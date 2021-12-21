10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jefferson White

Jefferson White is one of those actors who has managed to shine in the spotlight yet also make it clear he is not interested in having his personal information all over the internet. No one knows much about him, and he appears to prefer it this way. He’s a man of mystery and a man who likes it. He’s talented – that much we know for certain. However, he is also a man who is being discussed regularly online, and we thought we might try to learn more about the man who doesn’t seem to share much at all.
1. He’s in Yellowstone
We are almost ashamed to admit that we have yet to see Yellowstone – though we hear it’s amazing – but not entirely ashamed because we are busy, we are tired, and we prefer getting a good night of sleep (or reading a good book) to watching television. However, Yellowstone is a total hit, and fans love it. White plays the role of Jimmy Hurdstrom on the show, and fans love him.
2. He Went to College Close to Home
From what we can ascertain on the internet, it seems that he was born and raised in Iowa. He is a Midwesterner at heart, and he did not stray far from home when he began his college career at Iowa State. He did, however, eventually move on to Louisville to join the Louisville Actors Theater.
3. He Was in Advertising
It’s a tremendously popular line of work, and it’s the line of work he found himself in following his college career. He was in advertising, and acting was merely a thing he enjoyed doing and had an affinity for at the time. His career, however, was in advertising – or so he thought.
4. His First Shoot was Intense
Fans who watch the show remember when his character first appeared at the Dutton Ranch, and they remember he had to get the Y branded on his chest. However, the show likes things to be as realistic as possible, so they actually used a real brand and real heat when they did it – but they also did it over a piece of leather rather than on his actual chest. It was intense.
5. He Worked with a Bear
We mentioned a moment ago that the people behind the scenes at Yellowstone like to keep things as real as possible, so the scene in which he was being chased by a bear was a real one. Meaning, this was a real bear. The problem they had was that it was hibernation season and the bear was too tired to actually chase him.
6. He Does His Own Stunts
He may not do all the stunts – though we honestly don’t know at this point – he does his own major stunts on the show. He’s been ‘branded’ and chased by a bear, and we are left wondering what else might be worth asking someone else to do?
7. He’s Very Private
He’s a man who will talk all day long about his work and the roles he plays on television and in the movies, but he’s not saying a word about his personal life. He’s very much into keeping that to himself, and we don’t blame him.
8. His Costars Love Him
He works closely with Cole Hauser, who plays the role of Rip Wheeler. They’ve worked together for years now, and Hauser has made it very clear he’s enjoyed watching White grow as an actor since his first day on the set. He’s had a good time working with him, and he admires him tremendously.
9. He Was Busy Growing Up
There was not a time in his life when he was not a busy kid, and he is happy about that. He did a lot growing up, including being part of all the things in high school. He acted, he was part of the school speech team. He was part of the choir. It might actually be quicker to list the things he did not do as a child.
10. He Left Budapest for Utah
When he got the call from his agent that he wanted him to come to Utah to read for a part in a show called Yellowstone, he could not refuse. The only problem at the time was that he was in Budapest, which is not exactly adjacent to Utah (at all). Not wanting to turn down the role, he flew around the world, auditioned for a moment, and flew back around the world.