Star Wars Movies: Highest-Grossing Films in the Franchise

The highest-grossing Star Wars movies have been Box Office juggernauts, shattering and setting new records. The Star Wars film franchise has become one of Hollywood’s most iconic franchises, with one of the most dedicated fan bases in movie history. Created by George Lucas, the Star Wars universe began with its eponymous film in 1977.
Since then, it has expanded into a universe, consisting of several TV series, comic books, video games, themed areas, novels, and theme park attractions. The Star Wars films have seen varying commercial success, from the original trilogy to the more recent entries. So far, the franchise has had 12 feature-length films, including 9 Skywalker Saga movies and 3 standalone films.
12. Star Wars: The Clone Wars – $68.3 Million
https://youtu.be/c3t2f7KpL4Y?si=Fbx6CQ6MmD8xtqr7
Director: Dave Filoni
So far, the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars movie is the least-grossing film in the Star Wars franchise. Also, it is the first and only fully computer-animated movie in the series. Released theatrically on August 15, 2008, The Clone Wars movie serves as a prelude to the 7-season animated TV series. Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ storyline takes place between the events of Episode II: Attack of the Clones (2002) and Episode III: Revenge of the Sith (2005).
Also, it is the first time Ahsoka Tano is introduced into the universe. The Clone Wars follow the conflict between the Jedi-led Galactic Republic and the Separatists, led by Count Dooku and the Sith. Although the lowest-grossing film in the Star Wars franchise, 2008 The Clone Wars was still a commercial success. Star Wars: The Clone Wars grossed $68.3 million at the Box Office against an $8.5 million budget.
11. Episode VI – Return of the Jedi – $374 Million
Director: Richard Marquand
1983 Episode VI – Return of the Jedi is the third installment in the original Star Wars trilogy. However, chronologically, it is the sixth film in the Skywalker Saga. The movie’s story arc is created as the final chapter in the conflict between the Galactic Empire and the Rebel Alliance. Its plot follows Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), Han Solo (Harrison Ford), and their allies.
It centers around their attempt to defeat the Empire, culminating in a final confrontation between Luke and his father, Darth Vader. Produced on a $32.5–42.7 million budget, Episode VI – Return of the Jedi grossed $374 million after its initial theatrical run. It increased to $482 Million after several revisions and releases. With Box Office earnings of $374 million, Return of the Jedi was the highest-grossing film of 1983.
10. Solo: A Star Wars Story — $393.2 Million
Director: Ron Howard
Besides being the least-grossing live-action film, Solo: A Star Wars Story became the first Star Wars film to be a box office flop. With a gross production budget of about $275–330.4 million, Solo: A Star Wars Story grossed $393.2 million after its theatrical run. It is the second standalone live-action film in the franchise. Solo: A Star Wars Story explores Han Solo’s origin story. Han Solo is one of the franchise’s most iconic characters.
Set in the early days of the Galactic Empire and as a prequel, Solo: A Star Wars Story’s plot occurs before 1977 Episode IV: A New Hope. It provides insights into how Han Solo became the rogue, smuggler, and hero audiences know him to be. It packed a star-studded cast, comprising Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Alden Ehrenreich, Thandiwe Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Paul Bettany.
9. Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back – $401.5 Million
Director: Irvin Kershner
Like its sequel, the 1980 Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back did not outperform its preceding film. However, it was still a Box Office success and became the highest-grossing film that year. Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back is the second installment in the Skywalker Saga original trilogy. The Empire Strikes Back is widely regarded as one of the greatest films in cinematic history. It is a darker, more character-driven sequel to the 1977 Episode IV – A New Hope.
It deepened the conflict between the Galactic Empire and the Rebel Alliance. Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back is best known for its shocking revelation about Luke Skywalker’s heritage and the rise of Darth Vader as the dominant villain. It is also the first time the Lando Calrissian character is introduced in the franchise. After its initial theatrical run, Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back grossed $401.5 million against a production budget of $30.5 million. After several releases, its Box Office earnings were raised to $538–549 Million.
8. Episode IV – A New Hope – $410 Million
Director: George Lucas
The 1977 Episode IV – A New Hope started what became the Star Wars film franchise. It is the first installment in the original trilogy. However, chronologically, it is the fourth episode in the Skywalker Saga. Episode IV – A New Hope grossed an impressive $410 million after its initial theatrical run to become the highest-grossing film of 1977 and set a new record of all time. After subsequent releases, A New Hope’s Box Office earnings jumped to $775.4 million.
7. Episode II – Attack of the Clones – $653.8 Million
Director: George Lucas
The 2002 Episode II – Attack of the Clones is the second installment in the Skywalker Saga prequel trilogy. Attack of the Clones is set ten years after the 1999 Episode I – The Phantom Menace. The story continues in Episode II – Attack of the Clones with the Republic’s growing instability.
