Meet The Cast Of “The Baby”

Adding to its already impressive list of offerings for this year, HBO is set to drop The Baby in April. The Baby is a British horror-comedy TV series created by Siân Robins-Grace and Lucy Gaymer. Deadline gives details of the show’s official synopsis: “When 38-year-old Natasha is unexpectedly landed with a baby, her life of doing what she wants, when she wants, dramatically implodes. Controlling, manipulative and with violent powers, the baby twists Natasha’s life into a horror show. Where does it come from? What does it want? And what lengths will Natasha have to go to in order to get her life back? She doesn’t want a baby. The baby wants her.” In addition to Robins-Grace, the show will be executive-produced by Nicole Kassell, Jane Featherstone, Carolyn Strauss, Naomi de Pear, and Katie Carpenter. If you’re curious to know which actors will be appearing in The Baby, look no further. Casting announcements aren’t final yet, though, but here are the cast members we should expect in the upcoming British horror-comedy series The Baby.
Michelle de Swarte
Comedian Michelle de Swarte will be playing the role of Natasha, a 38-year-old who unexpectedly finds herself having a baby. The actress has most notably appeared in the Netflix series The Duchess. Previously, she appeared in the celebrity reality show I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here! NOW! Michelle de Swarte used to work as a model, having worked for companies like Sephora, Neutrogena, and Make-up Art Cosmetics. She’s also modeled for fashion companies like Burberry, Tommy Hilfiger, Cartier, Betsey Johnson, Michael Kors, Baby Phat, H&M, Gap, and Levis. De Swarte also worked as a TV presenter, presenting celebrity gossip and reality shows like Dirty Digest and The Fashion Show. She’s since carved a career in comedy for herself, for which she has become most popularly known. In an interview with The Guardian, she talked about her career in comedy and also reminisces of her time in modeling. When asked what the funniest thing that shouldn’t be funny that she experienced, she was quick to bring up a moment during her modeling days, saying: “When I was a model, I did a fashion show in Milan for Gucci and I fell on the runway three times. What kills me about this is that I’ve been doing standup for years now and I’m never going to top that.” In a statement describing her character, Michelle de Swarte characterized Natasha as emotionally flawed but relatable, according to TV Wise. “Natasha is an emotionally arrested, flawed and 100% relatable character that I find it hard not to fall in love with as I read through the scripts”, Michelle De Swarte said in a statement. “To be able to play someone I not only understand but am rooting for is a dream come true. Siân has written someone with depth, honesty and an authenticity that is as hilarious as it is heart-wrenching. I feel extremely blessed to be working with so many kick a** women on a project that is deliciously female centred.”
Amira Ghazalla
Veteran actress Amira Ghazalla will be playing Mrs. Eaves, who is described as a 73-year-old who has lived 50 years in her car. Ghazalla has appeared in projects like The Rhythm Section, Sense8, and My Brother the Devil.
Amber Grappy
Amber Grappy plays Bobbi, Natasha’s younger sister who’s desperate to become a parent. Aside from The Baby, she has also worked on the series Wrecked. Grappy is a recent graduate of the London Academy of Music & Dramatic Art.
Sinead Cusack
Irish actress Sinead Cusack has also been reported to join the cast of The Baby, according to IMDb. A veteran stage, film, and TV actress, Cusack has appeared in Marcella, Jekyll and Hyde, Stonehearst Asylum, Queen and Country, 37 Days, and Agatha Christie’s Poirot. Cusack is a multi-awarded actress, having won trophies from the Clarence Derwent Award, RTS Television Award, Evening Standard Award, Critics’ Circle Award, and IFTA Award. Her most recent accolade is from the Irish Times Theatre Awards, winning Best Actress for Our Few and Evil Days.
Isy Suttie
British comedian Isy Suttie will also be joining the cast of The Baby, as per IMDb. Suttie is perhaps most notably known for her role as Dobby in the sitcom Peep Show. Past shows she’s worked in include Question Team, Damned, Man Down, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Alan Davies: As Yet Untitled, Father Figure, and QI.
Shvorne Marks
Shvorne Marks has also been listed as a cast member of The Baby. The actress has worked in Endeavour, SAS: Red Notice, and Home.
Patrice Naiambana
Patrice Naiambana will reportedly portray the character of Lyle in the upcoming HBO series The Baby. The actor, who was born in Ghana, has appeared in blockbuster hits like Spectre and Son of God. He has also worked in films like The Bible and Torchwood.
Genesis Lynea
Genesis Lynea will reportedly appear in The Baby in a recurring capacity, portraying the character of Sam. Lynea is most notably known for her role in the Netflix series Shadow and Bone. Previously, she’s worked in Discovery of Witches, Silent Witness, and Finding Dad. She’s also appeared on stage multiple times, playing roles in The Bodyguard, Bend It Like Beckham: The Musical, Legally Blonde, Jesus Christ Superstar, In The Heights, The Wild Party, and Six. She starred in Sylvia in 2017, portraying the role of Sylvia Pankhurst.
Tanya Reynolds
Actress Tanya Reynolds has been added as a cast member of The Baby, playing the role of Helen. She is best known for her first major series regular role in the comedy drama Delicious, which aired on Sky 1. She’s also gained some popularity for her role in Sex Education, appearing in the series as Lily Iglehart for 22 episodes. A few shows she’s been in include Breeders, The Mallorca Files, The Bisexual, Death in Paradise, Outlander, and Relik.
Other cast members
Other actors expected to appear in The Baby are Sophie Reid, Seyan Sarvan, Karl Davies, Angela Yeoh, Beau Gadsdon, Joe Parker, Bhav Joshi, Sam Bond, and many others. Albie Hills and Arthur Hills will be portraying the titular “Baby.”