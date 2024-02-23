Every Movie in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Franchise in Order

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, remains one of the most notorious and haunting films of the 70s, setting a new standard for terror and suspense in the genre. What makes this film truly remarkable is its unique position as a pioneer that predates the slasher genre’s emergence, standing on its own as a gruesome and chilling masterpiece. Released before John Carpenter‘s Halloween ignited the slasher craze, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre carved out its own place in cinematic history with its raw and relentless portrayal of terror.
Its disturbingly realistic tone and gritty aesthetics created an atmosphere of dread and unease that still resonates with audiences today, solidifying its status as a cult classic that continues to shock and frighten viewers. As a result of this triumph, several sequels, reboots and re-imaginings of emerged over the years, pushing the iconic Leatherface in to the zeitgeist of horror legends. So, as we delve into this legendary franchise, here are all of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre movies in order.
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)
The original 1974 movie, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, immerses viewers in a nightmare-inducing world where a group of friends falls prey to a deranged family of cannibals in the desolate Texan countryside. The film’s plot follows the harrowing ordeal of the friends as they become hunted by the chainsaw-wielding Leatherface and his twisted clan, resulting in a brutal and relentless fight for survival.
Despite facing censorship and being initially banned upon its cinematic release, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre has stood the test of time as a horror classic that continues to leave an indelible mark on audiences. The film’s gritty realism and unrelenting terror have only amplified its reputation, garnering a cult following that appreciates its raw and visceral depiction of horror. This banning of the movie paradoxically fueled its allure, enhancing its status as a legendary and influential piece of horror cinema that continues to shock and captivate viewers to this day.
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 (1986)
By the time The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 hit movie theaters in 1986, the original movie had been steadily gaining momentum year by year, solidifying its status as a horror classic. The sequel was able to secure the talents of Dennis Hopper in the lead role, portraying a former Texas Marshal on a mission to hunt down the deranged chainsaw-wielding killers after they target a young radio host. While the film has since become a welcomed addition to the franchise, it failed to live up to the intense horror and raw terror of the original movie. The sequel’s comedic undertone, which strayed too far from the grim and gritty atmosphere of the first film, may have contributed to its inability to match the hype and impact of its predecessor.
Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III (1990)
After Tobe Hooper left the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise, Jeff Burr took over as director for Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III. New Line Cinema decided to adapt the film in order to expand their horror film lineup. This time around, the story follows a young couple and an overzealous survivalist who come face-to-face with the terrifying family depicted in the first two movies. The humour of the second instalment was completely gone, the gore was kicked up a notch, and Leatherface sported a newer and bigger chainsaw called “Excalibur”.
Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation (1994)
Directed by Kim Henkel, the screenwriter of the original 1974 film, Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation stands out as one of the more eccentric horror films of the ’90s. Disregarding the events of the previous two sequels, this installment serves as a partial reboot, focusing on Jenny (Renée Zellweger) and her friends as they depart from their high school prom only to find themselves in a harrowing car accident. Their misfortune leads them to encounter Vilmer, a deranged tow truck driver, who introduces them to his unhinged family, which includes a cross-dressing Leatherface.
This entry into the franchise seems to prove a point that when comedy is spliced into the Texas Chainsaw universe, it tends to not land as well with either fans or critics. However, a great takeaway from the film is an early role from Matthew McConaughey, a disturbing rendition that foreshadowed his nuanced range he would display in later years. After this movie, McConaughey went on to become renowned for his roles in rom-coms before taking a dramatic turn in True Detective and his Oscar-winning performance in Dallas Buyers Club.
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)
Director Marcus Nispel brought forth another dark revamp with his 2003 re-imagining of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. The movie, which introduces a whole new plot, centres on Jessica Biel‘s character Erin and her pals as they travel to a Lynyrd Skynyrd concert. However, when they pick up a hitchhiker, they soon discover that he is actually the vicious head of the Hewitt family, which puts their road trip on a dark and dangerous turn. Even though they both had the same cinematographer, this film chooses a slick look over the grungy images of the original movie. What’s more, this addition to the franchise stands out as what may be the most vicious representation of Leatherface in the entire series.
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (2006)
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, released in 2006, delves into the long-awaited origin story of the iconic, deranged killer, Leatherface. The film explores the dark and twisted beginnings of Leatherface, revealing the traumatic events that shaped him into the formidable force seen in the original film. Set in 1969, the story follows a group of young adults on a road trip who encounter the notorious Hewitt family, including a sadistic sheriff and a bloodthirsty Leatherface. As the night unfolds, terror grips the group as they become hunted and tormented by the merciless family, leading to a brutal fight for survival.
Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013)
In 2013, Lionsgate attempted to revitalize the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise and untangle its convoluted storyline by releasing Texas Chainsaw 3D as a direct sequel to the original 1974 film. The plot follows a young woman named Heather, who discovers she has inherited a large mansion from a grandmother she never knew she had. Upon arrival, she and her friends uncover a dark family secret that leads them to encounter the infamous Leatherface, who continues his brutal reign of terror. The film aimed to connect with younger audiences by injecting modern elements and was released in theaters as a 3D experience, immersing viewers in the gory thrills and chilling scares of the iconic horror series.
Leatherface (2017)
In 2017, Leatherface was another example of fresh filmmakers attempting to bring a new perspective to the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise by serving as a prequel to the 1974 classic. The film follows a teenage Leatherface as he escapes from a mental hospital with three other inmates, embarking on a gruesome road trip that involves kidnapping a young nurse. As they journey through a nightmarish landscape, they are pursued by a relentless lawman (Stephen Dorff) seeking revenge. This 2017 addition was met with strong disdain from critics and only managed to draw in $1,476,843 worldwide.
Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022)
In Netflix’s 2022 film, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, the franchise returns to its roots by focusing on a group of teenagers who encounter the wrath of Leatherface after disturbing his peace following 48 years of hiding since the events of the original 1974 film. While the movie did not receive favorable reviews from critics, it does provide an enjoyable mix of a refreshed storyline tailored for the modern era while also containing a sense of nostalgia reminiscent of 1970s slasher flicks. The film taps into the essence of the original movie, showcasing the relentless terror and brutality associated with the iconic character while introducing new elements to captivate contemporary audiences. Want to read more about iconic crazed killers like Leatherface? Check out our list of the 7 most menacing villains in cinema history.
