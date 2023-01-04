10 Things You Don’t Know About Kit Harrington’s Wife, Rose Leslie

Rose Leslie, from afar, could be the third wheel in the Isla Fisher/Amy Adams redhead train. It’s not a secret in Hollywood that many people cannot tell the difference between the beautiful Isla Fisher and the equally (literally) Amy Adams. Now, it seems Rose Leslie could join their duo and make it a trio. It’s true she doesn’t resemble them as much as they resemble one another, but from afar…you’ll likely mistake them for one another. Of course, you’re asking who Rose Leslie is. She’s Kit Harrington’s wife, and we know you know him. The Game of Thrones star is a fan favorite, but did you know Kit Harrington’s wife is just as talented and amazing?
1. How Old is Rose Leslie?
Rose Leslie was born on February 9, 1987, in Aberdeen. That’s Scotland, in case you were wondering. She is the daughter of a Chieftain and royal descendant. She turned 35 in 2022, but she is quickly approaching her 36th birthday.
2. She Grew Up in The Family Castle
Do you appreciate how casually we threw that out there? Her family estate is the Lickleyhead Castle. It’s located in Aberdeenshire, and her family has been prominent in the area since the 15th century. So, they’re a little bit important, and they have been for a few years.
3. She’s Royal
Kind of? She is the direct descendant of some seriously important royals. Her mother’s side of the family includes a former Prime Minister. Rose Leslie is the great-great-granddaughter of the Prime Minister of New Zealand. Through her father’s side of the family, she is the great-great-granddaughter of the former Mexico City Governor. Her mother’s great-grandfather is a Lord, and the family is related to King Charles II.
4. She’s a Radio Star
Rose Leslie rose to fame when she began working for BBC Radio. She was a narrator, and her fans loved her. This was many years ago, but it was a good start for her in the entertainment industry. She was 21 when she landed her first television role, and her career just spiraled into massive success following that.
5. How Did She Become Kit Harrington’s Wife?
Well, they got married. That is the most important step in becoming Kit Harrington’s wife. Rose Leslie and Kit Harrington met in 2011. They were cast as on-screen love interests in their hit show Game of Thrones. They fell in love while playing people who were in love. They dated for seven years before they got married n 2018.
6. She is Fluent in French
She lived in Scotland at the family castle only until she was 10. Her family relocated to France, and she had no choice but to learn the language. You cannot live in a country and not learn the language. Now she is fluent in more than one language, which is lovely. However, she still considers Scotland her home, and that is where she feels most at peace.
7. She’s a Mother
The world was shocked when Rose Leslie posed for a magazine photo in 2020 and was clearly very pregnant. She’d said nothing to anyone. Kit Harrington’s wife didn’t announce her pregnancy, and they kept that information private. They still didn’t say much about it, but the couple did welcome their son in the early months of 2021.
8. Rose Leslie is Active
When she’s not acting, being Kit Harrington’s gorgeous wife, or hanging out at the family castle (we are kidding), she is an active woman. She prefers to spend her time focused on outdoor activities. Her favorite outdoor pastimes include rock climbing, skiing, tennis, and archery. Now, please explain to us something that is more appropriate for a young woman raised in a castle than being active in archery and tennis.
9. She Enjoys Cooking
Something else she really enjoys when she’s got the time is cooking. It’s not an outdoor activity, but it’s fun. She spends as much time in the kitchen as she can, and we imagine that her time in quarantine allowed her to practice more than ever. It seems we all took up cooking to some extent during that time, did we not?
10. Kit Harrington Values His Wife’s Privacy
Since they are both so famous, they understand that their privacy is more important than anything. However, we think that Kit Harrington has the most unique take on the privacy of his marriage, and we love it. He said of their marriage, “I don’t believe in talking about one’s relationship in the press because it’s…I strongly believe it’s her relationship and mine, and anything I say here, she may not want me to say. So, I just don’t say it. I genuinely think it’s our private life.” Nothing is wiser than that statement.