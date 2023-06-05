John Cho is a talented actor, writer, and producer who has cemented a name for himself in Hollywood with his versatile performances and impressive contributions to the entertainment industry. From his breakthrough role in the hit movie American Pie to his portrayal of Spike Spiegel in the highly acclaimed live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop, Cho has captivated audiences with his charm, charisma, and depth of talent.
Cho’s career has spanned more than two decades. During this time, he has made notable contributions to the entertainment industry; here are some interesting and surprising facts about John Cho that many people are unaware of.
1. He taught at a high school
John earned a BA in English from UC Berkeley in 1996. Thereafter, he taught in a high school at Pacific Hills School, West Hollywood, California, while he searched for acting gigs. With his teaching skills and passion for acting, he earned a steady income while pursuing his dream career.
2. He can do martial arts
Cho is not just a talented actor; he’s also a skilled martial artist! He has devoted himself to studying Jeet Kune Do, a martial arts style founded by the legendary Bruce Lee.
Cho’s martial arts expertise has come in handy in many of his acting roles, most notably in the popular TV series Cowboy Bebop. When you watch him on screen, it’s clear that he’s not just faking it—his moves are fluid and powerful, reflecting the years of dedication he’s put into his training.
3. He popularized the word ‘MILF’
Cho is no stranger to the big screen, and you may recognize him from his breakthrough role in the hit movie American Pie. In the film, his character famously introduced the term MILF to the masses, which has become a common term in pop culture.
For those unfamiliar with the term, a MILF is a slang acronym. While it may not be the most polite expression, it has certainly made its way into everyday language, and it’s all thanks to Cho’s memorable performance in American Pie.
4. He respects his roots
Cho showed his commitment to fighting harmful stereotypes during his audition for the movie Big Fat Liar. Asked to use a thick Asian accent, Cho refused to perpetuate negative portrayals of Asians. His integrity paid off, as he secured the role without relying on cheap gimmicks. This incident demonstrates Cho’s dedication to promoting diversity and inclusivity in the entertainment industry.
5. He’d love to play Batman
Cho has openly expressed his love for superhero movies and has even joked about playing the role of Batman. He said he would like a shot at the part once Ben Affleck retires. Many fans agree that Cho would make a great Batman, given his talent and versatility as an actor.
6. He’s not fluent in Korean
Cho has been asked about his Korean language skills in various interviews, and he’s been candid about his limitations. According to Cho, he can only speak basic Korean, but he’s been praised for having a decent accent.
7. He’s a shoeholic
Cho has a guilty pleasure when shopping: shoes. In an interview with the Globe in 2016, Cho admitted that he has a problem with buying shoes and that they make up most of his possessions. It’s not so common for people to have a particular indulgence, and for Cho, it’s clear that shoes hold a special place in his heart.
8. He is a published author
Cho is a man of many talents, including writing. He published a young adult novel called Troublemaker that explores the complexities of the LA Riots of 1992. The police beating of Rodney King sparked the riots, and one of the related incidents was the shooting of a Black teenage girl by a Korean shopkeeper who thought she was stealing orange juice.
The book tackles issues of race and community with no clear-cut heroes or villains, showcasing Cho’s love for exploring complicated topics.
9. He’s a philanthropist
In addition to his thriving acting career, Cho has a deep commitment to philanthropy and global issues. He has worked with organizations such as the Koreatown Youth & Community Center, which aims to meet the needs of the Korean American population through several initiatives and programs.