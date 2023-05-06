America’s Next Top Model’s Steampunk Photoshoot Remains One of Its Most Iconic

America’s Next Top Model’s steampunk photoshoot ranks among the show’s fascinating moments that have sustained audience interest over time. A groundbreaking reality show, America’s Next Top Model pioneered the international Top Model franchise produced in many countries across the globe. The modeling competition shows have given numerous aspiring models the platform to launch their careers worldwide. Winnie Harlow, Nyle DiMarco, and Eva Marcille are some of the show’s most successful alumni.
That’s also true for American model and actress Laura James who won a cycle of the reality television series after participating in its steampunk photoshoot challenge. For several reasons that includes posing with an owl, the steampunk photoshoot is regarded as one of the most distinguished moments in the show’s history. The series created by Tyra Banks premiered in May 2003 and has aired for 24 seasons with 315 episodes thus far.
Which Season Had America’s Next Top Model’s Steampunk Photoshoot?
The steampunk photoshoot session is an ingenious integration of fictional and historical elements from different eras into pop culture. The steampunk shoot happens in “The Girl Who Gets Pwn’d”, Season 19, Episode 6; which aired on the 28th of September 2012. It challenges the contestants to travel back in time for a steampunk fashion shoot in an old train museum. The contestants are attired in elaborate apparel paying homage to the Victorian era and the Industrial Revolution.
To tie it all to the mainstream culture, the girls posed with a live owl from the Harry Potter movies named Groovy. In addition to the steampunk photoshoot, the episode pitched another challenge to the contestants, one that require them to create a video game scene at The Culver Studios. The aim was to come up with a signature winning move for Naughty Dog’s action-adventure game, Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception. These challenges make “The Girl Who Gets Pwn’d” one of America’s Next Top Model’s most meaningful and fun episodes.
Who Won the Steampunk Photoshoot Challenge?
America’s Next Top Model Season 19 Episode 6 had eight contestants altogether —Nastasia Scott, Allyssa Vuelma, Victoria Henley, Kiara Belen, Kristin Kagay, Brittany Lauren Brown, Yvonne Simone, and Laura James. Laura won the two challenges of the episode; she won the steampunk photoshoot challenge with a perfect score and also came up with the best signature winning move for Naughty Dog’s game. In all, she won three challenges on the show, bagging $30,000 for her education.
She ultimately won the nineteenth cycle of the show to become America’s Next Top Model. As the winner of America’s Next Top Model Season 19, Laura received a $100,000 cash prize in addition to modeling contracts with L.A. Models and New York Model Management. Her victory came with other perks like campaigns with popular brands and becoming the face of Dream Come True, America’s Next Top Model’s fragrance. Kiara Belen was the runner-up of the cycle while Leila Goldkuhl finished third.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!