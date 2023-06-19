10 Top Actors with the Most Movie Roles

Who doesn’t love getting lost in the gripping tales spun by our favorite on-screen characters? This article delves into the careers of ten of the most accomplished actors in film history. These amazing individuals have amassed an incredible number of movie roles — but how many, you ask?
A very small number of people know that there is an actor who has been in over 400 films. Let’s dig into the careers of all these accomplished actors. The following list explores the top actors and ranks them from lowest film credits to highest. Let’s get started.
1. Meryl Streep (1970s – present): 90+ Film Credits
Meryl Streep, a titan of the film industry, started her illustrious journey in the 1970s. From Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) to Don’t Look Up (2011), her versatile talent has graced over 90 films. But did you know she’s a 21-time Academy Award nominee? Streep continues to captivate audiences globally to this date. Her other significant contributions are Sophie’s Choice (1982), Out of Africa (1985), The Devil Wears Prada (2006), and The Iron Lady (2011).
2. Whoopi Goldberg (1980s – present): 80+ Film Credits
With an unmistakable voice and a larger-than-life persona, Whoopi Goldberg burst onto the scene in the 1980s. Accumulating over 80 film credits, Goldberg is a rare gem, as comfortable in dramatic roles as in hilarious ones. Isn’t it impressive how she’s one of the few to have achieved the coveted EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony)? She’s known for her immaculate performance in The Color Purple (1985), Ghost (1990), Sister Act (1992), The Lion King (1994), Girl, Interrupted (1999), and more.
3. Robert De Niro (1960s – present): 120+ Film Credits
Robert De Niro, a name synonymous with powerhouse performances, has an acting career stretching back to the 1960s. Starring in more than 120 films, De Niro’s exceptional versatility has led to a variety of memorable roles. Think about it, who else could have nailed both the tough-talking Raging Bull and the comedic dad in Meet the Fockers? Some of De Niro’s other fine offerings are The Godfather Part II (1974), Taxi Driver (1976), Goodfellas (1990), and The Irishman (2019).
4. Betty White (1940s – present): 120+ Film and Television Credits
Betty White, beginning her career in the 1940s, is an unstoppable force in both film and television, with over 120 credits to her name. Her charming humor and impeccable comedic timing remain unrivaled, making her an enduring favorite. She’s known for Life with Elizabeth (1953-1955), The Mary Tyler Moore Show (1973-1977), The Proposal (2009), and Hot in Cleveland (2010-2015).
5. Michael Caine (1950s – present): 130+ Film credits
Since the 1950s, Michael Caine has been a beacon of consistency in the movie industry. Known for his distinct Cockney accent and remarkable range, Caine has demonstrated that versatility and longevity can go hand in hand. It’s awe-inspiring, isn’t it, how he’s maintained such a prolific career? His top movies would be The Italian Job (1969), Get Carter (1971), The Dark Knight (2008), and Inception (2010), of course.
6. Morgan Freeman (1960s – present): 125+ Film credits
Who doesn’t love Morgan Freeman? He has graced the industry with his iconic presence since the 1960s. The charming actor now has over 125 films in his belt. Some of his most notable movies include Driving Miss Daisy (1989), The Shawshank Redemption (1994), Million Dollar Baby (2004), The Dark Knight Trilogy (2005-2012), and Invictus (2009). He has won an Academy Award, four Academy Award nominations, and five Golden Globe nominations.
7. Samuel L. Jackson (1970s – present): 150+ Film credits
Samuel L. Jackson‘s remarkable talent has not gone unnoticed in the industry, as he has received several prestigious nominations. His powerful portrayal in Pulp Fiction (1994) earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. With his commanding screen presence, the actor has had an impressive filmography of over 150 credits since the 1970s. His memorable roles include Pulp Fiction (1994), Jurassic Park (1993), Django Unchained (2012), The Avengers Series (2012-present), and Snakes on a Plane (2006).
8. John Carradine (1930s – 1980s): 225+ Film credits
John Carradine, with a prolific career spanning from the 1930s to the 1980s, has an astounding 225+ film credits. Some of his notable movies include The Grapes of Wrath (1940), The Ten Commandments (1956), The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962), and The Shootist (1976). Carradine, however, has only bagged 7 awards in his 50-year long career.
9. Christopher Lee (1940s – 2015): 280+ Film credits
Christopher Lee, whose career spanned from the 1940s until his passing in 2015, boasts a remarkable 280+ film credits. Some of his unforgettable movies include (but are not limited to) the Dracula series (1958-1973), The Lord of the Rings Trilogy (2001-2003), the Star Warsseries (2002-2005), The Wicker Man (1973), and The Man with the Golden Gun (1974). He was honored with a BAFTA fellowship in 2011 in recognition of his work in the genre of horror.
10. Danny Trejo (1980s – present): 400+ Film Credits
Danny Trejo, known for his tough-guy persona, has an astonishing 400+ film credits. Some of his most recognized movies include the Machete series (2010-2013), Heat (1995), Desperado (1995), Spy Kids series (2001-2003), From Dusk Till Dawn (1996), and many more. The actor hasn’t received any mainstream award nominations, but his cult-like following speaks volumes about his work’s impact.