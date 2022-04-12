Michelle de Swarte isn’t a household name, but she certainly has the potential to be one. Although she’s been in/around the entertainment industry for several years, she is somewhat new to the acting scene. However, those who have seen her in action would never be able to tell. After having a great year in 2020, Michelle is hoping to keep the momentum going in 2022. She will be in an upcoming HBO series called The Baby which is a comedy about a woman who unexpectedly becomes a mother. If the series lives up to its full potential, it could easily take Michelle’s career to the next level. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Michelle de Swarte.
1. She Comes From A Diverse Background
Michelle was born and raised in London, but her family’s roots extend far beyond the United Kingdom. Her mother is Jewish and her father is Jamaican. Outside of that, however, very little is known about her family or her upbringing. These days, Michelle lives between London and New York City.
2. She Likes to Paint
Acting isn’t the only area of the arts that Michelle enjoys. She is also a very talented painter and painting is another one of her favorite ways to express herself. However, despite her painting skills, it doesn’t appear that it’s something she does as anything more than a hobby.
3. She Got Her Start as A Model
At this point in Michelle’s life, acting if her main focus. However, that wasn’t always the case. When she was 19 years old, she was discovered by a modeling agency while working at a local bar. She went on to have a very successful modeling career that included working with major brands such as Cartier, Burberry, Michael Kors, and Tommy Hilfiger.
4. She Is Part of the LGBTQ+ Community
Michelle is a proud bisexual woman although it doesn’t appear she has been public with any of her romantic relationships. When you are anything other than heterosexual, it can be very difficult to come to terms with your sexuality and share that part of your identity with others. For that reason, it’s especially meaningful when people in the spotlight openly acknowledge that they are part of the LGBTQ+ community.
5. She Only Has Two On-Screen Acting Credits
Despite being around the entertainment industry for several years, Michelle just made her on-screen acting debut in 2020 with a role in a TV series called The Duchess. Her role in The Baby will be just her second TV gig. However, those who have watched her would never guess that she’s new to the acting scene.
6. She Likes to Spend Time Outdoors
Just because Michelle is a successful model and a budding actress doesn’t mean that she’s all caught up in the glitz and glamour of the business. She is also someone who knows how to appreciate the simple things in life such as the beauty of nature. She loves spending time outside whether that means going for a walk or hanging out by the water.
7. She Is Passionate About Human Rights
Michelle is the kind of person who isn’t afraid to stand up for what she believes in. Human rights is something that is very important to her. She has used her platform to raise awareness of the fight against racism and her support isn’t just on social media. She has also attended rallies in real life.
8. She Has Worked As A Reporter
Even though Michelle only has two on-screen acting credits, she has quite a few other TV credits for her work as a TV host and a reporter. In 2015, she started working as a reporter for Vice America where she also worked on several documentary projects. She was also the host of a celebrity gossip show.
9. She Likes Her Privacy
Being well known in the entertainment industry comes with a lot of perks. However, one of the biggest downsides is the fact that there are countless people in your business who want to criticize your every move. As a result, there are lots of people who prefer to keep their personal lives to themselves, and Michelle is one of them.
10. She Has Done Voiceover Work
It’s clear that live-action work is what Michelle is most interested in, but she has also done some voice work. In an Instagram post in the summer of 2020, she shared, “I recorded a monologue for the #EdinburghUnlocked audiobook from @PenguinUKBooks and @edfringe, it’s about beauty and how I went from being fit as f**k to buying my own drinks!!”