It also follows the rise of the Sith and the development of a relationship (and later marriage) between Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) and Padmé Amidala (Natalie Portman). Attack of the Clones also introduces the Clone Wars, a major conflict that will shape the fate of the galaxy. Although it was a Box Office hit, grossing $653.8 million, it became the first Star Wars movie to be largely outgrossed at the Box Office in its release year.
6. Episode III – Revenge of the Sith – $868.4 Million
Director: George Lucas
Episode III – Revenge of the Sith completes the Star Wars prequel trilogy as its third installment, serving as a pivotal bridge between the prequels and original trilogies. As such, although the sixth released film, it is the third movie in the Skywalker Saga, chronologically. Episode III – Revenge of the Sith chronicles the tragic fall of Anakin Skywalker to the dark side.
It also follows the Sith’s rise and the Galactic Republic’s transformation into the oppressive Galactic Empire. It’s a dark and emotional story depicting how Anakin Skywalker becomes Darth Vader. This sets the stage for the events in Episode IV – A New Hope (1977). Episode III – Revenge of the Sith was produced on a $113 million budget and became the second-highest-grossing film of 2005, with Box Office earnings of $868.4 million.
5. Episode I – The Phantom Menace – $924 Million
Director: George Lucas
Episode I – The Phantom Menace is the fourth film in the Star Wars franchise. Released on May 19, 1999, 16 years after Return of the Jedi, It is the first film of the prequel trilogy and chronological chapter of the Skywalker Saga. Episode I – The Phantom Menace was the highest-grossing film of 1999, grossing $924 million after its theatrical run.
After several re-releases, it later surpassed the billion-dollar mark at $1.046 billion. Episode I – The Phantom Menace begins Anakin Skywalker’s journey toward becoming Darth Vader. It introduces Anakin Skywalker as a young slave boy with extraordinary potential. The movie also introduces viewers to the Galactic Republic, the Jedi Order, and the Sith’s resurgence. Actor Liam Neeson portrayed Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn.
4. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – $1.059 billion
Director: Gareth Edwards
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is the first standalone live-action film in the franchise. The movie’s events take place just before the 1977 A New Hope. Interestingly, it is the first movie in the Star Wars film series to gross over $1 billion during its original theatrical run. Produced on an estimated $200–280.2 million budget, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story grossed $1.059 billion at the Box Office. It finished as the second-highest-grossing film of 2016. It allowed several notable actors to join the Star Wars universe. These include Felicity Jones, Donnie Yen, Forest Whitaker, and Mads Mikkelsen.
3. Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker – $1.077 billion
Director: J. J. Abrams
2019 Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker was the third and final installment in the Skywalker Saga’s sequel trilogy. It brought the epic narrative that began in the 1977 A New Hope to a close. Produced on a $416 million budget, Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker is the third most expensive film ever made.
Although it failed to outgross its predecessors, it crossed the billion-dollar mark at the Box Office. Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker grossed $1.077 billion to finish the year as the seventh-highest-grossing film of 2019. The movie focuses on the Resistance’s last-ditch effort to defeat the First Order. It also follows the revelation of Emperor Palatine’s return, a final battle between Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver). It also had the iconic kiss scene between Rey and Ben Solo.
2. Episode VIII – The Last Jedi – $1.334 Billion
Director: Rian Johnson
Episode VIII – The Last Jedi is the second installment of the sequel trilogy, following the immediate events of The Force Awakens. With actress Carrie Fisher’s death a year earlier, The Last Jedi was her first posthumous movie appearance. Episode VIII – The Last Jedi continues the conflict between the Resistance and the First Order. It also delves into the internal struggles of key characters like Rey, Kylo Ren, and Luke Skywalker.
1. Episode VII – The Force Awakens – $2.071 Billion
Director: J. J. Abrams
The 2015 Episode VII – The Force Awakens was the long-awaited sequel to the 1983 Return of the Jedi. It marked the return to the galaxy after a decade-long hiatus. Set 30 years after the events of Return of the Jedi; it introduced a new generation of heroes while reuniting audiences with beloved characters from the original trilogy.
Besides the aforementioned actors, it also introduced stars such as John Boyega (Finn), Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron), Lupita Nyong’o (Maz Kanata), and Andy Serkis (Supreme Leader Snoke) to the universe. Unsurprisingly, Episode VII – The Force Awakens is the highest-grossing Star Wars movie. Released at a time when Box Office earnings have surpassed the billion-dollar mark. Episode VII – The Force Awakens grossed $2.07 billion after its theatrical run to become the highest-grossing film of 2015. While these highest-grossing Star Wars movies are part of the world’s successful franchises, other high-grossing movie franchises exist.
