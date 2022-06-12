10 Things You Didn’t Know about Brandan Hall

When you’re good at something, you follow through with it. Brandan Hall is a man who is good at playing sports, and he’s followed through with it. He’s accomplished things in his life that many people only dream of accomplishing, and it’s been so good for him. However, he wants to find love. He is looking for someone to be part of his life for the long-haul, and now he is one of the men vying for the heart of a woman on The Bachelorette. However, there are two women looking for love this season, so what might happen for Hall? Will he find love? Let’s find out as much as we can about him.
1. He is an Athlete
He’s not just an athlete, though. He’s a football player. It’s a sport he has loved since childhood, and he is quite good. He was good enough to make it onto his college football team, which is not something that many people can say they ever did.
2. He Went to College
Speaking of being a college football player, he did play for the University of Delaware. It isn’t the biggest school or the most well-known football team in the country, but it’s a good school with a good team, and it was a great experience for him. Getting to be a collegiate athlete is a huge deal for all athletes, and he doesn’t take that for granted.
3. He is Young
He was a college football player, but only until he graduated. He did not go on to play for the NFL to our knowledge, but we don’t know if he might play professionally later. He is, after all, only 23. He’s really young, and that might be something that plays against him this season. He’s practically a lifetime younger than some of the other men on the show who are already 35 and 36, and the women might want someone who has a little more life experience behind them. However, he’s a catch, so age might not matter.
4. He’s Originally From California
He might not be there now, but he was born and raised in California. It seems that many of the men on this new season of the show were born and raised in California. Those who weren’t seem to have found their way over to the west coast to make a home there.
5. He is Emotionally Mature
He knows he is young. He knows most people his own age don’t know what they want or how they want it. He knows that his age is likely to work against him as he looks for a wife, but he’s emotionally mature. He knows that he is not a young man in his heart or his mind, and that is something he is quick to point out.
6. He is Not A Closed Book
When it comes to being open and honest and getting to know him, Brandan is happy to share it all. He’s not into keeping secrets. He’s not into doing things that seem closed-off. He’s serious about love, and that means he is serious about finding someone to be in love with.
7. He Knows What He Wants in a Wife
He’s a man who knows what he wants, even at the age of 23. He knows that he wants a woman who is both thoughtful and adventurous. He wants a wife who is independent, but one who also supports him as he works for his own dreams and his own future. He wants to be a teammate.
8. He is into Adventure
He loves to say yes to things that intrigue and excite him, and he needs a wife who does the same. He loves stability, but the adventure is always calling his name. He hopes to find a woman who also balances that fine line of being stable but also ready to take on anything that might be adventurous or even a little terrifying.
9. He is a Disney Fan
He’s a big teddy bear at heart, and he spends his birthday at the same place every single year. He’s always at Disneyland, and he’s going to need a wife who also loves Disney life.
10. He’s Working
He is done with his college football career, but he’s also looking to keep the lights on, so he does have a job. We don’t know what he hopes to do in his life as a long-term career, but for the moment he is employed. He works as a bartender. He knows a thing or two about making a good drink and carrying on a conversation with that job.