began a new position as assistant stylist at ETC Production in Los Angeles.
Jade Whipkey has also worked with Casey iCON Billingsley as an on-set wardrobe stylist for high-profile celebrities. She is a production supervisor at the Universal Actors Showcase, working with actors and V.I.P. guests. Since January 2024, Whipkey has worked as a production staff member at All Worthy People. She juggles all these roles with her exceptional screenwriting and copywriting skills.
Her collaborations with Billingsley have been impactful, providing the platform to work with major stars. The duo worked with American singer-songwriter Coco Jones during her Hello Beautiful magazine project. Whipkey and Billingsley also styled Keke Palmer for a Google campaign targeting Black-owned businesses in the United States. Other celebrities she has worked with include Amy Workman, Destiny Rogers, and Lena Waithe.
Inside Jade Whipkey’s Relationship with Pitch Perfect’s Anna Camp
Before it was confirmed, Whipkey and the Pitch Perfect star sparked relationship rumors when they featured in a joint TikTok man-on-the-street interview with Mr. Big USA. In the video uploaded on February 12, 2025, Camp and Whipkey were asked to share their worst dates with a man. After telling their stories, the interviewer asked what they expect from men today. Camp’s response was simple – “I don’t expect anything…not anymore because I’m dating a woman, and it’s great.”
The TikTok interview wasn’t enough confirmation until Camp reposted her photo shared by Whipkey on an Instagram Story that read, “Her smile is a poem, her eyes are roses, her laugh is music for dancing.” Camp added a heart on fire emoji to the photo and tagged Whipkey. While they have made no official comment about their romance, Camp and Whipkey have been flirting openly with each other on social media.
In late March, Camp shared some photos on Instagram, including one of Whipkey in a restaurant, and captioned them “Happiness lately happening 💫🌵.” On May 3, she updated her Instagram Story with the caption “DATE NIGHT” and a picture of Whipkey sipping from a glass. Another adorable Instagram post by Camp in May 2025 shows the lovebirds in prince and princess costumes with the caption “My Lord, My Love.”
While Jade Whipkey is yet to marry, Anna Camp has been married twice. Her first marriage was to Ozark alum Michael Mosley from 2010 to 2013. She began dating her Pitch Perfect co-star Skylar Astin the same year her first marriage ended. Camp and Astin got engaged in January 2016 and married on September 10, 2016. Camp’s second marriage ended in a divorce in August 2019.
