8 Highest-Grossing Movie Franchises in History

The success of a movie is determined by a delicate balance between critical acclaim and box office numbers. While some films are able to achieve both, there are many that only manage to excel in one category or the other. For instance, there are indie gems that receive widespread critical praise but struggle to find a large audience. Despite their artistic merit, these movies often remain a niche interest.
On the contrary, certain films may not resonate well with critics, receiving mixed or negative reviews, yet still manage to attract massive numbers of moviegoers. These movies, driven by their popularity with audiences, often become successful franchises that continue to generate substantial revenue. Ultimately, it is the combination of critical acclaim and commercial success that solidifies a movie’s status as a true triumph in the industry. With that said, here are the 8 highest-grossing movie franchises of all time.
8. Batman
The Batman movie franchise has become an iconic part of pop culture, showcasing the adventures of the famed caped crusader. Over the years, this franchise has seen a number of talented actors donning the batsuit, each bringing their own unique interpretation to the role. With a total of 17 films released so far, starting from the lighthearted 1966 film Batman: The Movie to the brooding 2022 release, The Batman, it is clear that this franchise has consistently performed well at the box office.
What sets the Batman movies apart is the diverse approach taken by different filmmakers. The original 1966 film was more aimed at children, with its campy nature and vibrant colors. However, as the franchise evolved, filmmakers like Christopher Nolan took a darker and more psychologically driven approach. Nolan’s trilogy delved deep into the origins of Bruce Wayne and Batman, giving audiences a more sophisticated and introspective take on the character. With each film offering something new, the Batman franchise has captivated audiences and continues to reign as one of the most successful and beloved superhero franchises of all time. As of 2023, the Batman franchise has grossed $6.8 billion, becoming one of the highest grossing movie franchises of all time.
7. Fast & Furious
Since its inception in 2001, The Fast and the Furious franchise has emerged as one of the most triumphant series in cinema history. With a staggering 11 entries into the saga, each subsequent movie has seamlessly added bigger stars and grander action sequences, evidencing the exponential growth of the franchise. As the budget steadily swells, so does the magnitude of the thrilling vehicular spectacles that captivate audiences worldwide. While critical acclaim has often eluded these films, their enduring impact on the cinematic landscape cannot be denied. The Fast & Furious franchise has forged its own unique path, championing a blend of adrenaline-fueled action, diverse ensemble casts, and a passion for car culture. As of 2023, the franchise has raked in a staggering gross of $7.33 billion.
6. Avengers
In 2011, Captain America: The First Avenger marked the beginning of a cinematic journey that would reshape the landscape of cinema forever. Little did anyone know then that this film would pave the way for something much greater. As the Marvel Cinematic Universe expanded, so did the scale of its ambitions. With each subsequent Avengers movie, the franchise evolved into a monumental spectacle that captivated audiences worldwide. What began as a mere superhero film series quickly transformed into a cultural phenomenon, with its distinctive blend of action, humor, and interconnected storytelling captivating the hearts and minds of millions. As of the time of this writing, the Avengers franchise has grossed a total of $7.77 billion, making it the most successful franchise within a franchise.
5. James Bond
The James Bond franchise has solidified its position as one of the longest-standing film series in cinema history. Every few years, the anticipation and excitement in Hollywood reach a fever pitch, as fans and industry insiders eagerly speculate about who will be chosen to portray the suave and charismatic modern-day casanova. It is a testament to the enduring allure of this iconic action series that it continues to captivate audiences after more than seven decades. With its thrilling spy escapades and a consistent blend of style, sophistication, and thrilling action, the James Bond franchise has cemented its place in film history and remains a beloved cultural phenomenon. As of 2023, this legendary franchise has grossed $7.88 billion at the box office.
4. Spider-Man
The Spider-Man franchise has undoubtedly been a stellar success throughout its captivating cinematic journey. With every new version that graces the silver screen, a young star is catapulted to superstardom, further solidifying the legacy of this beloved comic book character. Each entry in the franchise brings a breath of fresh air to the Spider-Man story, offering its own unique spin on the iconic superhero. As we stand in awe of this incredible franchise, it’s astonishing to see that as of 2023, there have been an astounding 10 motion picture versions of Spider-Man, collectively grossing a staggering $8.96 billion worldwide, earning its place as one the highest grossing movie franchises ever. This undeniable triumph is a testament to the enduring appeal and box office prowess of the Spider-Man franchise.
3. Harry Potter
J.K. Rowling‘s Harry Potter book series stands as an astonishing achievement in the world of literature. With its magical storyline, relatable characters, and richly detailed wizarding world, Rowling captivated readers of all ages. However, the true extent of her success was realized when Hollywood took notice. In 2001, the first Harry Potter film hit the screens, propelling Rowling’s already popular material to worldwide fame. This cinematic adaptation spawned a total of 11 films, captivating audiences and breaking box office records along the way. The Harry Potter universe grossed an unbelievable $9.57 billion globally, attesting to the immense love and devotion for the mesmerizing fantasy world.
2. Star Wars
Since its awe-inspiring debut in 1977, Star Wars has captured the hearts of moviegoers all over the world, solidifying its position as one of the most beloved series in cinematic history. With a staggering 11 entries into the franchise as of 2023, Star Wars continues to captivate audiences with its unique plots and immersive world-building. Throughout its illustrious existence, the saga has witnessed the rise of several stars, propelling them to the status of Hollywood titans. Yet, the magic of Star Wars doesn’t stop there.
With each new installment, fresh emerging talents eagerly jump on board the franchise, propelling them to new realms of fame and establishing their names in the annals of cinematic greatness. Thus, with its rich tapestry of unforgettable characters and epic storytelling, Star Wars has become an iconic and enduring force in the world of film. As of the time of this writing, the Star Wars franchise has grossed $10.33 billion at the box office, standing as one of the highest grossing movie franchises in cinema history.
1. Marvel Cinematic Universe
The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), despite spending a very brief time on screen, is still the biggest movie series ever. The Multiverse Saga has made $29.75 billion in revenue from 33 films, making it the highest-grossing movie franchise ever. The average film budget of $902 million is quite astounding, even while the sheer number of entries could seem to give it an unfair advantage over other franchises.
This demonstrates not only the incredible popularity of the MCU but also the consistent quality and appeal of each installment. The universe created by Marvel has captivated audiences worldwide, leaving a lasting impact on both the film industry and popular culture as a whole. With its innovative storytelling, memorable characters, and interconnected narratives, the MCU has revolutionized the way franchise films are created and consumed. It has proven to be a force to be reckoned with and undoubtedly set the bar for all future cinematic universes.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!