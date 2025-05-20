These ‘You’ Season 5 Deaths Further Prove Joe Goldberg Is A Crazy Narcissist

You season 5 premiered on April 24, 2025, to generally positive reviews from critics and audiences. Although it seems to be the least-rated season of the psychological thriller series, it is considered the most satisfying, particularly because of its befitting ending for Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley). Like every season before, You season 5 has its fair share of deaths.
While it pales in comparison to the number of deaths in other seasons, it further points to the ruthlessness and senselessness of Joe’s murders. Joe and Katherine “Kate” Galvin-Lockwood (Charlotte Ritchie) return to New York City as a power couple. Although Joe initially seemed to have put his past behind him, it didn’t take long for him to return to his obsessive and murderous ways when he felt the need to protect those he loved. The season had five major deaths orchestrated directly and indirectly by Joe Goldberg. Here are all five major deaths in You season 5.
Buffalo Bob Cain
Buffalo Bob Cain is one of the new characters that joined the show in season 5. Actor and producer Michael Dempsey played the short-lived character. Kate’s uncle, Buffalo Bob Cain, is introduced in You season 5, episode 1 (“The Luckiest Guy in NY”). After her father’s death, Tom Lockwood, Bob, the company’s COO, became Kate’s mentor and father figure. Initially, he appeared to be Kate’s ally at T.R. Lockwood Corporation, besides Teddy (Griffin Matthews). After it was revealed he was the one involved in the leak that would destroy Kate’s reputation and position at the company, Bob’s fate was pretty much sealed.
Bob’s threat to expose Kate for her complicity in Rhys Montrose’s (Ed Speleers) death didn’t help matters. Like most of the audience, Kate knew Joe wouldn’t sit idly and watch Bob threaten Kate and, by extension, his reinvented life. The truth is, beyond trying to protect Kate, Joe took Bob’s threat personally. At some point, Kate had to admit Bob was a liability that needed to be dealt with. In the end, Bob’s death was the needed trigger for Joe to return to his old ways while still justifying and rationalizing his need to kill.
Reagan Lockwood-Jacobs
For most of You season 5, Reagan Lockwood-Jacobs was the show’s major antagonist (excluding the obvious fact that its protagonist is a narcissistic serial killer). Actress Anna Camp played a dual role as Kate’s half-twin sisters, Reagan and Maddie. Unlike her younger twin, Reagan disliked Kate for “taking” her position as CEO of T.R. Lockwood.
While her death was inevitable, considering her relentlessness in wanting Kate’s role, the nature and killer were unexpected. After Joe mistakenly kidnaps Maddie, thinking she’s her twin Reagan, he tries unsuccessfully to manage the situation. He’s forced to kidnap Reagan and lock her in the glass box alongside Maddie. Joe successfully manipulates Maddie to kill her twin sister. Although her death is shown off-camera, Joe returns to the basement to see that Maddie has killed Reagan.
Clayton Angevine
Clayton Angevine, played by Tom Francis, is introduced in You season 5 as Bronte’s (Madeline Brewer) violent and possessive boyfriend. From the get-go, it was obvious Joe had little respect for Clayton after Clayton openly embarrassed Bronte. Clayton is later revealed as Dr. Nicky Angevine’s (John Stamos) son. Clayton, alongside Bronte, had hatched a plan to reveal that it was Joe who murdered Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail). However, their plan went too far. While they were able to capture Joe in another murder while streaming live on social media, Clayton had to pay the ultimate price. Unfortunately, Bronte helped Joe escape justice for Clayton’s death by vouching for him as a case of self-defense.
Dane
Of all the deaths in You season 5, Dane’s (Jefferson White) death was the most surprising. After the video of Clayton’s murder went viral and Bronte’s catfishing experiment was made public, as usual, the Internet took sides. Dane represented the group of Internet trolls who believed Joe was innocent, condemning Bronte for framing him up. However, Dane chooses to take matters into his own hands and tries to kidnap Bronte.
Joe, who was already smitten by Bronte, was less thrilled by the action. After rescuing Bronte from Dane, he knocked him unconscious and locked him in his glass cage at Mooney’s. Trying to convince Bronte he only hurts people to protect those he loves, he leaves Dane’s fate for Bronte to decide. Although Bronte released Dane, threatening him to stay silent, the ever-narcissistic Joe considered Dane too reckless to be left alive. Going behind Bronte’s back, Joe killed him on the street.
Unnamed Cop
Bringing the death toll to number five is the unnamed police officer killed in the woods in You season 5 finale. After realizing he had lost his son Henry, Joe went on full rampage mode. Believing he had drowned Bronte in the lake, he’s accosted by a police officer responding to Bronte’s earlier call. Joe kills the unnamed officer almost immediately, and this is his last kill before he’s eventually arrested, tried, and given multiple life sentences. While unexpected, the officer’s death further proves Joe Goldberg’s narcissism, as he could easily have knocked him out.
Read Next: Why You Season 5 Will Be The Last
Follow Us