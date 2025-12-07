14 Actors Who Have Played Peter Pan in Live-Action Movies

Few literary characters have inspired as many cinematic adaptations as Peter Pan. The character has been an audience favorite for over a century, leaping from the pages of J.M. Barrie’s classic tale to the big screen in countless adaptations. The boy who refused to grow up has become a timeless figure in pop culture, embodying wonder, freedom, and a touch of mischief.
Over the years, many talented actors have portrayed Peter Pan, each bringing their own flair to the role. From black-and-white interpretations to big-budget reimaginings, every live-action Peter Pan has captured a unique side of Neverland’s most famous resident. While some leaned into whimsy, others emphasized his defiance or vulnerability. Here’s every actor who has portrayed Peter Pan in a live-action movie.
1. Betty Bronson in Peter Pan (1924)
Before Disney’s animated version made Peter Pan a household name, Betty Bronson became the first actor to portray the mischievous boy in the 1924 silent film Peter Pan. The movie became the first live-action adaptation of J.M. Barrie’s beloved story. Personally chosen by Barrie himself, Bronson’s portrayal captured the innocence, charm, and whimsical energy that defined the character. Despite the film’s age, Betty Bronson’s performance remains a cinematic milestone and has been critically acclaimed for over a century.
2. Mary Martin in Peter Pan (1955)
Broadway legend Mary Martin also brought the mischievous boy to life in NBC’s 1955 live-action television musical. The show was record-breaking, attracting 65 million viewers. Martin’s Peter Pan was playful yet deeply emotional. It captured the innocence and the yearning at the heart of J.M. Barrie’s story. Unsurprisingly, her performance earned her an Emmy. It also set a standard for future live-action Peter Pan interpretations.
3. Mia Farrow in Peter Pan (1976)
In 1976, acclaimed actress Mia Farrow, then 31, took on the iconic role of Peter Pan. She played the mischievous boy in a made-for-television adaptation that brought a fresh, whimsical charm to the timeless tale. Although often overlooked today, Farrow’s interpretation remains a fascinating glimpse into how Peter Pan’s story was reimagined in the 1970s.
4. Robin Williams in Hook (1991)
For a significant percentage of today’s movie audiences, Robin Williams‘ portrayal of Peter Pan was their first live-action adaptation of the character. Williams stepped into the role and gave audiences a version of the beloved character they had never seen before. His portrayal was of a Peter Pan who had grown up and forgotten his magical past. Directed by Steven Spielberg, Hook reimagined Peter Pan as a work-obsessed lawyer who must rediscover his inner child to save his own. Robin Williams’s portrayal reminded audiences that growing up didn’t mean losing the wonder of Neverland. Hook also starred Dustin Hoffman, Julia Roberts, and Maggie Smith.
5. Rick Sparks in Neverland (2003)
Hate or love it, Rick Sparks‘ portrayal still makes it into the list. The 2003 indie reinterpretation of Neverland, unlike traditional portrayals rooted in fantasy, reimagined the character in a darker, modern setting. Sparks’ performance gave Peter Pan a raw, human edge that audiences were not used to seeing. While Neverland flew under the radar compared to big-budget adaptations, Sparks’ portrayal stood out for its fearless creativity, and maybe its willingness to take the beloved story into uncharted territory.
6. Jeremy Sumpter in Peter Pan (2003)
When Peter Pan (2003) premiered in theaters, Jeremy Sumpter’s performance became one of the most memorable portrayals of the beloved character. At just 14 years old, Sumpter perfectly captured Peter Pan’s mischievous grin, youthful arrogance, and vulnerable heart. His portrayal balanced boyish wonder with the bittersweet reality of a child who refuses to grow up. Jason Isaacs starred in the movie as Captain Hook. Although it generally received positive critical reviews, the 2003 film bombed at the Box Office.
7. Kelly Macdonald in Finding Neverland (2004)
While Finding Neverland isn’t a direct adaptation of J.M. Barrie’s Peter Pan, Kelly MacDonald’s portrayal of Peter in the film’s stage production within the movie beautifully captures the essence of the character. Her performance is brief but striking, embodying the playfulness, innocence, and bravery that define the boy who never grows up. Finding Neverland starred Johnny Depp, Kate Winslet, and Freddie Highmore.
8. Charlie Rowe in Neverland (2011)
In 2011, British actor Charlie Rowe portrayed Peter Pan in the Syfy miniseries Neverland. It was another reimagining of J.M. Barrie’s classic tale. Unlike traditional adaptations, this version explored Peter Pan’s origin story. It showed how an ordinary London street thief became the daring leader of the Lost Boys. Rowe’s performance stood out for capturing the wonder and the loneliness of Peter Pan.
9. Robbie Kay in Once Upon A Time (2013)
Robbie Kay’s portrayal of Peter Pan in ABC’s fantasy adventure drama Once Upon a Time offered one of the darkest and most complex takes on the character to date. Kay’s Peter Pan was cunning, manipulative, and eerily charming. However, Robbie Kay’s Peter Pan turned into a fan-favorite antagonist and one of the show’s memorable recurring characters.
10. Allison Williams in Peter Pan Live! (2014)
Allison Williams joined the list of Peter Pan live-action portrayals when she stepped into the role in NBC’s television special Peter Pan Live!. Known for her work on Girls, Williams surprised audiences with her vocal talent and stage presence. Williams’ performance brought a modern spark to the beloved character, blending its traditional stage magic with a live broadcast.
11. Levi Miller in Pan (2015)
In Pan (2015), Australian actor Levi Miller took on the challenge of portraying a younger, more innocent version of the legendary Peter Pan. Unlike previous adaptations, the film served as a prequel. It explored how Peter first discovered Neverland and became the boy who could fly. Miller’s performance brought a refreshing sense of vulnerability to the role. Pan starred Garrett Hedlund as Hook, and also starred Hugh Jackman, Nonso Anozie, Amanda Seyfried, and Cara Delevingne.
12. Zac Sutcliffe in Peter and Wendy (2015)
The British television film Peter and Wendy might have flown under the radar, but it offered another live-action portrayal of Peter Pan. Zak Sutcliffe breathed life into the character in the film, which aired on ITV. Sutcliffe’s performance also captured the playful spirit and emotional vulnerability of the boy who never grows up. While it may not have made headlines, it starred Stanley Tucci, a prominent American actor who portrayed Captain Hook.
13. Alexander Molony in Peter Pan & Wendy (2023)
A more recent portrayal of Peter Pan appeared in David Lowery’s 2023 fantasy-adventure film Peter Pan & Wendy. In the Disney film, rising British actor Alexander Molony stepped into the iconic role, bringing yet another refreshing sense of innocence and sincerity to the beloved character. Although the performance marked Molony’s feature film debut, he handled the iconic character to much critical praise. Fellow English actor Jude Law portrayed Captain Hook.
14. Martin Portlock in Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare (2025)
In a bold reimagining of the beloved tale, Martin Portlock takes on the role of Peter Pan in the 2025 British independent horror film Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare. It is a darker live-action adaptation that turns the magic of Neverland into something far more sinister. Portlock’s portrayal strips away the innocence often associated with Peter Pan. Although it was met with mixed critical reviews, it was a commercial success, tripling its budget at the Box Office.
