Everything To Know About America’s Next Top Model Cycle 19

When America’s Next Top Model debuted in 2003, it became a fixture of reality TV and this legacy lasted for the entirety of its run. It showcased the glamour and drama of the modelling industry. With its unique blend of fierce competition, high-fashion photo shoots, and the charismatic personality of host Tyra Banks, the show has successfully maintained its relevancy in pop culture. The 19th season of the show, set out to bring a new generation of aspiring models into the spotlight.
This 19th cycle which aired in 2012 was called America’s Next Top Model: College Edition chose to run a college-inspired theme where all 13 contestants were women who were gaining higher education. Also, for eliminations, public voting became a factor for who stayed or left the show. ANTM 19 was a departure from what the show had done in the 2 cycles before it, where it only cast previous contestants. This was also the last season where only female contestants were cast.
Who Won America’s Next Top Model Cycle 19?
Laura James was the winner of America’s Next Top Model Cycle 19. James, whose mother was the 2nd runner-up in the 1978 Miss World, impressed the judges throughout the competition. Her striking looks, fierce runway walk, and natural charisma that translated well on camera all worked in her favour. From the beginning of the season, James was consistently at the top of the pack, winning multiple challenges and earning high praise from the judges. Her stunning Covergirl photo shoot and final runway walk ultimately sealed the deal and solidified her spot as America’s Next Top Model.
Laura James’ win came with controversy and drama, with fans accusing the show of rigging the results, especially when fan favourite Leila Goldkuhl emerged as the 2nd runner-up. There were also talks of questionable judging decisions. James remains one of the most memorable winners in the show’s history, in large part due to her unique look and dynamic personality. Following her time on the show, James continued to pursue a career in modelling, booking campaigns for major brands and walking in numerous fashion shows. Her win on America’s Next Top Model served as a launchpad for her career and cemented her status as a force to be reckoned with in the modelling world.
Cycle 19 of ANTM was a landmark season for the show, introducing a new generation of models and inspiring viewers with its college-inspired theme. Laura James’ emergence as the winner proved that hard work, dedication, and natural talent can take you far in the modelling industry. The show remains an important part of American pop culture. And while it aired it continued to pave the way for aspiring models and entertain viewers with its high fashion, drama and fierce competition.
ANTM 19 Celebrated Higher Education
From the ivy-covered walls of Graduate school to the glitz and glam of the runway, this cycle was one of the most exciting cycles of the ANTM series. Its celebration of higher education was a unique approach to reality TV that resonated with viewers. This cycle introduced a program that allowed the models to learn different skills each week, including branding, social media, and public speaking.
The contestants being people who were gaining their degrees was not the only way higher education was celebrated in ANTM cycle 19. It was a recurring theme throughout the cycle, with contestants being given tasks challenging their intellect and creativity. For example, in episode 11, the models were required to create their own television commercials. To pose as well as write their script. This focus on education and skill-building set cycle 19 apart from previous cycles, as it recognised the importance of having a broad range of skills in the modelling industry.
The Most Difficult Challenges from America’s Next Top Model Cycle 19
A defining feature of America’s Next Top Model is the challenges that contestants have to go through weekly. Cycle 19 was no different as it featured tough challenges that tested the models’ physical and mental strength. In Episode 3’s “The Girl Who Wants Out,” the models had to pose nude for a photo shoot with a male model, Rob Evans. The shoot proved to be a major challenge for some of the models, who were uncomfortable with the idea of posing in the nude. This led to the exit of Maria Tucker as she was uncomfortable with what the challenge required of her.
One of the more difficult challenges of the season was Episode 6’s “The Girl Who Gets Pwn’d”. After the surprise elimination of top contender, Leila Goldkuhl, the models had to create a video game character and then perform the character for a motion capture session. They had to wear tight-fitting bodysuits with motion sensors to record their movements while acting out fight scenes. The challenge was particularly difficult because it required the models to tap into their imagination and to be physically active while wearing restrictive suits.
Overall, Cycle 19 of America’s Next Top Model pushed its contestants to their limits with daunting challenges that tested their resilience and creativity in equal measure while simultaneously celebrating the importance of getting a higher education. The contestants faced criticism from the judges, competitive pressure from their peers, and physically gruelling tasks that provided lasting memories for both the models and viewers at home.
