Madelyn Rusinyak has been single for a while, but she’s hoping that won’t be the case for much longer. As a cast member on season four of Temptation Island, Madelyn is looking forward to connecting with a potential love interest. However, this isn’t your regular dating show. On Temptation Island, couples agree to live in houses with single people of the opposite sex. They will have to decide whether they want to pursue something new with someone else or keep trying to make their current relationships work. Is the man of Madelyn’s dreams actually someone else’s boyfriend at the moment? We’ll all have to keep watching to find out. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Madelyn Rusinyak.
1. She’s From Georgia
Madelyn was born and raised in Georgia and it appears that she still lives there today. We didn’t find any information to suggest that she has any plans to relocate. However, if she forms a genuine connection with one of the guys on the show, there’s a chance she’ll have to be open to moving.
2. She Follows A Vegan Diet
Madelyn is someone who is really passionate about taking care of the environment. As a result, she chose to become a vegan several years ago and it’s something that she continues to be serious about. Although some people associate vegan isn’t with nothing but lettuce, there are actually some great vegan options out there.
3. She Has A YouTube Channel
Most people probably wouldn’t think of Madelyn as a YouTuber, but she does have a YouTube channel. She started posting on the platform around 2018 and she’s uploaded a handful of videos since then. She only has three subscribers at the moment. It’ll be interesting to see if she decides to build the channel up after her time on Temptation Island.
4. Temptation Island Isn’t Her First TV Show
Apparently, Madelyn’s interest in being in front of the camera didn’t start with Temptation Island. According to her page on IMDB, Madelyn appeared in a TV series called Keller Nation in 2014. Now that she’s about to become a legitimate reality TV star, she may decide to use this as a way to get access to more opportunities within the entertainment industry.
5. She Was An English Major
Madelyn’s LinkedIn profile shows that she attended the University of West Georgia where she earned a bachelor’s degree in English. Since graduating in 2020, it doesn’t appear that she has held any jobs within the English field. Unfortunately, that is becoming the reality for many college graduates.
6. She’s A Yoga Instructor
Just because Madelyn hasn’t had a job in her field of study doesn’t mean that she hasn’t been working. She has been a full-time yoga instructor for more than a year and she loves helping people learn the art of yoga. In addition to its many physical benefits, yoga can also be great for people’s mental health.
7. She Doesn’t Appear To Have An Instagram Account
Building an Instagram following is one of the biggest benefits of doing a reality show like Temptation Island. Surprisingly, however, Madelyn doesn’t appear to have an account on the platform. Still, there’s always a chance she could decide to make one so that she can get the most out of her 15 minutes of fame. After all, having a large online following is about more than just being popular on the internet. Once a person builds a large and engaged audience, that can eventually translate into money-making opportunities in real life.
8. She’s Close to Her Family
Since Madelyn isn’t a very active social media user, we don’t have that much information about her personal life or her family. However, thanks to social media posts from some of Madelyn’s family members, we know that she has close relationships with them. Not only does she love spending time with her family, but they have also been a great support system as she’s embarked on this reality TV journey.
9. She Likes Learning New Things
Madelyn’s days as a traditional student may be over, but that hasn’t stopped her from finding ways to learn new things. She is the kind of person who appreciates a good challenge and she’s always interested in expanding her knowledge – this is especially true when it comes to her career as a yoga instructor.
10. She Enjoys Watching Movies
If there’s one thing English majors are good at, it’s providing critical commentary on various forms of art. For Madelyn, movies are among her favorite art form to critique. Several of the videos on her YouTube channel show Madelyn sharing her thoughts on movies she’s seen.