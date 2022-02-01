Anyone who has ever purchased a home knows that the inspection is one of the most stressful parts of the process. When you’re making the biggest investment of your life, the last thing you want is to be dealing with unexpected surprises that can cost you lots of money down the line. In his work as a home inspector, Joe Mezza hopes to help home buyers feel more confident through the process. Now, he is getting the chance to share his knowledge and expertise in a major way thanks to his new show on HGTV called Home Inspector Joe. On the show, Joe will be inspecting homes for first-time buyers, and his skills will certainly come in handy. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Joe Mazza.
1. He’s Based In New York
Since Joe is a fairly private person, we weren’t able to find much information on his life outside of work. We know that he is currently based in the White Plains area which is where he does most of his work, but it’s unclear if he is a New York native or If he moved to the state later in life.
2. He’s Always Loved Helping Others
Joe’s work as a home inspector is rooted in his passion for helping others. Even when he was a kid, Joe was the kind of person who enjoyed helping those around him. Thanks to his new show, Joe will be able to help more people than he probably ever could’ve imagined.
3. He Got The Opportunity For The Show Through Instagram
Sometimes the best opportunities in life come when you least expect, and that’s exactly what happened to Joe when it came to his new series. During an interview with Lohud, Joe said, “It all started on Instagram. On July 26, 2019, I opened up my email, and one of the team reached out to me and said, ‘Joe we have something we’re planning, and we love your content on Instagram.’ I thought it was a hoax at first, but I stalked them all out and discovered, it was real.”
4. He’s A Family Man
There’s no denying the fact that Joe’s job plays a really big role in his life. However, it isn’t the only thing that he is passionate about. Joe is also very devoted to his family. He is a proud father of one and he loves spending as much time with his daughter as he can.
5. He Used To Work In Construction
Prior to his work as a home inspector, Joe spent several years working in construction. Having worked on both sides of the fence, Joe has a unique perspective when it comes to performing inspections and he knows how to look for things that other inspectors might not think of.
6. He’s A Dog Person
Let’s face it, there’s always something a little touching about finding out that a person loves animals. All the dog people out there will be happy to know that Joe is a serious dog person. He has an adorable fur baby named Rosie who has made several appearances on his Instagram profile.
7. He Goes Above And Beyond For His Clients
To say that Joe isn’t your average home inspector would probably be an understatement. Not only does Joe always do what’s expected of him, but he is also the kind of person who makes it a point to be extra thorough in every inspection that he does. Anyone who works with Joe knows that they can depend on him to be transparent.
8. He Has A Great Sense Of Humor
Joe doesn’t just love to do his job, he loves to have a good time while doing it. His humorous personality is something that viewers will get to see a lot of during Home Inspector Joe. Joe told Lohud, “I’m funny, that’s my main thing. I joke around, I make the scene chill but yet I am serious, as well and I educate people”.
9. Home Inspector Joe Is His First Show
The fact that Joe is such a natural in front of the camera is very impressive considering the fact that Home Inspector Joe is actually his first time on TV. If the show is successful, however, he could be opening the doors to a long career in the entertainment industry.
10. He’s Licensed In Two States
As mentioned earlier, Joe is based in White Plains, New York. However, New York isn’t the only state he inspects homes in. Joe is also licensed in Connecticut which is where some of the episodes of Home Inspector Joe are filmed. It doesn’t appear that he has plans to get licensed in any other states.