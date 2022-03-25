For more than a decade, Jordan Loughran has been working hard to build a solid acting resume. She got her big break in 2014 when she was cast in a TV series called Dixi. Since then, Jordan has become known to people all over the world and she hasn’t even reached her full potential yet. Her on-screen presence is commanding without being distracting, and her ability to bring characters to life is truly something special. In 2020, she got another major opportunity when she was cast in the HBO series Raised by Wolves. Now that season three is in the pipeline, viewers are looking forward to seeing where the story goes next. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Jordan Loughran.
1. She Started Acting As A Teenager
There are lots of actors who started performing when they were still in diapers. While that isn’t true for Jordan, she did get her start at a fairly early age. She started acting when she was 13 years old with the support of her mother. It didn’t take her long to find her first agent.
2. She’s A Gamer
When Jordan gets some time away from work, playing video games is one of her favorite things to do. During an interview with Schon Magazine, she said, “I’ve been a gamer for as long as I can remember! I’ve been playing lots of Animal Crossing — probably too much. I’ve also been playing the new Crash Bandicoot game, which has been making me feel very nostalgic!”
3. Family Is Important To Her
While we don’t know many specific details about Jordan’s family, we do know that she comes from a close one. She has a young sister who she has a tight bond with and it appears that her loved ones have been very supportive of her acting career. While it’s always nice to have the support of the people you love, it’s especially important when you work in a stressful industry like entertainment.
4. She Has a Great Sense of Style
Jordan may not have any experience in the modeling industry, but that doesn’t mean she can’t have an interest in fashion. She loves expressing herself through clothing and she’s a natural when it comes to putting outfits together. She loves a good casual look, but she also isn’t afraid to switch things up.
5. She Enjoys Being Outdoors
When the weather is nice, you can often find Jordan outside enjoying every moment of it. She likes to spend time surrounded by the beauty of nature and doing things such as going to the beach and hiking. Spending time outdoors has become a great way for Jordan to relax and mentally prepare herself to take on life’s next challenge.
6. She Only Has a Handful of Acting Credits
Jordan has spent so much time on the screen over the last 10 years or so that some people may be surprised to know that she only has six on-screen acting credits. Her career has been a great example of the old adage “quality over quantity”. While she may not have had lots of roles, most of the ones she’s had have been long-term.
7. She’s A Foodie
All of the food lovers out there know that there’s much more to a good meal than just sustenance. There’s something about eating a dish you like that can create an entire experience. Jordan enjoys trying a variety of food and she particularly enjoys baking when she has the time.
8. She’s a Filmmaker
Jordan has spent the majority of her career in front of the camera, but she also has an interest in sharing stories from the other side. She told Schon Magazine, “I love being able to bring characters and stories to life, and there’s something incredible about seeing your own words come alive on screen. Also, working behind the camera has given me an even deeper appreciation for filmmaking as a whole.”
9. She Believes In The Importance Of Representation
Over the years, there has been lots of criticism about the lack of diversity in the entertainment industry. Recently, however, things have started to change and Jordan is proud to be a part of it. While talking to Schon Magazine, she said, “I think there is a lot more diversity in the film and TV industry since I first began. We’re also seeing more diversity behind the camera in terms of writing, directing and producing. We still have a way to go though; there’s a lot more that can and needs to be done to improve representation — not just in the creative industry, but all industries.”
10. She Loves Languages
On top of her love of acting, Jordan is also a lover of languages. She attended King’s College in London where she studied French and Spanish. It’s unclear if she is fluent in either language. Learning new languages is a great way for Jordan to connect with other cultures.