Who is Naomi Ackie? Meet the Fast-Rising British Actress

British actress Naomi Ackie is one of her generation’s most promising actresses, steadily making a name for herself in film, television, and stage. With a career spanning over a decade, Ackie has achieved much more than many of her contemporaries. Her talent and versatility have captured the attention of audiences and critics alike, proving herself a force to be reckoned with in the ever-competitive entertainment industry.
Although mostly known for her supporting roles, Naomi Ackie has played the lead on a few projects. Also, given her young career, Ackie has worked with notable filmmakers and co-starred with several top actors in Hollywood and British cinema. With several upcoming film projects and the recently released Robert Pattinson-led sci-fi black comedy Mickey 17, Ackie’s profile continues to rise. Here’s everything and more to know about the young British actress Naomi Ackie.
Naomi Ackie’s Parents Are of Grenadian Descent
The actress was born to second-generation immigrants from Grenada. However, Naomi Ackie was born in Walthamstow, London, England, and raised in the city. Like many immigrants, her parents worked tirelessly to ensure Ackie and her older siblings were adequately provided for. Her father worked for Transport for London, and her mother supported the family by working with the National Health Service.
Naomi Ackie’s First Acting Role was at Age 11
Naomi Ackie developed a love for storytelling and performance from an early age. Her first exposure to acting was at age 11 when she was cast to portray Angel Gabriel in her school’s nativity play. The experience and feedback for her performance solidified her desire to pursue acting as a career. To help lay the groundwork and foundation, Ackie enrolled in and graduated from London’s Royal Central School of Speech and Drama in 2012. The school helped hone her craft and prepared her for a professional career in the entertainment industry.
She Began Her Professional Career in Theater
Like many British actors and actresses, Naomi Ackie launched her career on stage. Although she played Lucy in the 2009 Success play with Islington Youth Theatre, it wasn’t until 2012 that her career kicked off professionally. She joined the Theatre Centre UK tour playing Esther in their The Day the Waters Came production. Naomi Ackie spent the next three years starring in several other theater productions. However, since her last theater credit in 2015, Ackie hasn’t returned to the stage, spending the last decade focused on film and television.
Naomi Ackie’s Breakout Role Was in Lady Macbeth
The 2016 British period drama Lady Macbeth wasn’t Naomi Ackie’s screen debut. She had starred in a short film and a few guest roles in a few TV shows, including Doctor Who. However, Lady Macbeth was Ackie’s film debut, co-starring alongside Florence Pugh as Anna, a maid who becomes entangled in a tragic and oppressive household. For a film debut, Lady Macbeth was commercially and critically successful, acting as a needed springboard for Ackie’s career. Although she had a two-year break, returning in 2018, Naomi Ackie starred in Idris Elba’s directorial debut Yardie and a recurring role in the short-lived comedy-drama The Bisexual.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Quickly Became Her Highest-grossing Film
Naomi Ackie landed her biggest career role three years after making her film debut. She joined the cast of one of Hollywood’s most successful franchises. Ackie portrayed the fearless warrior Jannah in the final installment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019). Joining such a massive franchise catapulted her into the global spotlight, introducing her to millions of fans worldwide. Despite the pressure of joining the legendary Star Wars universe, Ackie delivered a strong performance, solidifying her place as a rising star in Hollywood. Although the lowest-grossing film in the sequel trilogy, The Rise of Skywalker was still a massive success, grossing $1.077 billion against its $416 million budget.
Naomi Ackie Wore Fake Teeth to Portray Whitney Houston
Naomi Ackie has a natural gap tooth. However, after beating several others to portray music icon Whitney Houston, Ackie underwent a few notable transformations. To look like the late diva in the 2022 biographical musical I Wanna Dance with Somebody, she had to wear fake teeth to perfect Houston’s dentition.
Naomi Ackie also had to learn to speak like Whitney Houston and perfect her American accent. Her American accent was reportedly so good that crew members were often in shock when she reverted to her British accent when the cameras weren’t rolling. Stepping into the shoes of such a beloved and legendary figure was no easy task. Ackie worked extensively to capture Whitney Houston’s voice, mannerisms, and emotional depth.
Naomi Ackie Has Similarly Had a Successful Television Career
In the past decade, Naomi Ackie has balanced her acting projects in film and television. After appearing in The Bisexual, Ackie’s next major role was in Channel 4’s British black comedy-drama The End of the F***ing World. She joined the series in season 2 as Bonnie, a woman looking to avenge her lover’s death. While she reprised her role as Jannah (voice role) in the 2024 Disney+ Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy miniseries, Naomi Ackie played a lesbian in Netflix’s comedy-drama Master of None, joining the show in season 3.
