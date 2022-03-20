Home
Entertainment
Things You Didn't Know
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Madelyn Rusinyak

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Madelyn Rusinyak

29 seconds ago

Madelyn Rusinyak has been single for a while, but she’s hoping that won’t be the case for much longer. As a cast member on season four of Temptation Island, Madelyn is looking forward to connecting with a potential love interest. However, this isn’t your regular dating show. On Temptation Island, couples agree to live in houses with single people of the opposite sex. They will have to decide whether they want to pursue something new with someone else or keep trying to make their current relationships work. Is the man of Madelyn’s dreams actually someone else’s boyfriend at the moment? We’ll all have to keep watching to find out. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Madelyn Rusinyak.

1. She’s From Georgia

Madelyn was born and raised in Georgia and it appears that she still lives there today. We didn’t find any information to suggest that she has any plans to relocate. However, if she forms a genuine connection with one of the guys on the show, there’s a chance she’ll have to be open to moving.

2. She Follows A Vegan Diet

Madelyn is someone who is really passionate about taking care of the environment. As a result, she chose to become a vegan several years ago and it’s something that she continues to be serious about. Although some people associate vegan isn’t with nothing but lettuce, there are actually some great vegan options out there.

3. She Has A YouTube Channel

Most people probably wouldn’t think of Madelyn as a YouTuber, but she does have a YouTube channel. She started posting on the platform around 2018 and she’s uploaded a handful of videos since then. She only has three subscribers at the moment. It’ll be interesting to see if she decides to build the channel up after her time on Temptation Island.

4. Temptation Island Isn’t Her First TV Show

Apparently, Madelyn’s interest in being in front of the camera didn’t start with Temptation Island. According to her page on IMDB, Madelyn appeared in a TV series called Keller Nation in 2014. Now that she’s about to become a legitimate reality TV star, she may decide to use this as a way to get access to more opportunities within the entertainment industry.

5. She Was An English Major

Madelyn’s LinkedIn profile shows that she attended the University of West Georgia where she earned a bachelor’s degree in English. Since graduating in 2020, it doesn’t appear that she has held any jobs within the English field. Unfortunately, that is becoming the reality for many college graduates.

6. She’s A Yoga Instructor

Just because Madelyn hasn’t had a job in her field of study doesn’t mean that she hasn’t been working. She has been a full-time yoga instructor for more than a year and she loves helping people learn the art of yoga. In addition to its many physical benefits, yoga can also be great for people’s mental health.

7. She Doesn’t Appear To Have An Instagram Account

Building an Instagram following is one of the biggest benefits of doing a reality show like Temptation Island. Surprisingly, however, Madelyn doesn’t appear to have an account on the platform. Still, there’s always a chance she could decide to make one so that she can get the most out of her 15 minutes of fame. After all, having a large online following is about more than just being popular on the internet. Once a person builds a large and engaged audience, that can eventually translate into money-making opportunities in real life.

8. She’s Close to Her Family

Since Madelyn isn’t a very active social media user, we don’t have that much information about her personal life or her family. However, thanks to social media posts from some of Madelyn’s family members, we know that she has close relationships with them. Not only does she love spending time with her family, but they have also been a great support system as she’s embarked on this reality TV journey.

9. She Likes Learning New Things

Madelyn’s days as a traditional student may be over, but that hasn’t stopped her from finding ways to learn new things. She is the kind of person who appreciates a good challenge and she’s always interested in expanding her knowledge – this is especially true when it comes to her career as a yoga instructor.

10. She Enjoys Watching Movies

If there’s one thing English majors are good at, it’s providing critical commentary on various forms of art. For Madelyn, movies are among her favorite art form to critique. Several of the videos on her YouTube channel show Madelyn sharing her thoughts on movies she’s seen.

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
Squid Games: Marvel Superhero Edition
Top Five Moments From The Ms. Marvel Trailer
DMZ is Brutal, and We Love It
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
Five Must-Stream Movies to Watch on Hulu in March 2022
Why Zoe Saldana Was Moved To Tears Over Avatar 2
Amityville in Space: Seriously?
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Madelyn Rusinyak
Squid Games: Marvel Superhero Edition
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Meghan Pilkington
Is It Time To Put An End To The Pokemon Anime?
crunchyroll funimation merger sony
Funimation Content Moving to Crunchyroll
Characters On The Legend Of Korra That Deserve A Spin-off
Five Must-Watch Movies For Anyone New To Hayao Miyazaki
Fortnite turned Jokes into content
How Fortnite Turned Jokes Into Content
Horizon: Forbidden West Looks Intense
How Will MultiVersus Compare to the Other Platform Fighters?
Lies of P Gives a New Spin On The Classic Tale of Pinocchio