5 Best Kate Moss Movie Roles

Kate Moss is one of Hollywood’s most famous supermodels who has enjoyed fame and success like their actor counterparts. From her collaborations with top fashion brands, scandals, to high-profile relationships, Moss has stayed in the spotlight for decades. Moss was placed in second place on Forbes‘ top-earning models list for 2012.
Like many top models, the British model and fashion designer has dabbled in acting. However, most of Moss’ appearances in film and television have been the model playing Herself. Besides her guest appearances in a few TV series, these are Kate Moss’ movie roles.
Inferno (1992)
Kate Moss’ on-screen debut was in Ellen Von Unwerth‘s 1992 comedy Inferno. The British film was panned by critics, who faulted the plot and direction of the film. Inferno was filmed in Italy and follows a young English author experiencing writer’s block. In dire need to finish his latest work, he traveled to Southern Italy to avoid “distractions.” However, he faces a new struggle dealing with the beautiful young women he meets in the country. Kate Moss plays one of the ladies he encounters. Interestingly, Inferno‘s cast is filled with other models and young female actresses making appearances throughout the film. Besides Moss, other notable cast members include Tyra Banks, Emma Wiklund, Eva Herzigova, Amber Smith, and Helena Christensen.
Blackadder: Back & Forth (1999)
Kate Moss made her next movie appearance eight years later in Paul Weiland‘s British science fiction comedy short film Blackadder: Back & Forth (1999). The movie was created to end the famous BBC period sitcom Blackadder. The movie also starred Rowan Atkinson, reprising his role as Blackadder, and Tony Robinson as Baldrick. Like the sitcom, the film follows its two main characters as they time-travel through British history. During their travels, they encounter prominent British figures and celebrities. Kate Moss was cast as Maid Marian.
During Blackadder and Baldrick’s journey back in time, they encounter Robin Hood, the Merry Men, and Maid Marian (Kate Moss) when they land in Sherwood Forest. Blackadder makes out with Maid Marian before leaving in the time machine. At the end of the film, after Blackadder and Baldrick return to “fix history,” Blackadder is now King Edmund III and Baldrick is a figurehead Prime Minister. Maid Marian is Blackadder’s wife, Queen Marian of Sherwood.
The Boy in the Dress (2014)
The Boy in the Dress (2014) is a heartwarming and groundbreaking British television film adapted from the children’s novel of the same name written by David Walliams. The story centers around a young boy, Dennis (Billy Kennedy), who’s his school’s soccer star player and also has a love for fashion magazines and haute couture. Kate Moss is introduced in the movie as herself, a fashion model/icon. Although a brief appearance, Moss’ presence helps boost Dennis’ love for fashion. The Boy in the Dress is celebrated for its tender storytelling and important message about embracing diversity and individuality. It effectively addresses themes of self-acceptance and the importance of supporting others in their quest to be true to themselves.
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie (2016)
Although not the lead character in the film, Kate Moss (who plays herself) is the center of its plot. Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie (2016) is a comedy based on the British TV series Absolutely Fabulous. Most of the cast from the series, Edina “Eddy” Monsoon (Jennifer Saunders) and Patsy Stone (Joanna Lumley) reprise their roles. In a struggle to get Kate Moss’ attention, Edina accidentally topples Moss into a river. When the media thinks the supermodel is dead, it begins a string of events on which the movie follows. In the end, it’s revealed Kate Moss didn’t die from the fall, and Edina is made her PR agent.
Red Nose Day Actually (2017)
Kate Moss made a cameo appearance as herself in the movie Zoolander 2 (2016). She also made an appearance in the star-studded cast of Red Nose Day Actually (2017). The movie is a short promotional, romantic comedy based on the characters of Richard Curtis‘ Christmas film Love Actually. Moss makes an early appearance in the film’s 15-minute runtime. Moss is introduced, with cue cards, as Mark’s (Andrew Lincoln) wife. Interestingly, he jokingly said he would marry the supermodel in the original film. With Red Nose Day Actually created as a fundraiser for the 2017 Red Nose Day, Kate Moss‘ appearance was a noteworthy addition to the event’s celebration.