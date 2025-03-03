Nonso Anozie: A Journey Through His Top Television Roles

With a towering height of 1.98 meters, Nonso Anozie is known for his commanding screen presence. Although known as a character actor, Anozie has starred in several top films and TV shows. Since making his screen debut in 2006, Nonso Anozie has had a relatively busy career.
The British actor was born in London, England, to Nigerian Igbo parents. His early passion for acting saw him attend London’s Central School of Speech and Drama, graduating in 2002. Since then, he has worked extensively in film, television, and theater, and has done voice-overs for video games. With a focus on his television career, here’s a look at Nonso Anozie’s top roles on the small screen.
Game of Thrones
Nonso Anozie made his screen debut in television in a 2006 episode of ITV’s British procedural drama series Prime Suspect 7: The Final Act. However, his earliest memorable roles were in film. Before his casting in HBO’s Game of Thrones, Anozie appeared in minor roles in Atonement (2007), Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang (2010), Conan the Barbarian (2011), and The Grey (2011). Nonso Anozie joined Game of Thrones in one of his career’s most iconic roles as Xaro Xhoan Daxos. Interestingly, he only appeared in 5 episodes, making his debut in season 2, episode 4 (“Garden of Bones”).
Anozie’s character is introduced as a wealthy merchant and one of the Thirteen ruling council members of the city of Qarth. Although initially appearing as a generous ally to Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). Despite his initial kindness, Xaro is ultimately revealed to be manipulative and ambitious. He conspires with Daenerys’ handmaiden, Doreah (Roxanne McKee), to steal Daenerys’ dragons and seize power in Qarth. His betrayal leads to his downfall when Daenerys locks him and Doreah in his own empty vault, leaving them to die. Nonso Anozie’s last appearance in Game of Thrones was in season 2’s final episode (“Valar Morghulis”). The success of the series makes it Anozie’s international breakthrough role.
Dracula
In the short-lived NBC horror TV series Dracula, Nonso Anozie portrayed the iconic R.M. Renfield, Count Dracula’s devoted servant and familiar. With the character first adapted to screen in the 1922 silent film Nosferatu, Anozie is the twelfth actor to portray R.M. Renfield. Anozie starred alongside Jonathan Rhys Meyers, who portrayed Dracula. The show aired originally from October 25, 2013, to January 24, 2014. Dracula aired only 10 episodes before the network canceled it.
Tut
Nonso Anozie was cast in a supporting role, portraying General Horemheb in Spike’s 2015 Canadian-American miniseries Tut. The series was centered on the life and reign of Egyptian pharaoh Tutankhamun. Anozie portrayed the powerful Egyptian general and close advisor to Pharaoh Tutankhamun (Avan Jogia). In the series, Anozie’s Horemheb is portrayed as a cunning and ambitious military leader who seeks greater control over Egypt. Ben Kingsley was also cast in the three-part miniseries as Pharaoh Tutankhamun’s Vizier, Ay. Like several projects based on historical events, Tut was criticized for several historical inaccuracies.
Zoo
Nonso Anozie was also part of Zoo’s main cast in a supporting role as Abraham Kenyatta. His character was a skilled Kenyan Safari guide and anti-poaching enforcer. He joined Jackson Oz’s (James Wolk) team investigating a global animal uprising against humans. Zoo aired for 3 seasons, from September 15, 2015, to September 21, 2017, with 13 episodes in each season. The CBS drama series also starred Kristen Connolly as Jamie Campbell.
Ted Lasso
Although only appearing in a guest role, Nonso Anozie played Ola Obisanya in the Emmy Award-winning sports comedy-drama Ted Lasso. He portrayed the Nigerian father of Samuel “Sam” Obisanya (Toheeb Jimoh). Although the character is first introduced in season 2, only his voice is heard in a phone call. However, Anozie appeared as the character in season 3, episode 7 (“The Strings That Bind Us”). He’s introduced when Sam brings his father to see his restaurant, albeit destroyed by vandals.
Sweet Tooth
After Game of Thrones, the Netflix fantasy drama series Sweet Tooth is Nonso Anozie’s biggest television project. Anozie played Tommy Jepperd/Big Man, a former professional football player. After being drawn by Gus’s (Christian Convery) accidental fire, he saves Gus from the hunters intending to kill him. Gus is a young half-human, half-deer boy. Tommy Jepperd, initially a lone traveler in the post-apocalyptic world, finds and develops a strong bond with Gus after reluctantly agreeing to accompany Gus to find his mother. Sweet Tooth originally aired from June 4, 2021, to June 6, 2024, for 3 seasons. Besides Nonso Anozie’s television roles, also check out actress Toni Collette’s best television roles.
