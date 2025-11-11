Swan Hugs The Man Who Rescued It By Wrapping Her Neck Around Him

by

Swans are not particularly affectionate or approachable animals. They’re territorial and can be quite intimidating. Which is why the moment when an injured swan hugged Richard Wiese, the host of the television show “Born to Explore” is so touching.

A few years back, Wiese was visiting the U.K.’s Abbotsbury Swannery when he ran into the swan who had been injured after flying into a chain-link fence. Wiese helped to examine the swan by holding her.

“When I put it next to me I could feel its heart beating and it just relaxed its neck and wrapped it around mine,” Wiese told ABC News. “It’s a wonderful moment when an animal totally trusts you.”

More info: Facebook (h/t: thedodo, abcnews)

“I pulled it to my chest and somehow it felt comfortable or safe”

Swan Hugs The Man Who Rescued It By Wrapping Her Neck Around Him

“I could feel its heart beating and it just relaxed its neck and wrapped it around mine”

Swan Hugs The Man Who Rescued It By Wrapping Her Neck Around Him

Wiese helped to examine the injured swan by holding her

Swan Hugs The Man Who Rescued It By Wrapping Her Neck Around Him

“It’s a really terrific feeling when you feel that bond and mutual trust with this non-verbally communicating animal…”

Swan Hugs The Man Who Rescued It By Wrapping Her Neck Around Him

“…when the animal realizes you intend it no harm”

Swan Hugs The Man Who Rescued It By Wrapping Her Neck Around Him

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Remember The Ice Bucket Challenge? It Just Funded A Major Breakthough In ALS Research
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
7 Best Shows To Watch If You Like The Gentlemen
3 min read
Oct, 29, 2024
We Made An Emoji Pool Set, Because Why Not?
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Alaskan Bush People
Five Shows You’d Like if You Like “Alaskan Bush People”
3 min read
Dec, 16, 2017
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Only Murders In The Building’s Steve Martin
3 min read
Mar, 30, 2023
Rescued Stray Dogs Flourishing Years After Sochi Olympics
3 min read
Feb, 8, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.